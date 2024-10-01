Another study finds link between COVID shots and serious heart issues

A study of more than 950 heart patients in Madrid found that the ‘combination of vaccination and natural SARS-CoV2 infection was associated with the development of severe heart failure and cardiogenic shock.’

Calvin Freiburger

Mon Sep 30, 2024 - 2:47 pm EDT

U.S. citizens: Demand Congress investigate soaring excess death rates

MADRID (LifeSiteNews) — Yet another study has identified a link between the mRNA-based COVID-19 shots and serious heart events among those who already had and recovered from the COVID virus, including death, this time out of Spain.

The study, published in the peer-reviewed journal Vaccine, examined 949 heart attack patients in a hospital in Spain between March 2020 and March 2023. It found that the “combination of vaccination and natural SARS-CoV2 infection was associated with the development of severe heart failure and cardiogenic shock in patients with STEMI [ST-segment elevation myocardial infarction, or severe artery blockage], possibly related to an increased serological [antibody] response.”

The researchers “hypothesize that an enhanced immune response would lead to more severe infarcts. In our series, patients with STEMI and Killip class III-IV had significantly higher leukocyte counts and CRP levels on admission than patients without HF or with mild HF (data not shown), but with our data we cannot be certain that the inflammatory mechanism is related to the increased immune response.”

They caution that they were unable to “thoroughly analyze the effect of the different vaccine types because different combinations were given to each patient,” did not know “whether SARS CoV-2 infection occurred before or after vaccination in patients admitted for MI after the start of vaccination in Madrid,” “did not have comprehensive information on symptoms associated with previous SARS CoV-2 infection in patients,” and could not determine “whether vaccinated patients with positive SARS-CoV-2 serology had an increased risk of type 1 MI.”

Still, the study appears to suggest that the combination of natural immunity and the shots causes an excessive amount of antibody activity, with potentially deadly consequences.

“Hybrid exposure causes very high levels of spike antibodies!” reacted MIT professor Retsef Levi, whose past work has also linked the shots to heart problems, Just the News reports.

For background, the jab rollout “began in the Community of Madrid at the end of December 2020,” the authors note. “Initially, priority was given to health care workers and nursing home residents. Subsequently, the vaccination campaign was extended to other essential workers and gradually expanded from people over 80 to younger age groups. This would explain the two years older age of the vaccinated patients in our series. However, when subgroups based on vaccination and serologic status were established, patients in the Pos/Vax group were younger.”

The study, while not conclusive on its own, adds to a large body of evidence identifying significant risks to the COVID shots, which were developed and reviewed in a fraction of the time vaccines usually take under the Trump administration’s Operation Warp Speed initiative.

The federal Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) reports 37,910 deaths, 217,931 hospitalizations, 21,917 heart attacks, and 28,602 myocarditis and pericarditis cases as of September 6, among other ailments. U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) researchers have recognized a “high verification rate of reports of myocarditis to VAERS after mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccination,” leading to the conclusion that “under-reporting is more likely” than over-reporting.

An analysis of 99 million people across eight countries published February in Vaccine “observed significantly higher risks of myocarditis following the first, second and third doses” of mRNA-based COVID jabs, as well as signs of increased risk of “pericarditis, Guillain-Barré syndrome, and cerebral venous sinus thrombosis” and other “potential safety signals that require further investigation.” In April, the CDC was forced to release by court order 780,000 previously undisclosed reports of serious adverse reactions, and a study out of Japan found “statistically significant increases” in cancer deaths after third doses of mRNA-based COVID-19 shots and offered several theories for a causal link.

In Florida, an ongoing grand jury investigation into the jabs’ manufacturers is slated to release a highly anticipated report on the shots, and a lawsuit by the state of Kansas has been filed accusing Pfizer of misrepresentation for calling the shots “safe and effective.”

U.S. citizens: Demand Congress investigate soaring excess death rates.

LifeSite

Me - anything like the Australian reported one, "they" hid all the bad stuff and only let past stuff which suggested the safety of vaccines - what a cock up that was - probably why the Aussies need Disinformation and Misinformation Laws now - to keep the truth hidden. Their Prime Minister Morrison said the Aussies were stupid, all you had to do was show them the place where the vaccinations took place and like Sheep, they would go and get their shots.

Me: The vaccines are working really well then - The "Great Reset" is a practical certainty now.