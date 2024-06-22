E-Scooter Causes Fire That Burns Down Seven Homes

By Will Jones

Fire chiefs have issued a warning after an e-scooter was blamed for a devastating blaze that tore through a row of seven houses. The Telegraph has the story.

Families in Gosport, Hampshire, were forced to flee their homes on Wednesday evening, after a fire broke out at a three-storey property before spreading to surrounding buildings.

A spokesman for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service said: “The initial reports and the preliminary fire investigation has found that an e-scooter is the most likely cause of the fire.

“The main danger occurs when e-bikes and e-scooters are left on charge and unattended in homes or in communal areas such as hallways and stairwells.

“Charging lithium batteries indoors increases the fire risk, especially if charged overnight when occupants are sleeping.“

A total of 10 fire engines and 60 firemen worked through the night to control the blaze, which spread through seven out of the eight houses in the terrace.

Images of the aftermath show the roofs of several of the buildings have collapsed, with the underlying structures now so fragile that many families cannot return to their homes.

“It was just an inferno and it happened so quickly and it just spread,” a neighbour Fiona Taylor told ITV Meridian.

Sounds like a miracle no one died.

Daily Sceptic

"If" an eScooter can burn down 7 homes, just think what an eCar could do instead!! I wonder if their Homes Insurance Companies would pay building costs or whether that could be put down to a "natural event" not covered by insurance?

Electric cars - I think I'll stick with my Gas powered ones.