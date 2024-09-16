Deadly and harmful ingredients of the monkeypox mpox vaccine

By Rhoda Wilson on September 16, 2024

The monkeypox (mpox) ACAM2000 vaccine uses the antibiotics neomycin and polymyxin B, alongside other components like the live vaccinia virus, HEPES, human albumin, mannitol and diluent nasties.

There are adverse reactions linked to these vaccine components as Dr. Geoff Pain points out while raising several concerns about the safety and potential adverse effects of Emergent BioSolutions’ smallpox vaccine that has been repurposed for mpox.

Why are antibiotics contained in ACAM2000? Dr. Pain speculates that these components are included to address potential bacterial contamination and endotoxin release.

Monkeypox Jab ACAM2000 Contains Endotoxin Scavenger Polymyxin B: Deadly Live Virus Is Bad Enough, But Let’s Look At Other Ingredients

By Dr. Geoff Pain

Why would manufacturers add “trace amounts” of neomycin and polymyxin B to ACAM2000?

Instructions are to “jab” 15 times through a small droplet of the diluted live virus until blood appears.1

Polymyxin B

Polymyxin B is composed of polymyxins B1, B1-I, B2, B3, and B6, one of which2 looks like this:

Endotoxin expert Kevin McKernan used polymyxin B attached to magnetic beads to reduce the endotoxin content of DNA samples and so did Pfizer for its Process 1 injection used in trials.3 Polymyxin B binds to the super-toxic endotoxin fragment lipid A.4

Polymyxin has been used immobilised on polystyrene to reduce patient endotoxin levels using an external filter.5 Unfortunately, this is not very effective.6

Polymyxin B is also used in Vaxelis injections.7

Neomycin

Neomycin is also a mixture of compounds and known to cause tinnitus among numerous adverse reactions. It was named “Allergen of the Year” in 2010.8

Live Vaccinia Virus

Pfizer subsidiary Wyeth cultured the live and deadly vaccinia virus derived from plaque purification cloning from Dryvax calf lymph and grown in African Green Monkey kidney (Vero) cells.

It most definitely sheds from those injected to other people, which can lead to their death.

HEPES

Lack of quality control adding this chemical is exemplified by a wide range in concentration of 6-8 mM HEPES and pH 6.5-7.5.9

Human Albumin

I would not want to risk being injected with biological fluids from an unknown number of people. ACAM2000 contains 2% human serum albumin.

Mannitol

The sugar mannitol makes up 5% of the undiluted product.

Diluent nasties

The live virus suspension has to be diluted before injection with 50% (v/v) glycerine and 0.25% (v/v) phenol, known for its flesh corrosion, in water for Injection.

Adverse Reactions

Instead of using a placebo for ACAM2000, it was compared with the DryVax injection resulting in the table below table from reference 1 showing only common reactions suffered by >5% of those vaccinated. Please click to expand.

ACAM2000, RxList

Note the fine print at the bottom “In addition to events listed above the following were also included as part of the checklist: chest pain and heart palpitations.”

In other words, the vaccinators expected these indications of heart damage.

As readers well know, all of the adverse events can be caused by the unknown endotoxin content of ACAM2000.

Best Guess on Neomycin and Polymyxin

It looks to me that the manufacturer worries about bacterial contamination and hopes a “trace amount” of neomycin will kill bacteria, then hopes a “trace amount” of polymyxin will bind to the endotoxin lipid A released from dead bacterial walls.

Please let me know if you find another explanation for this toxic cocktail.

About the Author

Geoff Pain is an Australian scientific consultant with a PhD in philosophy.

Dr. Pain The Expose

