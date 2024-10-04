Cancer Doesn't Wait How Prior Authorization Harms Care

Lisa Marshall October 02, 2024

Fantine Giap, MD, sat across from a 21-year-old with a rare sarcoma at the base of her skull.

Despite the large tumor, nestled in a sensitive area, the Boston-based radiation oncologist could envision a bright future for her patient.

She and the other members of the patient's care team had an impressive cancer-fighting arsenal at her fingertips. The team had recommended surgery, followed by proton therapy — a sophisticated tool able to deliver concentrated, razor-focused radiation to the once apple-sized growth, while sparing the fragile brain stem, optic nerve, and spinal cord.

Surgery went as planned. But as the days and weeks wore on and insurance prior authorization for the proton therapy never came, the tumor roared back, leading to more surgeries and more complications. Ultimately, the young woman needed a tracheostomy and a feeding tube.

By the time insurance said yes, more than 1 year from her initial visit, the future the team had envisioned seemed out of reach.

''Unfortunately for this patient, it went from a potentially curable situation to a likely not curable situation,” recalled Giap, a clinician at Massachusetts General Hospital and instructor at Harvard Medical School. “I wanted to cry every day that she waited.''

While a stark example, such insurance delays are not uncommon, according to new research published in JAMA Network Open.

The study of 206 denials in radiation oncology concluded that more than two-thirds were ultimately approved on appeal without changes, but often these approvals came only after costly delays that potentially compromised patient care.

Other studies have found that number to be even higher, with more than 86% of prior authorization requests ultimately approved with few changes.

''It gives you the idea that this entire process might be a little futile — that it's just wasting people's time,'' said Fumiko Chino, MD, coauthor on the JAMA study and now an assistant professor in radiation oncology at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston. ''The problem is cancer doesn't wait for bureaucracy.''

Barriers at Every Step

As Chino and her study coauthors explained, advancements like intensity-modulated radiation therapy and stereotactic radiosurgery have allowed a new generation of specialists to treat previously untreatable cancers in ways that maximize tumor-killing power while minimizing collateral damage. But these tools require sophisticated planning, imaging, simulations and execution — all of which are subject to increased insurance scrutiny.

''We face barriers pretty much every step of the way for every patient,'' said Chino.

To investigate how such barriers impact care, Chino and colleagues at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center — where she worked until July — looked at 206 cases in which payers denied prior authorization for radiation therapy from November 1, 2021 to December 8, 2022.

The team found that 62% were ultimately approved without any change to technique or dose, while 28% were authorized, but with lower doses or less sophisticated techniques. Four people, however, never got authorization at all — three abandoned treatment altogether, and one sought treatment at another institution.

Treatment delays ranged from 1 day to 49 days. Eighty-three patients died.

Would some of them have lived if it weren't for prior authorization?

Chino cannot say for sure, but did note that certain cancers, like cervical cancer, can grow so quickly that every day of delayed treatment makes them harder to control.

Patients with metastatic or late-stage cancers are often denied more aggressive treatments by insurers who, in essence, “assume that they are going to die from their disease anyway,” Chino said.

She views this as tragically short-sighted.

''There's actually a strong body of evidence to show that if you treat even metastatic stage IV diseases aggressively, you can prolong not just quality of life but also quantity,'' she said.

In cases where the cancer is more localized and insurance mandates lower doses or cheaper techniques, the consequences can be equally heartbreaking.

''It's like saying instead of taking an extra-strength Tylenol you can only have a baby aspirin,'' she said. ''Their pain is less likely to be controlled, their disease is less likely to be controlled, and they are more likely to need retreatment.''

Prior authorization delays can also significantly stress patients at the most vulnerable point of their lives.

In another recent study, Chino found that 69% of patients with cancer reported prior authorization-related delays in care, with one-third waiting a month or longer. One in five never got the care their doctors recommended, and 20% reported spending more than 11 hours on the phone haggling with their insurance companies.

Most patients rated the process as ''bad'' or ''horrible,'' and said it fueled anxiety.

Such delays can be hard on clinicians and the healthcare system too.

One 2022 study found that a typical academic radiation oncology practice spent about a half-million dollars per year seeking insurance preauthorization. Nationally, that number exceeds $40 million.

Then there is the burnout factor.

Giap, an early-career physician who specializes in rare, aggressive sarcomas, works at an institution that helped pioneer proton therapy. She says it pains her to tell a desperate patient, like the 21-year-old, who has traveled to her from out of state that they have to wait.

''Knowing that the majority of the cases are ultimately approved and that this wait is often unnecessary makes it even tougher,'' she said.

Chino, a breast cancer specialist, has taken to warning patients before the alarming insurance letter arrives in the mail that their insurance may delay authorizing their care. But she tells patients that she will do everything she can to fight for them and develops a back-up plan to pivot to quickly, if needed.

''No one goes into medicine to spend their time talking to insurance companies,'' said Chino.

The national trade group, America's Health Insurance Plans (AHIP), did not return repeated requests for an interview for this story. But their official position, as stated on their website, is that “prior authorization is one of many tools health insurance providers use to promote safe, timely, evidence-based, affordable, and efficient care.”

Both Giap and Chino believe that prior authorization was developed with good intentions: to save healthcare costs and rein in treatments that don't necessarily benefit patients.

But, in their specialty, the burden has proliferated to a point that Chino characterizes as ''unconscionable.''

She believes that policy changes like the proposed Improving Seniors' Timely Access to Care Act — which would require real-time decisions for procedures that are routinely approved — could go a long way in improving patient care.

Meanwhile, Giap said, more research and professional guidelines are necessary to bolster insurance company confidence in newer technologies, particularly for rare cancers.

Her patient ultimately got her proton therapy and is ''doing relatively well, all things considered.''

But not all the stories end like this.

Chino will never forget a patient with a cancer growing so rapidly she could see it protruding through her chest wall. She called for immediate surgery and a PET scan to see where else in the body cancer may be brewing. But due to prior authorization delays, that scan — which ultimately showed the cancer had spread — was delayed for weeks.

If the team had had those imaging results upfront, she says, they would have recommended a completely different course of treatment.

And her patient might be alive today.

''Unfortunately," Chino said, ''the people with the very worst prior authorization stories aren't here anymore to tell you about them.''

Lisa Marshall is a freelance journalist with 30 years of experience writing about health, fitness and medical science. She lives in the mountains of Colorado with her husband, dog Jovie, and six chickens.

Medscape

Me: There but for the grace of God -