BrucePac’s Meat Recall Expands to 11 Million Pounds Amid Listeria Risk
An 11-million-pound meat recall linked to possible listeria contamination has impacted hundreds of ready-to-eat products sold across major U.S. grocery retailers, including Walmart, Target, and Trader
Affected products have been sent to distributors and food service providers nationwide, including restaurants and retailers.
A customer buys fresh meat inside a Walmart Supercenter store in Pico Rivera, Calif., on May 30, 2013. Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
By Sophie Lee
10/16/2024
Updated:
10/16/2024
0:00
An 11-million-pound meat recall linked to possible listeria contamination has impacted hundreds of ready-to-eat products sold across major U.S. grocery retailers, including Walmart, Target, and Trader Joe’s.
On Oct. 9, BrucePac, a Woodburn, Oregon-based pre-cooked meat producer, recalled a total of 9,986,245 pounds of its ready-to-eat meat and poultry.
On Oct. 15, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) noted an additional 1,779,040 pounds of product subject to recall, increasing the weight to 11,765,285 pounds.
The Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) performed routine testing that found items returning positive for listeria monocytogenes on BrucePac meat and poultry products produced at the company’s Durant, Oklahoma factory from June 19 to Oct. 8, 2024.
Affected products have been shipped to distributors and other establishments across the United States, including restaurants and other food service providers.
What Products Are Recalled?
The USDA released a 345-page document: https://www.fsis.usda.gov/sites/default/files/food_label_pdf/2024-10/Recall-028-2024-Labels.pdf showing the labels of affected products from specific retailers, brands, and food items containing the recalled meats.
Some affected items include ready-to-eat wraps and salads, meal kits, tacos, and sandwiches sold at a variety of retailers across the United States.
The FSIS encourages consumers to frequently check its website for additional updates and to review the document for specific brand names, establishment codes, and the best-by dates affected by the recall.
Which Stores House Recalled Products?
The USDA will continue to update the list of products affected by the recall and suggests checking its website for the most updated information.
7-Eleven
Walmart
Kroger
Trader Joe’s
Target
Aldi
Amazon Fresh
Save Mart
Wegmans
Giant Eagle
H-E-B
Meijer
Albertsons
Publix
What Brand Names Are Included in Recall?
The USDA is frequently updating the list of brand names included in the recall. As of Oct. 15, the document lists around 39 brands affected by the recall, including:
Fresh Express
Rao’s
Michael Angelo’s
Boston Market
Atkins
Dole
Jenny Craig
El Monterey
Don Pancho’s
ReadyMeals
Amazon Kitchen
Taylor Farms
Giant Eagle brand
H-E-B brand
Kroger brand
Home Chef
Meijer brand
RaceTrac brand
Raley’s
Save Mart brand
Trader Joe’s brand
Wegman’s brand
Central Eats
Red’s
Udi’s
Great Value brand
Gordon Choice
Michelina’s
Good & Gather
Little Salad Bar
Signature Select
Marketside
Amazon Fresh
Contessa Premium Foods
Whitsons’ Culinary Group
Purfoods Mom’s Meals
Eat! Asian Style
Freshly Made
KitchenMate
Due to further distribution, some of the products may show different establishment numbers. For example, certain lots of Trader Joe’s Harvest Salad with Grilled Chicken included in the recall display establishment numbers 44818, 21794, or 34513, with best-by dates of 10/7/2024 or prior.
Other items, such as El Monterey Mexican Grill Chicken and Cheese Taquitos, exhibit a much longer list of lot codes and best-by dates that are similarly included in the recall.
The FSIS also advises customers who have purchased these products to throw them away or return them to the place of purchase. Restaurants, institutions, and other establishments are urged to neither serve nor use the products, but to dispose of or return them.
The initial announcement from USDA said BrucePac is recalling items with establishment numbers “51205 or P-51205” printed inside or below the USDA mark of inspection. The announcement was followed by updates on specific products and locations where they are being sold.
Listeria Monocytogenes
Listeria is a bacteria that contaminates many foods, according to the CDC. People who consume foods contaminated with the bacteria can experience listeria infection, leading to intestinal illness or even invasive illness—meaning that the bacteria spread beyond the intestines. The infection can be particularly serious for adults aged 65 and over, pregnant women, newborns, and people with weak immune systems.
“Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions, sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms,” the FSIS writes.
There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions from the Brucepac products, but people who are concerned about contracting the illness should contact a health care provider, the announcement said.
Consumers with food safety questions can call the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov.
