eBay to ban private e-bike sales

Online retailer will only allow ‘eligible business sellers’ to market product

burned-out electric bike

Safety campaigners have raised concerns over a spate of fires from e-bike lithium-ion batteries London Fire Brigade/PA

Matthew Field

Senior Technology Reporter

09 October 2024 12:44pm BST

Matthew Field

eBay is to block the private sale of electric bikes on its platforms amid concerns over a rise in battery fires.

The online auction site will only allow “eligible business sellers” to market e-bikes from Oct 31.

The popularity of battery-assisted pedal bikes has boomed in recent years. However, safety campaigners have raised concerns over a spate of fires from their lithium-ion batteries.

Fire chiefs warned that e-bike fires had climbed more than 70pc in 2023. The London Fire Brigade reported around 150 incidents, which resulted in three deaths and 60 injuries.

There have been warnings about bikes with faulty batteries and chargers being sold online as well as illegal models with more powerful motors being offered for sale. Victims have also included those buying online conversion kits that do not comply with the same standards as factory-made e-bikes.

The London Fire Brigade has urged consumers not to charge their e-bikes while they are sleeping and to avoid placing them in corridors or stairways that could block exit routes in the event of a fire.

The rescue service said it had seen “shocking examples of people hanging out their windows” because they were trapped in their flats by bike fires.

In June, a coroner in Bristol called for the Government to intervene after a 30-year-old man fell from a 16th-storey window while trying to escape a fire after a lithium-ion battery pack for a bike ignited.

The Government is developing a product regulation bill that is expected to place responsibility on online marketplaces to ensure gadgets sold on their websites are safe.

Thousands of e-bikes are on sale on eBay in the UK, ahead of the ban. “Consumer safety is a top priority for eBay,” a spokesman said.

A spokesman for the charity Electrical Safety First said: “We are encouraged to see eBay take proactive steps in an attempt to reduce the risk of substandard batteries entering people’s homes, as they pose a serious risk of fire if they fail.

“Whilst this voluntary move is welcome, we continue to call for online marketplaces to be legally obligated to take reasonable steps to ensure products sold via their sites are safe and we hope the Product Regulation and Metrology Bill will mandate this.”

Last year, the charity found a number of popular e-bike chargers being sold on various sites online contained no fuses, raising the risk of an electric shock or a fire.