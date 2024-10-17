COVID Vaccines cause Severe Autoimmune-Hepatitis was published days after W.H.O issued ‘Global Alert’ about Severe Hepatitis killing Children

A scientific study published 21st April 2022, concluded that Covid-19 vaccination can elicit a distinct T cell-dominant immune-mediated hepatitis (liver inflammation) with a unique pathomechanism associated with vaccination-induced antigen-specific tissue-resident immunity requiring systemic immunosuppression.

In Layman's terms, the scientists discovered that liver inflammation (hepatitis) can occur in some individuals after vaccination and shares some typical features with autoimmune liver disease.

The findings came just days after the World Health Organization issued a 'global alert' about a new form of severe hepatitis affecting children; and after the UK Government announced it was launching an urgent investigation after detecting higher than usual rates of liver inflammation (hepatitis) among children, after having ruled out the common viruses that cause the condition.

On April 15 2022, the World Health Organization issued a global alert about a new form of severe acute Hepatitis with an unknown aetiology (cause) affecting previously healthy children in the UK over the last month. Cases have also been notified in Spain and Ireland. Tests have excluded all previously known Hepatitis viruses.

The announcement came after the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) recently detected higher than usual rates of liver inflammation (hepatitis) in children.

Hepatitis is a condition that affects the liver and may occur for a number of reasons, including several viral infections common in children. However, in the cases under investigation, the common viruses that cause hepatitis have not been detected.

Hepatitis symptoms include:

dark urine

pale, grey-coloured poo

itchy skin

yellowing of the eyes and skin (jaundice)

muscle and joint pain

a high temperature

feeling and being sick

feeling unusually tired all the time

loss of appetite

tummy pain

A previous study conducted on behalf of Pfizer in the latter half of 2020, found that the contents of the Covid-19 injections and the spike protein that they instruct a person's cells to produce, do not remain at the injection site, and instead circulate to all parts of the body for a minimum of 48 hours. However, the time that they circulate/accumulate could be much longer, but the scientists who conducted the study only took observations for 48 hours.

The largest concentration of the Pfizer Covid-19 injection was observed in the liver, with 16% of the administered dose being observed in the organ after 48 hours.

Source – Page 23

In animals that received the BNT162b2 injection, reversible hepatic effects were observed, including enlarged liver, vacuolation, increased gamma-glutamyl transferase (γGT) levels, and increased levels of aspartate transaminase (AST) and alkaline phosphatase (ALP) [source]. According to the researchers’ transient hepatic effects induced by LNP delivery systems have been reported previously [sources 1,2,3,4]

Now, a new study, published 21st April 2022, has concluded that Covid-19 vaccination can elicit a CD8 T-cell dominant hepatitis.

Source

Scientists who conducted the study are all employed by the following institutions -

Department of Medicine II (Gastroenterology, Hepatology, Endocrinology and Infectious Diseases), Freiburg University Medical Center, Faculty of Medicine, University of Freiburg, Freiburg, Germany

Faculty of Chemistry and Pharmacy, University of Freiburg, Freiburg, Germany

Institute for Surgical Pathology, Freiburg University Medical Center, University of Freiburg, Freiburg, Germany

Institute of Neuropathology and Center for Basics in NeuroModulation (NeuroModulBasics), Faculty of Medicine, University of Freiburg, Freiburg, Germany

Signalling Research Centres BIOSS and CIBSS, University of Freiburg, Freiburg, Germany

Institute of Pathology, TUM School of Medicine, Technical University of Munich, Munich, Germany

German Cancer Consortium (DKTK), partner site Freiburg, Germany

The abstract of the new study reads as follows -

"Autoimmune hepatitis episodes have been described following SARS-CoV-2 infection and vaccination but their pathophysiology remains unclear. Here, we report the case of a 52-year-old male, presenting with bimodal episodes of acute hepatitis, each occurring 2-3 weeks after BNT162b2 mRNA vaccination and sought to identify the underlying immune correlates."

The scientists conducted the study via the following method -

"Imaging mass cytometry for spatial immune profiling was performed on liver biopsy tissue. Flow cytometry was performed to dissect CD8 T cell phenotypes and identify SARS-CoV-2-specific and EBV-specific T cells longitudinally. Vaccine-induced antibodies were determined by ELISA. Data was correlated with clinical labs."

The results were as follows -

"Analysis of the hepatic tissue revealed an immune infiltrate quantitatively dominated by activated cytotoxic CD8 T cells with panlobular distribution. An enrichment of CD4 T cells, B cells, plasma cells and myeloid cells was also observed compared to controls. The intrahepatic infiltrate showed enrichment for CD8 T cells with SARS-CoV-2-specificity compared to the peripheral blood.

Notably, hepatitis severity correlated longitudinally with an activated cytotoxic phenotype of peripheral SARS-CoV-2-specific, but not EBV-specific CD8+ T cells or vaccine-induced immunoglobulins."

Leading the scientists to conclude -

"COVID19 vaccination can elicit a distinct T cell-dominant immune-mediated hepatitis with a unique pathomechanism associated with vaccination induced antigen-specific tissue-resident immunity requiring systemic immunosuppression."

In Layman's terms, what the scientists discovered is that liver inflammation (hepatitis) can occur in some individuals after vaccination and shares some typical features with autoimmune liver disease.

This is caused by highly activated T cells (also called T lymphocytes, a type of leukocyte [white blood cell] that is an essential part of the immune system) accumulating in the different areas of the liver.

Within these liver infiltrating T-cells is an enrichment of T-cells that are reactive to SARS-CoV-2, suggesting Covid-19 vaccine-induced cells are contributing to liver inflammation.

The NHS began rolling out the Pfizer Covid-19 injection to five million 5 to 11-year-old children in the UK at the beginning of April 2022. It had previously been administering it to young children deemed vulnerable since the end of 2021.

Is it just a coincidence that a mere few weeks later an extremely concerning number of children were suffering hepatitis of unknown cause? A form of hepatitis so severe that children required liver transplants, and were even losing their lives?

Too much time and money have gone into insisting the Covid-19 injections are extremely safe and effective for the authorities to now admit that they were wrong. And they also have far too much money tied up in Big Pharma to risk losing it all by doing so.

