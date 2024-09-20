Doctors warn: Meat-centric “Carnivore diet” may increase the risk of heart disease, dementia and cancer

09/19/2024 // Olivia Cook

Doctors are now warning that a new trendy diet, known as the "carnivore diet," could significantly increase one's risk of developing heart disease, dementia and certain types of cancer.

The carnivore diet, which focuses solely on eating animal products, has gained a lot of attention online, particularly among fitness enthusiasts who claim it has helped them lose weight and improve their health. However, some experts are raising concerns about the potential downsides of this restrictive way of eating.

British general practitioner and nutrition expert Dr. Rupy Aujla urged caution about the carnivore diet and other low-carb diets, such as keto, which he warned could potentially cause inflammation and speed up the aging process. He referenced research showing that these diets might negatively impact vital organs by promoting the buildup of aging cells that lead to inflammation and toxicity.

Aujla noted that the aging cells don't get cleared out by the body like they should and can result in widespread inflammation. He also pointed out that other medical professionals are worried that eliminating fruits and vegetables and relying heavily on meat could lead to nutritional deficiencies. A heavy meat diet might raise the risk of heart disease, high cholesterol levels and mitochondrial issues. (Related: Consumption of dairy foods, red meat and processed meat has varied health implications at key life stages.)

He said this is concerning because it suggests that people could be increasing their chances of developing heart disease or even dementia. He did acknowledge, however, that for some individuals with specific dietary restrictions, a short-term trial of the carnivore diet might have some benefits. He concluded that overall, this diet could be dangerous, especially since there is not enough long-term research on its effects.

Link between red meat and heart health

It was long believed that the main reason red meat increases the risk of heart disease is due to its high levels of saturated fat. However, recent findings from the American Heart Association reveal a new concern: Chemicals produced by gut bacteria when digesting red meat could be a significant factor in increasing the chances of heart attacks and strokes.

According to a report on NIH Research Matters, trimethylamine N-oxide (TMAO) is a metabolite created by gut bacteria as they digest certain foods. This substance is partly formed from components present in red meat. For years, the high levels of saturated fat in red meat have been linked to an elevated risk of heart disease, which is the top cause of mortality in the United States.

Another major study on the matter by researchers from the University of Oxford in 2021, published in Arteriosclerosis, Thrombosis and Vascular Biology, examined the risks of heart disease linked to various types of red meat.

The study found that eating 50 grams of unprocessed red meat every day raises the risk of coronary heart disease by nine percent. Consuming a similar amount of processed red meat increases the risk of cardiovascular disease by 18 percent.

The researchers suggested that reducing the consumption of unprocessed red meat by 75 percent or completely avoiding processed meats could significantly decrease the risk of dying from heart disease by 10 percent.

Link between red meat and brain health

Researchers are now examining whether meat intake could also affect dementia risk. A 2021 study published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition investigated the connection between meat consumption and dementia risk in nearly 500,000 people from the United Kingdom. The study tracked almost 2,900 new cases of dementia, over 1,000 cases of Alzheimer's disease and close to 500 cases of vascular dementia.

The study's findings suggest a potential link between consuming processed meat and an increased risk of developing dementia. The study also suggested that eating unprocessed red meat might be linked to a lower risk. These associations were independent of apolipoprotein E (APO-E) status – a protein connected to Alzheimer's and cardiovascular disease.

These results imply that there could be value in offering more tailored public health guidelines about the types of meat people consume. This research adds to a growing body of evidence suggesting that eating high amounts of processed meats may increase the risk of dementia.

Link between red meat and cancer

It's been well-established that eating plenty of processed meat (and possibly red meat) can increase the risk of certain types of cancer. One significant study adding to the body of evidence supporting this also comes from Oxford. This study from 2019 found that eating red and processed meats four times a week or more is associated with a higher risk of bowel cancer compared to eating these meats twice a week. Additionally, consuming just one slice of processed meat per day can elevate the risk of colon cancer.

Processed meats, often loaded with salt and other additives, are particularly harmful and should be minimized or avoided altogether. The World Health Organization has classified red and processed meats (including bacon, frankfurters, ham and salami) as "carcinogenic to humans" – putting them in the same category as exposure to harmful pollutants and smoking.

Injecting cattle with ModRNA DNA vaccines can't be good for their meat either.

For better overall health, it is advisable to follow a diet rich in lean meats like fish and poultry and focus on diets rich in organic fruits, vegetables, whole grains and plant-based proteins like legumes, nuts and seeds – making red meat more of an occasional treat rather than the main component of meals.

Watch the following video investigating whether the carnivore diet increases the risk of having a heart attack.

Why is eating large amounts of processed meat bad for your health? It comes down to the toxic additives and preservatives.

Eliminating processed meat and dairy proven to slash the risk of cancer by removing certain amino acids from the diet.

Diet may be the no. 1 way to influence how your brain ages.

Charbroiled, grilled meats increase high blood pressure… doesn't matter if it's red meat or fish.

Sources include:

NYPost.com

Express.co.uk

Heart.org

NIH.gov

AHAJournals.org

NCBI.NLM.NIH.gov

FutureOfFood.ox.ac.uk

CancerCouncil.com.au

Brighteon.com

Me: Have all of your teeth removed and have dentures and then try to eat meat or pretty much anything else, bad for you - a simple cure to a "hard food" problem. Take it from me, it works and I have a fake smile like a shark, with my falsies in.