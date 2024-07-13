Countries are purchasing vaccines in preparation for a bird flu pandemic

By Rhoda Wilson on July 13, 2024

Yesterday Nature published an article summarising what countries are doing to prepare for a bird flu pandemic. Wealthy nations are purchasing vaccines against H5N1 influenza and boosting surveillance.

Nature expressed no concern that the pandemic of 2020 was declared on spurious grounds. Nor was Nature the slightest bit concerned that the vaccines rolled out for the alleged covid pandemic are both unsafe and ineffective.

The only concern Nature expressed was that low-income countries would be left behind in the race to procure vaccines. So, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (“CEPI”) is working to ensure that the response is “equitable” worldwide.

Yesterday, Nature published an article titled ‘Bird flu could become a human pandemic. How are countries preparing?’. We have previously published numerous articles on bird flu and the proposed vaccines which you can read HERE and HERE so the following is simply a summary of Nature’s article. To be forewarned is to be forearmed.

After claims have been made that cases of H5N1 avian influenza continue to rise in cattle in the United States, countries are preparing for the possibility that the virus could spark a pandemic in people by ramping up surveillance, as well as purchasing vaccines or developing new ones.

First, fear must be ramped up to make people concerned a pandemic might be possible with statements such as:

The highly pathogenic avian influenza H5N1 has so far been detected in 145 cattle herds and 4 farm workers in a dozen states across the United States. Researchers say many more cases in cows and people have probably gone undetected. The chances of quashing the outbreak get “more slim by the day,” says Angela Rasmussen, a virologist at the University of Saskatchewan in Saskatoon, Canada. [Emphasis added]

Bird flu could become a human pandemic. How are countries preparing? Nature, 12 July 2024

Then the problem is presented:

Studies suggest that the virus is spreading between cows through contaminated milking equipment, rather than airborne particles. The biggest risk is that it could evolve to infect mammals more effectively, including through the respiratory system, which would make it more difficult to contain. Given the close and regular contact that cows have with people, airborne transmission could spark a pandemic. [Emphasis added]

Bird flu could become a human pandemic. How are countries preparing? Nature, 12 July 2024

And finally, the pandemic-vaccine industry’s self-serving “solution” is offered:

Efforts to prepare for [the] possibility [of a pandemic] include risk assessments, modelling and outbreak predictions. “There is loads of planning and preparedness going on internationally,” says Michelle Wille, a virus ecologist at the University of Melbourne in Australia.

A key focus of pandemic preparedness efforts is vaccines, which would protect people from getting ill should the virus spread more widely.

“Although the current public health risk is low, WHO is operating in a constant state of readiness for a potential influenza pandemic,” says Maria Van Kerkhove, who heads epidemic and pandemic preparedness and prevention at the WHO.

Bird flu could become a human pandemic. How are countries preparing? Nature, 12 July 2024

So what countries are purchasing vaccines in preparation for “a potential influenza pandemic”?

In May, the US Department of Health and Human Services purchased almost five million more doses of the CSL Seqirus influenza vaccine for its stockpile.

Last month, the European Commission purchased roughly 700,000 doses of a flu vaccine manufactured by CSL Seqirus, in Maidenhead, UK, with the option to buy another 40 million.

Also in June, Finland began vaccinating people against avian influenza, focusing on high-risk workers at fur and poultry farms.

What type of vaccines will they be?

Currently available vaccines rely on inactivated strains of viruses grown in chicken eggs, which are cheap, but slow, to produce. Researchers are developing vaccines using mRNA technology; these are more expensive but quicker to manufacture, and their formulation can be updated to target emerging strains. “It really is a game-changer,” says ]Scott Hensley, an immunologist at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia], who has developed an H5 mRNA vaccine candidate and tested it in ferrets. “In the case of a pandemic, you can expect that these vaccines will be used widely.”

Last week, the HHS announced that it had provided the pharmaceutical company Moderna, based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, with US$176 million to develop an mRNA-based vaccine against H5 influenza.

Bird flu could become a human pandemic. How are countries preparing? Nature, 12 July 2024

If we have learnt anything from the last four and a half years it is: DO NOT take the vaccines.

