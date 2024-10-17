BrucePac’s Meat Recall Expands to 11 Million Pounds Amid Listeria Risk

Affected products have been sent to distributors and food service providers nationwide, including restaurants and retailers.

A customer buys fresh meat inside a Walmart Supercenter store in Pico Rivera, Calif., on May 30, 2013. Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

An 11-million-pound meat recall linked to possible listeria contamination has impacted hundreds of ready-to-eat products sold across major U.S. grocery retailers, including Walmart, Target, and Trader Joe’s.

On Oct. 9, BrucePac, a Woodburn, Oregon-based pre-cooked meat producer, recalled a total of 9,986,245 pounds of its ready-to-eat meat and poultry.

On Oct. 15, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) noted an additional 1,779,040 pounds of product subject to recall, increasing the weight to 11,765,285 pounds.

The Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) performed routine testing that found items returning positive for listeria monocytogenes on BrucePac meat and poultry products produced at the company’s Durant, Oklahoma factory from June 19 to Oct. 8, 2024.

Affected products have been shipped to distributors and other establishments across the United States, including restaurants and other food service providers.

What Products Are Recalled?

The USDA released a 345-page document: https://www.fsis.usda.gov/sites/default/files/food_label_pdf/2024-10/Recall-028-2024-Labels.pdf showing the labels of affected products from specific retailers, brands, and food items containing the recalled meats.

Some affected items include ready-to-eat wraps and salads, meal kits, tacos, and sandwiches sold at a variety of retailers across the United States.

The FSIS encourages consumers to frequently check its website for additional updates and to review the document for specific brand names, establishment codes, and the best-by dates affected by the recall.

Which Stores House Recalled Products?

The USDA will continue to update the list of products affected by the recall and suggests checking its website for the most updated information.

7-Eleven

Walmart

Kroger

Trader Joe’s

Target

Aldi

Amazon Fresh

Save Mart

Wegmans

Giant Eagle

H-E-B

Meijer

Albertsons

Publix

What Brand Names Are Included in Recall?

The USDA is frequently updating the list of brand names included in the recall. As of Oct. 15, the document lists around 39 brands affected by the recall, including:

Fresh Express

Rao’s

Michael Angelo’s

Boston Market

Atkins

Dole

Jenny Craig

El Monterey

Don Pancho’s

ReadyMeals

Amazon Kitchen

Taylor Farms

Giant Eagle brand

H-E-B brand

Kroger brand

Home Chef

Meijer brand

RaceTrac brand

Raley’s

Save Mart brand

Trader Joe’s brand

Wegman’s brand

Central Eats

Red’s

Udi’s

Great Value brand

Gordon Choice

Michelina’s

Good & Gather

Little Salad Bar

Signature Select

Marketside

Amazon Fresh

Contessa Premium Foods

Whitsons’ Culinary Group

Purfoods Mom’s Meals

Eat! Asian Style

Freshly Made

KitchenMate

Due to further distribution, some of the products may show different establishment numbers. For example, certain lots of Trader Joe’s Harvest Salad with Grilled Chicken included in the recall display establishment numbers 44818, 21794, or 34513, with best-by dates of 10/7/2024 or prior.

Other items, such as El Monterey Mexican Grill Chicken and Cheese Taquitos, exhibit a much longer list of lot codes and best-by dates that are similarly included in the recall.

The FSIS also advises customers who have purchased these products to throw them away or return them to the place of purchase. Restaurants, institutions, and other establishments are urged to neither serve nor use the products, but to dispose of or return them.

The initial announcement from USDA said BrucePac is recalling items with establishment numbers “51205 or P-51205” printed inside or below the USDA mark of inspection. The announcement was followed by updates on specific products and locations where they are being sold.

Listeria Monocytogenes

Listeria is a bacteria that contaminates many foods, according to the CDC. People who consume foods contaminated with the bacteria can experience listeria infection, leading to intestinal illness or even invasive illness—meaning that the bacteria spread beyond the intestines. The infection can be particularly serious for adults aged 65 and over, pregnant women, newborns, and people with weak immune systems.

“Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions, sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms,” the FSIS writes.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions from the Brucepac products, but people who are concerned about contracting the illness should contact a health care provider, the announcement said.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov.

