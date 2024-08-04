Crowdstrike Repair How to manually fix your affected computer
There is a known workaround for Windows computers that requires administrative access to its systems. If you’re affected and have that high level of access, CrowdStrike has recommended the following steps:
1. Boot Windows into safe mode or the Windows Recovery Environment.
2. Navigate to the C:\Windows\System32\drivers\CrowdStrike directory.
3. Locate the file matching “C-00000291*.sys” and delete it.
4. Boot the machine normally.