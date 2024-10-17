Dr. Mark Trozzi: COVID tyrants must face justice, or we’re all at risk

Steve Jalsevac recently sat down with Canadian medical freedom advocate Dr. Mark Trozzi for a discussion about the persistence of deadly medical policies relating to COVID, the World Economic Forum's ties to the Canadian government, and more.

Wed Oct 16, 2024 - 5:11 pm EDT

(LifeSiteNews) — LifeSite co-founder Steve Jalsevac recently sat down with Canadian medical freedom advocate Dr. Mark Trozzi for a two-part interview in which they discuss the persistence of deadly medical policies relating to COVID despite the end of strict mandates, a new genetic injection rolling out in Japan, the summit he recently attended in that country, the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) ties to the Canadian government, updates on his court cases, and more.

COVID still an issue if criminals remain in power

Jalsevac opened Part 1 of the conversation by asking Dr. Trozzi about his recent trip to Japan, where Trozzi attended the sixth annual International Crisis Summit in front of the Japanese Parliament. The event discussed important truths about COVID that still haven’t been resolved because those responsible haven’t been held accountable.

“The crimes have been committed; the evidence is very obvious. We’ve got many dead, many injured. But we’re still in a situation where, in my opinion, governments continue to be infiltrated and operated largely by people who are participants in these grotesque crimes,” Trozzi said. “And so, in many countries like Canada, the scientists, the doctors, the nurses, the activists, but those sort of doing the right things and continuing to try and defend human health and medical rights. We’re still in the persecuted part of this mission.”

The physician then emphasized that the average person thinks COVID is over because the restrictions have been lifted, they haven’t been forced to mask or receive injections recently, and they’re happy to go on living their normal lives. “But the reality is, none of the criminals have been prosecuted yet. They’re still holding high offices in governments and institutions, and they are clearly preparing more and worse for the people.”

Premeditated murder against the masses

Trozzi emphasized that the evidence of Justin Trudeau and other leaders’ crimes of harming the masses with COVID vaccines is overwhelming. Jalsevac jumped in to note that their actions were murder, to which Trozzi agreed. The physician went a step further by classifying it as premeditated murder, stressing that there are many shocking details in the emergency authorization documents for vaccine development in 2020 which reveal, among other things, that the ingredients used in the vaccines were not the same as those in a typical vaccine and the vaccines were created as a genetic experiment.

Trozzi stressed that medical authorities neglected their responsibility to look over those documents and ensure that the institutions they worked for were acting in an ethical way.

And yet most people were shocked at the idea, and were actually propagandized to not listen to voices like myself, Dr. [Rochagné] Killian, and others who said, ‘Hey, this is a genetic experiment.’ So even if one could argue that [the] officials that enforced these injections and helped to propagate these medical crimes against humanity, that they were just negligent. They didn’t read the same things I was reading, they didn’t read the emergency authorization. They just took public health’s word for it and that would be negligent. But so much time has passed, so much evidence of harms accumulates, whether it’s autopsy data, vaccination data, that and then the exposing of the fraudulent presence of nefarious DNA sequences in Pfizer’s injections. … I think once you pass that point, it gets harder and harder for these people to order negligence and it becomes just intentional coercion of medical assault causing death and bodily harm.

Japan’s dangerous ‘super injections’ and new genetic injection technology

A bit later in Part 1, Jalsevac circled back to the International Crisis Summit in Japan that Trozzi recently attended and how the COVID shots were handled in that country. Trozzi highlighted that from the outside looking in, Japan seems to have handled COVID well compared to countries like Canada, because we often see news stories about members of their parliament apologizing for the injuries caused by the shots.

But the physician reminds listeners that someone in Japan could see a story about Canadian MP Colin Carrie calling out the whole COVID operation. “And you would get the impression, well, it looks like Canada’s on the mend, but these are unfortunately still [the] minorities…”

Trozzi explained that the data from Japan shows that in 2020, at the onset of the pandemic, Japan had fewer deaths than normal, but those figures increased dramatically in April 2021. “And we know why,” Jalsevac interjected.

“And of course, folks can guess what happened at the beginning of April 2021. That was the beginning of the toxic genetic injection under the false pretense of [a] safe and effective vaccine. So since then, Japan has had typically 25 percent excess mortality. That’s dramatic!” Trozzi said. He added that the Japanese are also ‘super injected.’ “A lot of them are on their seventh booster, 80 percent of the population, succumbed to the injection campaign, whether by deception or just blatant force, to keep your home or see your children.”

But Trozzi underscored that what really sets Japan apart from other country’s vaccine policies is their recent approval of new genetic injection technology for COVID, and that the summit was scheduled just a week before the technology was scheduled to roll out, in order to make a last-ditch effort to block it. The physician added that the summit was well attended, with one of the rallies even being attended by 20,000 people, a massive number in Japan.

Battling the kangaroo courts

Jalsevac began Part 2 of the interview by asking Trozzi about his ongoing legal battles. Earlier this year, Trozzi had his medical license stripped by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario (CPSO) over his work to expose the dangers behind the COVID narrative to the public. He is currently appealing that ruling.

Jalsevac noted that Trozzi has lost in every case against him so far, despite the load of evidence he has presented and the supporting testimony of some prominent doctors, such as Dr. Peter McCullough. The physician explained how these have been fixed from the start.

So, when the College issues, a directive against a member, for instance, [they say,] ‘We’re going to revoke your license.’ If you don’t agree, if you’d like to appeal it, then you can appeal it. And you have the right to a hearing, but it’s a hearing held by the CPSO. So, in my case, the CPSO does this to me for trying to defend people and go against the covert operation. I appeal it, and then I get to go into a hearing where they are ruling over them versus me. … It’s a kangaroo court, and every doctor knows it, and no one ever [appeals it] because you know you’re going to lose. It doesn’t matter what the facts are.

After diving into how expensive these fixed hearings end up costing, he explained that he is determined to continue fighting for his reinstatement because he is concerned about what will happen to the country if all the doctors and nurses willing to question the COVID narrative are removed.

“A lot of people have said to me, and smart people have said, ‘Mark, don’t bother. You just can’t hurt yourself; the courts are fixed.’ But I look and I say [that] as much as I’ve had enough pain and enough loss like this, I’m in no financial liberty after four years of working voluntarily fighting a war for people without income. But I think this, for me, this is the last attempt, and hopefully a successful one to fix this,” he said.

Trozzi also clarified that his latest appeal is not before the CPSO, but the Court of Appeal for Ontario, giving him a better chance since he will appear before an actual court of law.

World Economic Forum and the Canadian government

A bit later in the interview, Jalsevac noted that the persecution of courageous doctors is being coordinated at the direction of both the Canadian government and the World Economic Forum (WEF). The host noted that Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland is an active WEF member. Trozzi emphasized that it’s not just Freeland but half of Trudeau’s cabinet who are WEF members.

“And that’s why [Klaus] Schwab said, ‘We penetrate the governments, and that’s how we take over.’ And he said, ‘We’re very proud of Trudeau. And the fact that more than half of the Cabinet of Canada is with us.’ And when you look at their plans compared to what we consider our rights, freedoms, and our property, that’s a hostile foreign entity. So you have a government that is working for a hostile foreign entity, that’s called treason,” Trozzi said.

Me: Not only Canada or America but all of the other Countries around the world where changes have not been made by the Politicians, suggesting that they might be in the employ of Big Pharma and until proven otherwise, getting a bonus of 10 cents per Covid Vaccine injection, which, when multiplied out by population numbers, comes to a large sum and payment - and the incentive of why they don't want the Covid Vaccines to be stopped and their bonuses income, on top of their Politicians paypacket and lurks and perks, stopped.

We need to hold our Politicians to account and only declare them innocent of fraud, once that has been estabished by independent review of their persoanl banking arrangements, but if Guilty, ther assets tripped from them and lengthy prison senteces necessary, for the many injuries and murders they took part in, for personal, Big Pharma, bonuses, financial reward.