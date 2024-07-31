Everything we were told about what the mRNA ‘vaccines’ ARE; is a misnomer and a lie, down to the very term mRNA vaccine. The COVID-19 injections are not mRNA vaccines. The COVID-19 mRNA shots are nanotechnology injections.

For example, the lipids and phospholipids in the mRNA injections are not lipids. Lipids are are naturally occurring molecules that make up fatty compounds such as fats and cholesterol. Lipids are part of our cells’ membranes to help control what goes in and out of cells. The ‘lipids’ in the mRNA injections are electronically charged synthetic molecules (not natural) and can host electromagnetic fields. They are electronic devices.

Pfizer’s website states that without the cationic lipid (electronic nanotechnology) there, “could be no Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA vaccine.” Electronic Nanoparticles are Not Lipids, They’re Nanotechnology

BTW- a synthetic substance that carries an electronic charge is NOT a lipid. It’s a nanotechnology/electronic device. Being injected with lipids just sounds a heck of a lot better than being injected with electronic nanotechnologies. We were told electronic nanotechnologies are lipid encapsulated mRNA vaccines because no one in their right mind would agree to be injected with an electronic nanotechnology device.

Have Cationic Liposomes Ever Been Considered a Nanotechnology?

According to the December 2020 paper, Nanomedicine for COVID-19: The Role of Nanotechnology and Diagnosis of COVID-19, liposomes were considered nanotechnologies/(nano-medicine delivery devices) per the FDA’s 2007 Nanotechnology Task Force Report.

Karen Kingston