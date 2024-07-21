Apocalypse Bucket: Costco’s 25-Year-Long Emergency Meal Kit

July 21, 2024

Costco is making waves with its “apocalypse bucket,” a $80 emergency food kit that claims to last 25 years. This survival bucket includes 150 servings of freeze-dried and dehydrated meals like teriyaki rice, pasta Alfredo, and apple cinnamon cereal, all requiring just water to prepare. The kit offers a whopping 25,280 calories and promises to keep you comfortable and nourished even in the direst of situations. Social media users are buzzing about its long shelf life and variety, with some joking about the potential apocalypse and others questioning how they’d get water to cook the meals. Whether you’re prepping for doomsday or just love the idea of super-long-lasting food, this bucket has become a viral hit.

The world ends, but I survive because Costco sells a 25-year supply of an emergency supper kit that they’ve called “the apocalypse bucket” online.

Social media users are talking about the Readywise Emergency Food Bucket, which contains 150 servings of freeze-dried and dehydrated meals. The product description of the $79.99 bucket on the internet states that it offers “readiness in the face of uncertainty,” proving that it is more than simply food reports NBC News.

With a total of 25,280 calories, the bucket includes 80 dinners and sides, 30 breakfast servings, and 40 drink servings that are ready with just water. The menu offers everything from cheesy macaroni and apple cinnamon porridge to teriyaki rice, tomato basil soup, and pasta Alfredo.

Most importantly, for those getting ready for the end of the world, the bucket can be stored for up to 25 years.

According to the product description, “it’s not just about survival; it’s about maintaining a sense of normalcy, comfort, and even enjoyment during challenging times.”

The pail of preparedness went viral after Jeffrey Eisner, a cookbook author, shared a video about it at his local Costco, saying: “They have buckets that they’re just calling emergency food supply. … I guess this is for when the apocalypse hits, which could be any time now?”

“So you know when the world collapses and caves in, as long as you have your Readywise Emergency Food Supply, all is right in the world,” he added. “I really want to sample this.”

“Does Costco know something?” an Instagram user commented.

“I like that someone thought to consider our desire for variety during the apocalypse,” another added.

Some discussed whether it could be hard to find water to cook the meals in the event of a true apocalypse.

Someone remarked, “Where are you getting fresh water to prepare these dried meals if the apocalypse comes?”

“25 years shelf life? That’s more scary than the apocalypse,” a commenter wrote. “So if the apocalypse doesn’t kill you, this bucket of chemicals will,” another joked.

The bucket dinners are useful for outdoor activities, as noted by an Instagram user who wrote: “You are so funny! We actually use them for camping.”

Although the buckets can be purchased in-store, sometimes for less money than what is advertised online, delivery will take ten to fifteen business days.

Last year, GreatGameInternational reported that The Fortitude, a survival shelter company founded by Drew Miller, is preparing for societal collapse. The company’s mission is to ensure the safety and security of its inhabitants during potential societal disintegration.

