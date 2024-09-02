Cancer researcher: IVERMECTIN can overcome chemotherapy resistance of TURBO CANCERS caused by mRNA vaccines

08/30/2024 // Belle Carter

An oncologist, cancer researcher and author recently shared a study that chemotherapy-resistant turbo cancers caused by Pfizer and Moderna Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) mRNA vaccines can be overcome by ivermectin, a controversial anti-parasitic drug known to ease symptoms of viruses such as coronavirus. Health authorities have been debunking this information and have not authorized or approved its use in humans for this purpose.

In a Substack newsletter, Dr. William Makis cited a paper from 2020 (by Juarez et al) on the antitumor effects of ivermectin at clinically feasible concentrations where it was found to support its clinical development as a repositioned cancer drug.

According to the study, at a human dose of two mg/kg, ivermectin can achieve anti-cancer effects such as cell cycle arrest (inhibit proliferation), preferential inhibition of cancer stem-like cells, synergize with several chemotherapy drugs and inhibit tumor growth in a breast cancer mouse model.

Ivermectin was tested at two mg/kg/day, translating to roughly 5uM in vitro concentration. They found that the drug goes after cancer stem cells, which tend to be resistant to chemotherapy.

"Ivermectin has a preferential depletion effect on the cancer stem-like cell population," the authors included in the research. "We observed that among all the evaluated cell lines, a decrease in cell viability and clonogenicity is more evident in the cancer stem-like cells than in their parental population."

It also found that the most sensitive cancer cell lines were the ovarian, breast, glioblastoma (brain), lung, colon, uterine squamous cell carcinoma (SCC), hepatocellular, triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC), pancreatic and endometrial.

Meanwhile, the least sensitive were osteosarcoma, gastric and melanoma.

Moreover, lymphoma and leukemia cell lines appear to be more resistant to Ivermectin but the drug has a significant impact on those cells' ability to form colonies, according to the study. (Related: Ivermectin can "kill cancer cells" and boost immune response, suggest health experts.)

Makis further highlighted that this was the first study he had ever seen that had tested as many as 28 cancer types with ivermectin.

"No wonder it's hidden from the public," he commented.

NEW ARTICLE: IVERMECTIN Tested against 28 types of Cancer - which cancers were most sensitive to Ivermectin? Which were least sensitive?

A research group from Mexico investigated Ivermectin in Cancer

Paper: 2020 (Juarez et al) - Antitumor effects of ivermectin at clinically… pic.twitter.com/xWhgEBa1uv

— William Makis MD (@MakisMD) August 26, 2024

FDA took down social media posts discouraging ivermectin use for COVID-19 but mainstream media seemed to have missed this

Back in March, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) agreed to permanently take down its social media posts urging people to avoid the usage of ivermectin for COVID-19.

One of the pages that the agency has removed was a page that said: "Should I take ivermectin to prevent or treat COVID-19? No." It also took down posts, including one that reads: "You are not a horse. You are not a cow. Seriously, y'all. Stop it."

The move was done following a lawsuit with a settlement filed with a federal court in Texas that ordered the agency to delete another page titled "Why you should not use ivermectin to treat or prevent COVID-19 within 21 days."

The article said that ivermectin was neither authorized nor approved to be used to prevent or treat COVID-19 in humans or animals. It also claims that evidence does not support the efficacy of ivermectin against coronavirus.

On June 2, 2022, Doctors Paul Marik, Mary Talley Bowden and Robert Apter filed a lawsuit against the FDA and its secretary Robert Califf, as well as the Department of Health and Human Services and its secretary Xavier Becerra. They accused the FDA of meddling with their capacity to practice medicine. The lawsuit was first turned down on the basis that the FDA has "sovereign immunity." However, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit overruled the lower court's ruling, stating that the "FDA is not a physician" and "even tweet-sized doses of personalized medical advice are beyond the FDA's statutory authority."

Ivermectin has long been approved for use in both animals and humans. In cases of humans, the drug is recommended to treat parasitic infections such as river blindness disease, threadworm infestation, tropical eosinophilia, roundworm infestation, whipworm infestation, filariasis (also called elephantiasis) and loiasis.

On X, formerly Twitter, Dr. Mary Talley Bowden wrote: "This landmark case sets an important precedent in limiting FDA overreach into the doctor-patient relationship."

Moreover, independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr in a tweet said: "The FDA is biased against many low-cost, generic, and/or natural therapies with low-profit potential. Could it be because half its funding comes from Big Pharma?"

Ivermectin is not an exceptional case. The FDA is biased against many low-cost, generic, and/or natural therapies with low profit potential. Could it be because half its funding comes from Big Pharma? https://t.co/LxpqLuvb6A

— Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) March 22, 2024

Australian politician Craig Kelly also called the FDA "corrupt," stating that they have "blood on their hands."

Head over to Cancer.news for more stories, similar to this.

Sources for this article include:

Makismd.substack.com

HindustanTimes.com

NaturalNews

Me: Of course, if you refused the vaccines, then you can't get the turbo cancers either, can you? A thought for future vaccine related pandemics or vaccines you are expected to take, instead of doing this - vaccines can be a very last resort if all else fails: UPDATED: 2 September 2024 My FREE Salt Water Cure for Bird Flu and Covid and MPox and any other virus.

Refuse all vaccines.

Join me in NEVER being ill with my free salt water cure.

It is that simple.

3 minutes from preparation to job done: Mix one heaped teaspoon of table (or Iodine) salt in a mug of warm clean water, cup a hand and sniff or snort the entire mugful up your nose, in small lots, spitting out anything which comes down into your mouth. If burning sensation, then you have a virus, so continue morning noon and night, or more often if you want, until the burning sensation goes away (2-3 minutes) then blow out your nose with toilet paper and flush away, washing your hands afterwards, until when you do my simple cure, you don't have any burning sensation at all, when you flush - job done. Also swallow a couple of mouthfuls of salt water and if you have burning in your lungs, salt killing virus and pneumonia, there too.It washes behind the eyes, the brain bulb, brain stem (Long Covid), The Escutcheon Tubes to the inner ears and the top of the throat which is at a point roughly level with half way up your ears and not where your mouth is and it goes down the back of your throat, when infected there too.

I have been doing this simple cure for over 31 years and I am and others, never sick from viruses and there is no reason why any of you should be.

Simply put, if the inside of your nose is dry and crusty, you are OK, if your nose is runny, you really need to do a salt water sniffle as quickly as possible AND THERE IS STILL CLEAN SEA WATER, TO USE INSTEAD.

Nobody has been injured or killed by my above salt water cure