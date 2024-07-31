Canadians Experiencing Worst Standard of Living in 40 Years

Posted Jul 31, 2024 by Martin Armstrong

The Fraser Institute conducted a study that found Canadians are experiencing the worst standard of living in the past 40 years. Conditions are beneath what was experienced during the 89 recession, the Great Recession, and even the early stages of the post-pandemic. What is going on in Canada?

Justin Trudeau uprooted Canada’s fiscal landscape and his policies have only further sunk Canada into a decline. I reported that household debt in Canada exceeds 100% of GDP. Government spending toppled $1 trillion in 2020 in response to the pandemic, decreasing only 7.8% to $969.5 billion the following year. Government spending toppled C$520.17 billion during Q1 of 2024 alone. Justin Trudeau is aiming to turn Canada into a “BUILD BACK BETTER” nation that operates not like a true capitalist society but like the unelected government-driven economy we see in the European Union.

Canada’s immigration policy has become a free-for-all, with its population reaching an all-time high this year after surpassing 41 million. Nearly all population growth (99.3%; 240,955 people) was solely attributed to migrants arriving in Canada. The taxpayers are expected to subsidize the lives of migrants and turn a blind eye to the drastic uptick in crime. Canada was once a safe nation with a high-trust society. Crime has risen by over 40% and the entire landscape of Canadian society is changing. These people are often living in squalor and there are not enough housing units or jobs for all migrants, let alone all Canadians.

Similar to the US, Justin Trudeau is boosting job postings by ramping up hiring in the public sector, which has grown by over 17% since 2019. For comparison, the private sector only grew by 4% during that same timeframe. The public sector simply does not add to the economy in any meaningful way. These tax-funded agencies simply multiply and deduct from overall GDP.

Similar to other Build Back Better nations, Canada has lost its edge in trade. The countless green initiatives have crippled entire sectors, and rising taxes have made it a less desirable place to conduct business. Canada experienced a 51.2% reduction in mining, oil, gas, and quarrying from 2014 to 2022, as one example. Business investments have decreased by a third under Trudeau, yet he continues to spend.

Build Back Better has failed. As the “Roadmap for a Renewed US-Canada Partnership” details:

‘“Building back better” represents a shared vision for a sustainable and inclusive economic recovery that strengthens the middle class, creates more opportunities for hard working people to join it, and ensures people have good jobs and careers on both sides of the border. Our leaders also recognized the opportunity for clean growth driven by workers, communities, businesses, and innovation.”

These government leaders are utter failures who are incapable of implementing meaningful policies. They destroyed the world economy under COVID and then sought to BUILD BACK BETTER. Instead, they’ve driven away smart money and business, fostered an environment for rising crime, and decreased everyone’s quality of life with inflationary policies. It is time for the voters to wake up and realize that the people they put into office are directly responsible for their deteriorating economic situations.

Me: Must be because of a leader who cares