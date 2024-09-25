Covid-19 is an infectious disease caused by a newly discovered coronavirus. Most people infected will experience mild to moderate respiratory illness and recover without requiring special treatment. Older people, and those with underlying medical problems, are more likely to develop serious illness or even death. In March 2020, the World Health Organisation declared a coronavirus pandemic.

What are the symptoms of the XEC variant?

Symptoms of the XEC Covid variant mirror those of common respiratory illnesses like colds and flu. While many recover within weeks, some may take longer, and there's a risk of severe illness leading to hospitalisation.

The NHS lists the most recent Covid-19 symptoms as:.

a high temperature or shivering (chills) – a high temperature means you feel hot to touch on your chest or back (you do not need to measure your temperature)

a new, continuous cough – this means coughing a lot for more than an hour, or 3 or more coughing episodes in 24 hours

a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste

shortness of breath

feeling tired or exhausted

an aching body

a headache

a sore throat

a blocked or runny nose

loss of appetite

diarrhoea

feeling sick or being sick

