Deep state plotting SECOND assassination attempt on Trump, via IRAN

By Ethan Huff // Jul 18, 2024

Two senior U.S. intelligence officials have confirmed that it is not out of the realm of possibility for Donald Trump to face a second assassination attempt in the coming weeks.

Politico broke a story claiming that increasingly more evidence supposedly points to Iran, of all entities, plotting to kill Trump before the November election – maybe because he supports Israel?

The U.S. deep state claims to have uncovered a plot by Iran to target Trump before he can be installed a second time into the White House. The Iranian mission to the United Nations says these allegations are "unsubstantiated and malicious," but this is what Washington is claiming nonetheless.

Iran's government said in a statement that while the former president is still "a criminal who must be prosecuted and punished in a court of law" for ordering the assassination of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani in 2020, there are no plans by Iran to assassinate Trump in retaliation.

When in doubt, just blame Iran (or Russia)

Those of us who know the deep state's M.O. will immediately recognize that the likely plan is for the deep state itself to try to assassinate Trump a second time while blaming Iran as the scapegoat.

For years, Washington has told the world that every bad thing that happens to America is somehow the fault of Russia. Now, the blame game is shifting to Iran as the latest bogeyman.

The two senior U.S. officials who are claiming all this said the Biden regime has collected information from a number of sources, several of whom are people, on alleged threats from Tehran that point to potentially more physical acts of violence against the U.S. in general, and Trump specifically.

As usual, neither official agreed to share his or her name publicly. They both did emphatically state that there is no evidence Saturday's shooting at Trump's rally had any connection to Iran.

CNN reported prior to the attempted assassination of Trump by Thomas Matthew Crooks in Butler, Penn., that Iran was planning to kill Trump first.

"We have repeatedly and consistently briefed the public and Congress on the existence of these threats," said NSC spokesperson Adrienne Watson. "We have repeatedly met at the highest levels of our government to develop and implement a comprehensive response to these threats."

"We have invested extraordinary resources in developing additional information about these threats, disrupting individuals involved in these threats ... and directly warning Iran."

The corporate media is claiming that Iran routinely tries to interfere with U.S. elections by spreading "misinformation" via influence campaigns. We have heard again and again from the deep state as well that Iran is supposedly an enemy of U.S. elections.

Avril Haines, Director of National Intelligence, made a rare public statement on July 9 about Iran's alleged involvement in the U.S. protests related to Israel's actions in Gaza.

"Iranian government actors have sought to opportunistically take advantage of ongoing protests regarding the war in Gaza, using a playbook we've seen other actors use over the years," Haines said.

"We have observed actors tied to Iran's government posing as activists online, seeking to encourage protests, and even providing financial support to protesters."

With the alleged threat of an Iranian attack on Trump or some other high-profile target now in the news cycle, the deep state is hoping to keep a low profile following the next false flag event that it inevitably executes in a desperate attempt to stop Trump from winning.

Me: A lot like blaming China for the Covid-19 virus: The Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security in partnership with the World Economic Forum and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation will host Event 201: a high-level simulation exercise for pandemic preparedness and response, in New York, USA, on Friday 18 October, 08.45 – 12.30 EDT 2019

Moderna's Patented virus #CTCCTCGGCGGGCACGTAG patented 2013, was released a few weeks after Bill Gates Event 201 (about November 1st 2019) and the BioLab at Fort Detrick was dismantled and taken away in a fleet of Army trucks at night, according to residents who were living there at the time.

Let’s start by looking at the confidential agreement proving Moderna had a Coronavirus vaccine candidate "at least nineteen days" before the alleged emergence of SARS-CoV-2 in Wuhan, China - 1st January 2020.

The confidential agreement states that providers ‘Moderna’ alongside the ‘National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ (NIAID) agreed to transfer ‘mRNA coronavirus vaccine candidates’ developed and jointly-owned by NIAID and Moderna to recipients ‘The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’ on the 12th December 2019.

NIAID, via Eco Health Alliance, clearly funded the creation of SARS-CoV-2-WIV. They are at least partially responsible for the millions of deaths that this genetically modified virus caused. NIAID has been involved in gain-of-function work with influenza that was so dangerous that it triggered the Obama administration to put a hold on gain-of-function research, which was lifted under Trump.

"Obama shut the NIAID down".

Barack Obama's tenure as the 44th president of the United States began with his first inauguration on January 20, 2009, and ended on January 20, 2017. Wikipedia

"which was lifted under Trump's administration 2017-2021", in other words:

"Trump let the NIAID out"

Donald Trump's tenure as the 45th president of the United States began with his inauguration on January 20, 2017, and ended on January 20, 2021. Wikipedia - note "2017-2021"

In Trump's last Presidency.

Trust Trump AGAIN?

RFK Rules.