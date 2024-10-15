DARPA has openly bragged on Twitter that Moderna’s mRNA vaccine technology, and by extension Moderna’s Covid vaccine, was a product of their ADEPT program, however, research shows that Moderna did not merely apply for a patent in 2016 with US9587003B2: as reported in the Daily Mail. They actually applied in 2013 for 4 patents with US9149506B2, US9216205B2, US9255129B2, US9301993B2, as well for their “Covid-19 virus” patent #CTCCTCGGCGGGCACGTAG

ADEPT is a Defence Advanced Research Projects Agency (“DARPA”) program that began in 2012. The acronym stands for Autonomous Diagnostics to Enable Prevention and Therapeutics. PROTECT is a sub-program of ADEPT, and it stands for Prophylactic Options to Environmental and Contagious Threats

“We have a commercially interested group of sociopaths who want to make money while killing people,” Dr. Martin said, “that’s the bottom line.”

On Wednesday, Dr. David E. Martin joined Alex Jones to explain where the biological weapon called SARS-CoV-2 originated, who are the criminals behind it, the criminal counts against the perpetrators and much more.

In 1990, Pfizer filed the first patent for a vaccine for coronavirus.

In 1999, Ralph Baric’s modification and manipulation programme took what used to be a respiratory and gastrointestinal bug and turned it into something that would cause cardiomyopathy in rabbits. This gave rise to a patent that was filed in 2002 for an infectious, replication defective, clone of coronavirus.

In 2014, the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill was authorised to waive the gain-of-function moratorium. The pathogen they were working on at the time was the Wuhan Institute of Virology virus 1 (“WIV-1”) spike protein, Dr. Martin said. In 2016 they said WIV-1 was poised for human emergence.

Donald Trump's tenure as the 45th president of the United States began with his inauguration on January 20, 2017, and ended on January 20, 2021. Wikipedia - note "2017-2021"

“In 2018/2019,” he said, “The United States government reclaimed the patent from the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill. The Department of Health and Human Services at the National Institutes of Health took the UNC Chapel Hill patent on an infectious, replication defective coronavirus and reclaimed title and interest to it. (Those who pull puppet Trump's strings: 2017-2021)

On 18 September 2019, they said that by 20 September 2020, the world would accept a universal vaccine. And, as Dr. Martin said, “they said, ‘they would do so in response … to an accidental or deliberate release of a lethal respiratory pathogen’.” They had been planning these mandatory injections since 2015.

“To advance the social and commercial interests of sociopaths that wanted to kill human beings for the sake of their agenda, they decided to unleash a lethal respiratory pathogen on the population so the population would be bamboozled into taking an mRNA shot which would permanently, permanently alter their human condition,” Dr. Martin said.

“The Supreme Court ruled that if there is anything synthetic, not from nature, inside of our genome, then whoever owns the patent on those synthetic parts now owns part or all of you as a human. That means Bill and Melinda Gates, The Department of Defense, [and others] can literally own a human being. If this synthetic code is taken up into your genome, by law, you could be owned overnight.”

The synthetic mRNA of Pfizer and Moderna, along with the viral vector DNA delivery systems of Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca, change your genetic code, making you “genetically-modified.” Granted mainstream media say the foregoing is “conspiracy theory.” But Moderna Chief Medical Officer Tal Zaks tells you straight up that 1) the shots change your genetic code and 2) the shots do not stop the spread of COVID-19. He says the Moderna shot is “hacking the software of life” (at the 0:43 second mark, but the whole video is…disturbing).

Viral vectors do the same thing.

So do these companies “own you” once you get the shots? Well, they own mice and bacteria created with their inventions. Once you get these shots, you are no longer a “naturally-occurring” human being. Prosthetic limbs, breast implants, etc. are not “natural” per se. But they are removable and not part of what fundamentally makes you human. Gene therapy is irreversible.

Moderna wins Covid-19 shot patent case against Pfizer-BioNTech in Europe May 18, 2024, 07:01 PM Pfizer-BioNTech who used Moderna Virus 2013: #CTCCTCGGCGGGCACGTAG to make their vaccine from. That "virus" you got "a vaccine" for: Thank Bill Gates.

Trump's Secret Contract signed for the US Army Pfizer Contract

https://www.keionline.org/misc-docs/DOD-ATI-Pfizer-Technical-Direction-Letter-OTA-W15QKN-16-9-1002-21July2020.pdf

Operation Warp Speed 3rd Paragraph down - the US Army distributed the Covid vaccines everywhere, for them to be administered into all of you - it was a US Army "experiment".

It is the US Army which is managing the Genetic Modified Super Soldier program, as a follow on from after the Gene Therapy Injections (GMO's) for those suitable, who survive the vaccines, presumably.

It would probably have been the US Army who would have the Ground Based Energy Weapon used in Hawaii recently, to remove and modify the area, for new building construction, etc.

The vaccinated are countermeasure prototypes, for the US Army, to see the objective of a Covid-19 (vaccines) countermeasure, in the impairment of the operational effectiveness of enemy activity" by spike protein,the most antigenic and toxic part of a coronavirus" (vaccine) based on the measurable effects of their (the vaccines) deployment", by the US military's own definitions of terms used in Operation Warp Speed contracts, the (vaccine) products it commissioned "amount to bioweapons" and the vaccinated are part of the US Army experiment to see the effectiveness of their Covid-19 vaccines weapon, as explained below:

The injection of these "countermeasure prototype vaccines" which satisfy the US military definition of a biological agent into people has killed some recipients and permanently disabled increasingly large numbers of others, "resulting in their (vaccines) operational effectiveness based on the measurable effects of their (vaccines) deployment", by the US military's own definitions of (vaccines) terms used in Operation Warp Speed contracts, the (vaccines) products it commissioned "amount to bioweapons".

The US military defines a biological agent as a micro-organism (or toxin derived from it) that causes disease.

Vaccines are regulated by the US Food and Drug Administration as biological products, therefore they can be described as biological agents.

The mRNA (ModRNA) products instruct recipients cells to make a form of its spike protein, the most antigenic and, some researchers argue, toxic part of a coronavirus.

By the US military's own definition, The US Army Covid-19 vaccines bioweapon provides "the objective of a countermeasure which is the impairment of the operational effectiveness of enemy activity" by spike protein,the most antigenic and toxic part of a coronavirus,as a weapon,is proven,but for the vaccinated, they are the vaccine experiment then.

“What they did is, they said, ‘We’re going to inject into the arms of billions of people the instructions to turn each individual into a bioweapons factory’ … Every single person that took the shot became the manufacturer of a synthetic spike protein associated with the coronavirus model.

The Moderna contains 40*10^12 LNPs, to the best of my knowledge (Pfizer 12*10^12). This equates to 40/12 trillion in short scale. At first I thought you were using long scale (10^12=1 billion); however, that would not fit with the AZ numbers. AZ has 50*10^9, which would be 1 milliard in long scale. I believe these numbers to be correct - LNP's or Spike Proteins (https://evolutionaryhealthplan.info/#_Ref83404023 )

There are TWO elements to this Bio Weapon because the "Not natural mRNA - but ModRNA DNA synthetic, created in a laboratory and patented LNP's in the vaccines" have nothing to do with the "injected Carbon Oxide particles, does it" - the second part of the nanotechnology vaccines weapon and the hidden one, which the Military don't want you to know about, re Dr.Noack 2019 who was murdered shortly after publishing it (we won't tell, will we):

Dr Noack: They show that it is not graphene oxide, but rather graphene hydroxide. I would like to explain what this graphene hydroxide is. It is mono-layer activated carbon. There are C6 rings. He found it in all samples. Every corner is a carbon atom. This is on a nanoscale.

I’ll cut this up a bit here. If it is 50nm long, there are 500 rings in a row. These are hydroxy groups (OH). In graphene oxide you have double bonded oxygen, and in graphene hydroxide you have an OH group. The electrons are delocalised (fully mobile). The piece is 50nm long but only 0.1 nm thick. These C6 structures are extremely stable. You can make brake pads out of this. It is not biologically decomposable.

These nanoscale structures can best be described as razor blades. These razor blades are injected into the body. Nano-scale, tiny razor blades. Only one atom layer thick. Relatively wide and high. They are razors, biologically not decomposable. The OH (hydroxy) groups can split off a proton. When the proton is split off, they gain a negative charge spread out over the whole system.

It is basically an acid. It suspends well in water because of the negative charge. So these are razor blades spread homogenously in the liquid. This is basically Russian roulette. You can see it very clearly in this woman. It cuts the blood vessels. The blood vessels have epithel cells as their inner lining. The epithel is extremely smooth. like a mirror. And it is cut up by these razor blades. That is what’s so dangerous.

If you inject the vaccine into a vein, the razors will circulate in the blood and cut up the epithel. The mean thing is that toxicological tests are done in Petri dishes. And there you will not find anything. These are the sharpest imaginable structures because they are only one atom layer thick.

This is a huge molecule which is extremely sharp. I am a specilist in activated carbon. In my doctoral thesis, I have converted graphen oxide to graphene hydroxide. I joined the world’s leading activated carbon manufacturer. After a year I was in charge of new activated carbon products. We bought a small company in Durham, near Newcastle, England. I was in charge of “new carbon products”, Europe-wide. I was in application scouting.

If you perform an autopsy on the victims, you will not find anything. Toxicologists do their tests in Petri dishes. They can’t imagine that there are structures that can cut up blood vessels. There are pictures of coagulated blood coming out of the nose. People bleed to death on the inside. Especially the top athletes who are dropping dead have fast flowing blood. The faster the blood flows, the more damage the razors will do.

As a chemist, if you inject this into the blood, you know you are a murderer. It’s a new material, toxocologists are not aware of it yet. Suddenly it makes sense that victims look like this. And that top athletes with high blood circulation, completely healthy, suddenly drop dead. You see people collapse immediately after vaccination and have a seizure. These people had bad luck in the Russian roulette. Very likely, a vein was hit by the syringe.

The question you have to ask politicians and the question doctors should ask Pfizer, is: Why are these razor blades in the vaccine?

Life expectancy drops 37% after getting COVID jabbed, peer-reviewed research shows

By Ethan Huff // Jul 08, 2024

New research published in the journal Microorganisms reveals that one of the health consequences of getting "vaccinated" for Moderna's coronavirus (COVID-19) is a 37 percent loss of life expectancy.

Moderna's coronavirus (COVID-19) corrected by me from Wuhan - not true.

The paper, called "A Critical Analysis of All-Cause Deaths during COVID-19 Vaccination in an Italian Province," examines death rates among different groups of people, including unvaccinated, one-dose injected, two-dose injected, and three- or more-dose injected. Those who get the most shots are the most likely to die, is the short of it.

People who get jabbed with two doses of a COVID shot – most "fully vaccinated" Americans took one of the two-dose mRNA (modRNA) injection series from either Pfizer and BioNTech or Moderna – are 137 percent more likely than the unvaccinated to die within 739 days post-jab.

"We found all-cause death risks to be even higher for those vaccinated with one and two doses compared to the unvaccinated and that the booster doses were ineffective," the paper explains.

"We also found a slight but statistically significant loss of life expectancy for those vaccinated with 2 or 3 / 4 doses."

So now we have a timeline for "some" of the vaccinated, anyway - how long ago was your last vaccine shot.

And now we know who pulls Trump's strings “The masterplan [to vaccinate the world] was done by none other than the Wellcome Trust, NIAID Anthony Fauci, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (specifically Dr. Chris Elias), Dr. Gao from the CDC of the People’s Republic of China and a whole host of others who sit on what is called the Global Preparedness Monitoring Board,” Dr. Martin said

The Alex Jones Show: Dr. David Martin Interview – US Gov. Is Coordinating A Depopulation Programme Against The World (timestamp 16:43)

Biden was Pfizer's puppet - according to a whisteblower in Biden's office, Pfizer was in touch with Biden at least 3 times a day - I can't see Biden giving Pfizer orders, can you?

Me: So to summarize the above - the Covid vaccinated, irrespective of vaccine maker have been genetically modified by ModRNA DNA vaccinesi njections into a new species, now called Trans Human with zero Human Rights, because they are not legally Human any more.

That poses a whole heap of interesting questions, legally speaking, because the Human Laws are for Humans only, which "we the not vaccinated" are - but our Human Laws, post 2013, do not include "Trans Humans", who before 2020 did not exist and only exist now after their volunteered for ModRNA DNA vaccines injections - and they all have positions in "Human Companies" without any "Legal Right" to be there = Justice, Police, Government Offices, Armed Forces, etc.

They decided to unleash a lethal respiratory pathogen on the population so the population would be bamboozled into taking an mRNA shot which would permanently, permanently alter their human condition,” Dr. Martin said (as above).

Time perhaps for a Human re-evaluation of time and place and position for all and the legality of that, between Humans and Trans Humans, time perhaps for "The Law" to question itself, regarding the Trans Humans (no longer Human) which make up a large part of it and the "not Human" legality of that, from a Human point of view, which is for whom those Human Laws, are for.