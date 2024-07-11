COVID jabs induce 723x more brain clots than flu shots, shocking study finds

By Ethan Huff // Jul 10, 2024

A new pre-print study from Dr. Peter McCullough and several colleagues reveals that Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) "vaccines" are far more dangerous than seasonal flu shots when it comes to inducing cerebral thrombotic syndromes, also known as brain clots.

The population-based retrospective cohort study, which is not yet peer reviewed, looked at rates of adverse events involving cerebral thromboembolism (CTE) following injection for COVID. It includes data from the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) database, which is managed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), between Jan. 1, 1990, and Dec. 31, 2023.

Dr. McCullough and his colleagues compared CTE rates after COVID jabbing to CTE rates after flu shot jabbing, which led them to the discovery that COVID jabs are far riskier than flu shots.

In the three years after COVID jabs were unleashed through Operation Warp Speed, there have been 5,137 reported cases of CTE. Comparatively, flu shots over the past 34 years have only caused 52 cases of CTE.

Note that over the past 34 years, all vaccines combined have only caused 282 CTEs compared to 5,137 CTE cases caused by COVID injections over the course of just three years. This just goes to show how profoundly dangerous COVID jabs are compared to all other pharmaceutical injections in terms of clotting people's brains.

Check out the video below in which Dr. McCullough talks about the risk of developing "turbo cancer" following injection for COVID:

Dr. Peter McCullough Sounds the Alarm on COVID Vaccine-Induced “Turbo Cancer”

— Antonio Sabato Jr (@AntonioSabatoJr) April 16, 2024

(Related: Last year, Dr. McCullough warned that the more times you get jabbed for COVID, the greater your risk of developing turbo cancer.)

Skip the shots

Women have a higher risk than men of developing a CTE following COVID injection, the study further found. Atrial fibrillation, the most common identifiable cause of CTE, is also far more common following COVID jabs than it is for any other drug injection currently on the market.

In their conclusion, Dr. McCullough and his colleagues strongly warn about the dangers of getting injected for COVID while calling for all such injections to be pulled from the market.

"There is an alarming breach in the safety signal threshold concerning cerebral thrombosis AEs after COVID-19 vaccines compared to that of the influenza vaccines and even when compared to that of all other vaccines," they wrote.

"An immediate global moratorium on the use of COVID-19 vaccines is necessary with an absolute contraindication in women of reproductive age."

Dr. McCullough is concerned about the fact that Donald Trump, who repeatedly called himself "father of the vaccine" in reference to the COVID injections he fast-tracked onto the market, is saying nothing about the dangers of the shots he has been pushing for the past nearly five years.

Dr. McCullough's Talking Points for Trump on COVID-19 Vaccines

Dr. Gina Loudon asked what should former president and current candidate Donald Trump say about the COVID-19 vaccine debacle? This is an issue both sides of the isle want to hear about from the candidates. It could… pic.twitter.com/pAltxcjUmO

— Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH® (@P_McCulloughMD) July 6, 2024

"Trump must apologize for Operation Warp Speed and for his role in unleashing a bioweapon that is genociding us and our babies," wrote someone on X in support of Dr. McCullough's calls for an investigation into Trump and all the rest who pushed the shots on Americans.

"People in the medical field must stop covering for the pharmaceutical companies."

The global health crisis is reaching epic proportions in part due to mass "vaccination" for COVID. Learn more at BadMedicine.news.

