EU Tries To Control Artificial Intelligence With New AI Act

August 2, 2024

Starting August 1, the European Union’s new Artificial Intelligence Act is officially in effect, marking a big step in how AI technology will be regulated in Europe. This law is designed to keep AI systems in check as they become more advanced and widespread reports Cointelegraph.

EU Tries To Control Artificial Intelligence With New AI Act 1

What’s the AI Act About?

The AI Act aims to make sure that AI technologies are used safely and ethically. It introduces rules that will roll out gradually, so businesses and organizations have time to adapt. Here’s what’s coming up:

Ban on Certain AI Systems (February 2025): The first major change is a ban on some AI systems that are considered risky. This includes AI that takes personal data without permission, like scraping facial images from the web or CCTV, and creating databases of people’s faces.

New Rules for General AI (August 2025): Next, general-purpose AI systems, which are used for a variety of tasks (like recognizing images or processing text), will face new requirements to ensure they are safe and used responsibly.

High-Risk AI Regulations (August 2026 and Beyond): For AI systems that are used in high-risk areas, such as health and safety products or by public authorities, more detailed rules will apply. These rules will be phased in over time, with full compliance required by 2030 for systems used by public bodies.

How Will This Affect Companies?

Companies using AI will need to follow strict rules to avoid penalties. They’ll need to:

Manage Risks: Identify and handle any potential risks their AI systems might pose.

Ensure Transparency: Make sure their AI systems are clear and understandable to users.

Monitor Systems: Keep track of their AI systems even after they’re up and running.

Failure to comply can result in heavy fines—up to 35 million euros or 7% of a company’s global revenue, whichever is larger.

Why Is This Important?

The AI Act is a big deal because it complements the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which focuses on data privacy. While GDPR deals with how personal data is handled, the AI Act focuses on ensuring AI is used in a safe and fair manner.

Already, major tech companies like Meta have been cautious about rolling out new AI features in Europe due to the uncertainty surrounding these new rules. The aim is to ensure AI systems are used ethically and don’t infringe on people’s rights or privacy.

What’s Next?

As the EU implements these new rules, businesses will need to start preparing now. By doing so, they can avoid hefty fines and ensure their AI systems are both safe and compliant with the new regulations. This marks a major shift in how AI will be handled in Europe and sets a precedent for other regions to follow.

So, if you’re using or developing AI technology, keep an eye on these changes—your digital future might just depend on it!

GreatGameIndia