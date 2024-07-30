EudraVigilance data reveals massive coverup of vaccine injuries in the Netherlands

By Rhoda Wilson on July 30, 2024

The hacking of the European EudraVigilance data has revealed a massive coverup of vaccine injuries in the Netherlands and an explosion in excess deaths after covid “vaccines” were rolled out.

Last year, a Dutch researcher was able to find a back door to the European drug surveillance and monitoring system, EudraVigilance, and download adverse event data for all 6,000 medicines for the past 20 years. He felt compelled to extract this data in this way as the Dutch government has refused to be open and transparent with data in its own drug monitoring system.

EudraVigilance doesn’t only contain adverse event reports for countries that are members of the European Union, it contains data for the world.

A couple of weeks ago, former Member of the Dutch Parliament and business entrepreneur Wybren van Haga, businessman and data expert Wouter Aukema and Anne Merel Kloosterman, who is vaccine-injured and now represents many others who have been vaccine-injured, joined Redacted’s Clayton Morris.

Van Haga explained that the constitution allows Members of Parliament access to information. But from the beginning of the covid era, “our constitutional rights for information were just not there. The Dutch Prime Minister ruled by decree.”

There was no information given to parliamentarians regarding curfews, closing of schools, lockdowns or even a discussion about whether the virus was airborne, he said.

He began by asking simple questions such as what are the negative effects of lockdowns and how many people would lockdowns kill? “It’s not a devious question. It’s just a question. Which I’m allowed to ask as a Parliamentarian. But I didn’t get anything,” he said.

He referred to this as the first psychosis that he witnessed. “The psychosis was so huge and the indoctrination was enormous,” he said.

“Then I noticed, once the vaccines were coming, that there was another psychosis … you had to be vaccinated because you are vaccinating yourself to help the rest – which is bullsh*t of course; you’re vaccinating yourself for yourself.”

Anne Merel Kloosterman told Redacted that van Haga is the only politician in the Netherlands who listened to the stories of vaccine-injured people.

Van Haga is not vaccinated but “all the other parliamentarians, they were vaccinated,” he said. “So, they had really bought into this thing and it’s very difficult to take the U-turn then.”

There weren’t excess deaths in 2020. However, after the vaccination campaigns began the Netherlands began to see excess deaths. “They started all sorts of Investigations, I think about 13 different investigations, to explain or to investigate these excess deaths – people committing suicide, people who didn’t get cancer care or whatever, all sorts of valid arguments. But they didn’t want to investigate the relationship between vaccination and excess deaths,” van Haga said.

Van Haga said that his party, Belang van Netherland (“BVNL”), has started a group for covid vaccine-injured people. “We’re going to start class actions and I really hope that judges will be independent but up until now, well, it’s like they’re not.”

“I still want to keep believing that our legal system is okay and that a class action will in the end be won by the vaccine-injured and that they will at least get a sort of [an apology] and compensation. But of course, it’s a very long long road. It’s very difficult. From our government, we’re seeing absolutely nothing. They are trying to keep the lid on the can.”

Kloosterman hopes that the vaccine-injured can get justice. “But most importantly, that we can protect the well-being of children because I think that’s our responsibility as adults,” she said.

She highlighted some of the nefarious actions, in addition to censorship, taken by the Dutch government to hide vaccine injuries and deaths. “The access to mortality data in the Netherlands was completely covered up by privacy legislation,” she said, “thanks to the amendment law of 1 January 2020 regarding access to medical records for next of kin. They made it legally impossible to retrieve these data”

Adding, “And because of privacy legislation, you may only perform pathological examinations of the deceased if a crime is likely to have been committed or if a declaration has been signed. If the deceased did not sign a declaration as a living person the official cause of death will remain private.”

There was also a redefinition of the status “vaccinated,” Kloosterman explained. For Pfizer and AstraZeneca, a person was classed as unvaccinated for the first 14 days after their injection. With Moderna, a person was classified as unvaccinated for 28 days after their injection.

“So, if you die within a certain period of time [of the injection], the deceased will be recorded as unvaccinated,” she said.

EudraVigilance Data Hacked

British independent journalist Jim Ferguson broke the story of the data hack of Dutch government data in April. “Dutch Government Data hacked and startling amount of covid adverse reactions obtained. Astounding amount of data obtained. Millions of records now seen. There is a massive attempted coverup not only by the Government in Holland but in every nation that has been infiltrated by Globalists,” he tweeted.

In the Netherlands, the system for monitoring and reporting adverse drug reactions is called Lareb. It is the equivalent of VAERS in the USA or the Yellow Card system in the UK.

“Each EU member state has a legal obligation [ ] to report these side effects to the [European Commission’s] European Medicines Agency … In the European Medicines Agency, there is a database called EudraVigilance where they collect the reports for suspected side effects from all over Europe and the rest of the world,” Wouter Aukema explained.

“European law says that EMA, the European Medicines Agency, should share these reports transparently with the public, with healthcare professions, with scientists all over the world,” he said.

EMA does comply with the law in that the information is available. However, the way the system works it is possible to view adverse events for one or two products but it is too cumbersome to view data across thousands of products, it’s an “unworkable situation,” Aukema said.

Since 2021, Aukema has been conducting research from data held on EudraVigilance. Last year, using ChatGPT, Aukema was able to “hack their barriers to download all the side effects of all 6,000 medicines for the past 20 years.”

“This is not just the Dutch data that we’re looking at. This is data from all over Europe and the rest of the world,” he emphasised.

Aukema has created a dashboard from this data. Below is his dashboard for all adverse events reports in EudraVigilance for all 6,000 drugs between 2018 and 2023. Reports relating to vaccine injuries are roughly three times that of all the other 5,999 medicines in total (see two graphs bottom right).

Shocking Dutch Cover-Up: They Knew About Vaccine Injuries And Hid The Data (timestamp 13:03)

Selecting filters for covid vaccines only, the dashboard shows as below. The green area is side effects due to Pfizer’s covid vaccine; the peach relates to AstraZeneca and the blue Moderna. More than 50% of the reported side effects were caused by Pfizer’s injection.

Shocking Dutch Cover-Up: They Knew About Vaccine Injuries And Hid The Data (timestamp 16:34)

The side effects that were most commonly reported were covid-19 and vaccination failure. “But I thought the vaccines were to prevent covid,” Aukema said. “So, it’s kind of interesting that we would see this.”

Returning to the dashboard, this time for all drugs excluding covid vaccines, he noted there was a small drop in the number of adverse event reports in 2020 which would tie in with the closure of hospitals and fewer drugs being prescribed. But then there is a sharp increase that starts in early 2023.

Shocking Dutch Cover-Up: They Knew About Vaccine Injuries And Hid The Data (timestamp 17:17)

Selecting the data for when the line in the graph increases sharply, Aukema’s dashboard reveals which medications are receiving the most adverse event reports. During this period, cancer medications and medications for immune system disorders were receiving the most adverse event reports, he said.

Although the possibility or probability was not discussed during the interview with Redacted, we have to wonder if the apparent increase in cancers and immune system disorders is due to covid vaccine harms.

Aukema hopes that doctors, medical experts, scientists and journalists from all over the world “just take five minutes of their time to take a look at the data” he has published which is freely available for all to use. You can find his dashboard and data HERE.

590,000 Missing People

Aukema has also downloaded and analysed data from the vaccine registry which shows the cumulative number of vaccine doses given in Holland. RIVM, the Dutch National Institute for Public Health and the Environment, published these figures every week. The graph below shows the cumulative total for “dose 1”. As each person can only get dose 1 once, it equates to the number of people vaccinated. He noticed a strange drop in the cumulative number of “dose 1” in May 2022 – 590,000 people suddenly disappeared from the total.

Shocking Dutch Cover-Up: They Knew About Vaccine Injuries And Hid The Data (timestamp 33:28)

Immediately after Aukema discovered the unusual drop in cumulative doses administered, RIVM published an announcement which stated: “As of 24 May 2022, the method of monitoring vaccination figures has been optimised and population data has been updated … As of today, people who were vaccinated, but who have died or emigrated, are no longer counted.”

“It means we are missing 590,000 people who died or emigrated in the vaccination registry. if you do scientific research on the efficacy of the vaccines you can imagine you get spectacular results because the people who ended up dying, you won’t find them in the registry so they go in the books as unvaccinated,” Aukema explained. “This is actually happening in Holland!”

Net migration in the Netherlands has been positive since 2008, with a significant increase in 2022. About 223,800 more people entered the country than left. In 2022, there were 403,108 immigrants (entering the country) and 179,310 emigrants (leaving the country).

How many people immigrate to the Netherlands? CBS, retrieved 29 July 2024

On the other hand, between 2008 and 2022, each year roughly between 134,000 and 180,000 people have died in the Netherlands. From 2014 onwards, the number of deaths increased annually, peaking in 2021 at roughly 171,000.

Total number of deaths in the Netherlands from 2008 to 2022, Statista, retrieved 29 July 2024

It is far more likely that the majority of the 590,000 people who had been vaccinated and RMVI removed from the vaccine registry had died rather than emigrated. But without further information as to the split between the number who died and emigrated, we can only speculate.

“We’re not only seeing a lack of transparency and a complete unwillingness to share data with science, or with independent scientists like me, they are actually removing data and this is disturbing,” Aukema said.

“It’s no wonder that if they do research in Holland to the benefits of these vaccines that if you are vaccinated, all-cause mortality of people goes down 30%,” he added.

Van Haga said that there is no chance of getting the vaccine registry data. “We’ve had several discussions with them, we’ve taken them to court and they always come up with the same excuse ‘the interest of the state is forcing us not to give you the data because, well, yeah you know, the next pandemic we want everybody to be able to speak freely’.”

The lack of transparency and accountability will get worse, van Haga warned, because countries are ceding their sovereignty to the World Health Organisation (“WHO”) through the IHR amendments. WHO will simply declare a pandemic and issue diktats even if there are no deaths associated with the pandemic that WHO has declared.

The Expose