CEPI and WHO employ 200 fortune tellers to find the pathogen that could cause the next pandemic

By Rhoda Wilson on August 4, 2024

On Thursday, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (“CEPI”) and the World Health Organisation (“WHO”) called on researchers and governments to strengthen and accelerate global research to prepare for the next pandemic.

They emphasised the importance of expanding research to encompass entire families of pathogens that can infect humans – regardless of their perceived pandemic risk – as well as focusing on individual pathogens.

CEPI and WHO’s call was based on a report, which involved the collaboration of over 200 “scientists,” that further developed a strategy for searching for pathogens that can infect humans. The search for the next pandemic causing, or not, pathogen is prescience, or fortune-telling, from which only the vaccine industry can benefit.

Reminder: CEPI was conceived in 2015 and formally launched in 2017 at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. It was co-founded and co-funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the Wellcome Trust and the governments of India and Norway, and was later joined by the European Union (2019) and the United Kingdom (2020). In 2020-2021, Bill Gates, through the Gates Foundation and GAVI, was the second largest contributor to WHO.

The WHO R&D Blueprint for Epidemics is a global platform for research and development collaboration, stressing the significance of international cooperation in expediting the research and development of medical countermeasures (“MCMs”), which include vaccines. At the core of its efforts lies the concept of “pathogen prioritisation.”

Pathogen prioritisation is a process aimed at categorising pathogens according to their public health importance, antimicrobial resistance and potential for epidemic or pandemic spread.

At the Global Pandemic Preparedness Summit 2024 held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on 29 – 30 July, WHO R&D Blueprint for Epidemics issued a report.

It is the result of a meeting held in May to further develop a strategy “that advocates for research spanning various pathogen families based on our existing understanding of their pandemic potential.”

According to the report, the strategy they developed “also emphasises research and development efforts aimed at readiness for both anticipated and unanticipated threats by focusing on entire families, Prototype Pathogens, and Priority Pathogens.”

Over 200 scientists from more than 50 countries collaborated on the report to evaluate the evidence related to 28 Viral Families and one core group of Bacteria, encompassing 1,652 pathogens. The epidemic and pandemic risk was determined by considering available information on transmission patterns, virulence, and availability of diagnostic tests, vaccines and treatments.

In the report, they used a metaphor of looking for lost keys under a street lamp as an “illustration of the ongoing challenges and biases in identifying the pathogen that will cause the next pandemic.”

“This metaphor highlights how researchers and public health officials might focus their efforts on illuminated areas where it is easiest to search, rather than where the actual answers might lie,” the report said. “Imagine scientists and public health officials as individuals searching for the ‘lost keys’ (the next pandemic pathogen).”

Pathogens Prioritisation A Scientific Framework For Epidemic And Pandemic Research Preparedness, Health Emergencies Programme, WHO R&D Blueprint, June 2024, pg. 5

These “scientists” may as well save electricity, and reduce their carbon footprint, by turning the street lamp off, because their basic premise is wrong. There are no lost keys. They are searching for something that does not exist.

A pandemic is a disease outbreak that spreads across countries or continents, affecting a large number of people and taking more lives than an epidemic. A pandemic can only be known after an outbreak across the world occurs. If there is a disease outbreak of this magnitude, then scientists examine the evidence to try to find what has caused it. Until an outbreak happens, there is nothing to find.

However, there is a vaccine industry that requires epidemics and pandemics to be declared to make a profit. That is what over 200 scientists from more than 50 countries are collaborating on; which vaccine or MCM should be rolled out next. That will depend on which vaccine supplier has the most influence on those who are “searching for the lost keys.” Through both CEPI and WHO, the person with the most influence over these “scientists” is Bill Gates.

Related: How Bill Gates and partners used their clout to control the global Covid response – with little oversight, Politico, 14 September 2022

Not deterred by their unscientific methods, the ”scientists” want to expand their futile search for lost keys across the world. The report urges their broader-based approach to be used by researchers and countries. This broader-based research strategy aims to:

1. Investigate entire families of pathogens that can infect humans, regardless of their perceived pandemic risk, in addition to focusing on individual pathogens. What for?

2. Develop knowledge and tools for entire pathogen families by studying prototype pathogens, which can serve as “pathfinders” for understanding the behaviour and transmission patterns of related pathogens. What for?

3. Foster research that generates knowledge, tools and countermeasures that can be rapidly adapted to emerging threats, rather than focusing on specific pathogens or scenarios. Aah. So, that’s the reason for points 1 and 2 – vaccines.

4. Encourage globally coordinated, collaborative research efforts to share resources, expertise and data, particularly from low- and middle-income countries with high biodiversity and limited research infrastructure. What for?

5. Set up Collaborative Open Research Consortia (“CORCs”) around the world, led by WHO Collaborating Centres, to promote research collaboration and equitable participation, particularly from regions where pathogens are known to or likely to circulate. These CORCs around the world will involve researchers, developers, funders, regulators, trial experts and others. Aah. So, that’s the reason for point 4 – vaccines.

Dr. Meryl Nass republished WHO’s announcement of its R&D Blueprint for Epidemics report to which she added comments.

By researching prototype pathogens, they can create that library of biowarfare pathogens that the nations did not approve at the WHO meeting in May, or create a Global Virome Project as outlined by Peter Daszak, Nathan Wolfe and Dennis Carroll in 2018, she said.

The Global Virome Project talks about “prescience,” being “protected against the next epidemic” and the “diversity and ecology of viral threats.”

It’s not only The Global Virome Project that uses prescience, WHO’s R&D Blueprint for Epidemics is doing the same.

Prescience refers to knowledge of actions or events before they occur. It is something that fortune tellers have been doing for centuries. To pull off their scam, fortune tellers don’t rely on facts, they rely on people believing they are giving the facts. They use confidence tricks to exploit people’s vulnerabilities, often by presenting or diagnosing them with “secret” problems and promising solutions. To do this they prey on people’s emotions, creating a sense of urgency or fear to extract money.

The need to address the “diversity and ecology of viral threats” is an example of such a confidence trick.

Man has been on the Earth for 6,000 years with arguably more diversity of life and “viral threats” than we have today. Extinction rates are extremely fuzzy and vary wildly, not least of all because we don’t know how many species there are on Earth now let alone thousands of years ago. According to the World Resources Institute, “Scientists have a better understanding of how many stars there are in the galaxy than how many species there are on Earth.” Nevertheless, ecologists have somehow estimated that 95% of the Earth’s species disappeared during the five previous catastrophic events “over the past 600 million years.”

There can be no one who believes that viruses – which are not living organisms and degrade outside a host’s body – survived these catastrophic events while their hosts, e.g. plants and animals, did not. Logically, there must have been many more “viral threats” in the past. How have we survived, and thrived, for 6,000 years without The Global Virome Project and WHO’s R&D Blueprint for Epidemics fortune-telling abilities? When you answer that, you have seen through their trick.

WHO’s announcement of its R&D Blueprint for Epidemics also stated: “WHO’s scientific framework for epidemic and pandemic research preparedness is a vital shift in how the world approaches countermeasure development, and one that is strongly supported by CEPI.”

To which Dr. Nass added the comment: “In other words, we are pivoting the work of the WHO to the biosecurity agenda whether the member states like it or not.”

A presentation Dr. Nass gave in May gives an understanding of the biosecurity agenda she is referring to. During an online symposium titled ‘From ‘National Security’ to ‘Biosecurity’’ jointly held by the International Centre for 9/11 Justice and UK Column, Dr. Nass gave a presentation titled ‘Biowarfare, Biosecurity, and the WHO Pandemic Preparedness Agenda’

The Expose

Me: Then having found some they can produce Pro forma vaccines for a time in the future when they can be called into use, like the Bird Flu vaccine which was another Pro Forma vaccine prepared in advance for injections into the arms of the volunteers again now - but the bird flu virus is in the vaccines and goes past the body's automatic defense systems, which can't be good, right?