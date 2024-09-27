Covid Vaccines Deadly Combo Why Vaccines and Natural Immunity Don’t Mix

COVID mRNA vaccines layered on top of natural immunity are a recipe for disaster!

If you’ve had COVID-19, recovered, and developed antibodies, and then got vaccinated — especially with more than one dose — you could be setting yourself up for serious heart issues, including heart failure or even cardiogenic shock.

This isn’t just a theory — it's backed by mounting evidence, and it’s independent of age, hitting younger people hardest.

I wrote about this back in December 2021. Everyone was pushing this experimental vaccine. But there was no safety data. No proper testing. And yet, even pregnant women were being urged to take it!

Insanity!

New Study Shows Dangers of Vaccines & Natural Immunity

I said it then, and I’ll say it again: even one dose is pushing it for those already COVID-recovered. Vaccines, especially for the recovered, have the potential to cause mild to severe adverse reactions.

Now, the Blasco study has proven it. Layering vaccine-induced immunity on top of natural immunity isn't just unnecessary — it’s dangerous.

Myocardial infarctions (that’s heart attacks, for those who don’t know) are more severe in people who had COVID and then got the shot. The immune response triggered by the vaccine is on overdrive, making heart issues more likely.

Take Control of Your Healthcare

I’ve been ringing the alarm bell for years, but the mainstream medical community ignored it. This vaccine doesn’t just lose effectiveness over time — it’s a risk, especially for those already exposed to the virus. We’re seeing spikes in diabetes, cholesterol problems, coagulation issues, and more, all after vaccination.

So, before the next health crisis hits, don’t get caught off guard again.

Sources:

Blasco, A., Royuela, A., García-Gómez, S., Gómez-Lozano, N., Sánchez-Arjona, A., De La Fuente, J., Anel, J., Sánchez-Galarraga, I., Pérez-Redondo, M., González, E., & Silva, L. (2024). Association of SARS-CoV-2 immunoserology and vaccination status with myocardial infarction severity and outcome. Vaccine, 126305. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.vaccine.2024.126305