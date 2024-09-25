BRAINWASHED: Researchers develop AI “mind-sucking machine” to change brains of “conspiracy theorists”

By Ethan Huff // Sep 23, 2024

A new artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot is being unveiled that is supposedly capable of warping the minds of "conspiracy theorists" to believe official government narratives instead.

Researchers say that the AI system, based on large language model (LLM) technology, was designed to combat people who believe what Donald Trump says or who are otherwise deemed as being a "threat to democracy."

"Beliefs in conspiracies that a U.S. election was stolen incited an attempted insurrection on 6 January 2021," the study explains.

"Another conspiracy alleging that Germany's COVID-19 restrictions were motivated by nefarious intentions sparked violent protests at Berlin's Reichstag parliament building in August 2020."

The study was launched in response to what the research team describes as "growing threats to democracy." The goal was to come up with a scheme that allows AI robots to reprogram the minds of people who oppose the status quo so they will "abandon their conspiratorial beliefs."

"Human participants described a conspiracy theory that they subscribed to, and the AI then engaged in persuasive arguments with them that refuted their beliefs with evidence," the study explains.

"The AI chatbot's ability to sustain tailored counterarguments and personalized in-depth conversations reduced their beliefs in conspiracies for months, challenging research suggesting that such beliefs are impervious to change. This intervention illustrates how deploying AI may mitigate conflicts and serve society."

Forcing people out of the "rabbit hole" with AI

The researchers, all based out of the New England region, complain that too many people these days are questioning what the government and media are telling them. Increasingly more people are unwilling to conform to hive mind, groupthink behavior, so perhaps AI can intervene with force.

Generative AI, they say, will force "conspiracy theorists" to come out of the "rabbit hole" while sucking their minds clean of any and all unauthorized thoughts or beliefs.

"Widespread belief in unsubstantiated conspiracy theories is a major source of public concern and a focus of scholarly research," the study's "Introduction" section explains. "Despite often being quite implausible, many such conspiracies are widely believed."

"Prominent psychological theories propose that many people want to adopt conspiracy theories (to satisfy underlying psychic 'needs' or motivations), and thus, believers cannot be convinced to abandon these unfounded and implausible beliefs using facts and counterevidence. Here, we question this conventional wisdom and ask whether it may be possible to talk people out of the conspiratorial 'rabbit hole' with sufficiently compelling evidence."

In order for the scheme to work, these advanced AI systems have to be more personable and believable than your average "news" anchor or mainstream media pundit. Right now, the human herd of propagandists is failing to convince current generations that the government is trustworthy, so now it is AI's turn to try.

"We hypothesized that interventions based on factual, corrective information may seem ineffective simply because they lack sufficient depth and personalization," the study's "Rationale" section explains.

"... we developed a pipeline for conducting behavioral science research using real-time, personalized interactions between research subjects and AI. Across two experiments, 2190 Americans articulated – in their own words – a conspiracy theory in which they believe, along with the evidence they think supports this theory. They then engaged in a three-round conversation with the LLM GPT-4 Turbo, which we prompted to respond to this specific evidence while trying to reduce participants' belief in the conspiracy theory."

In the end, the AI chatbot successfully wiped conspiracy theorists' beliefs and opinions by about 20 percent with the change lasting for at least two months – long enough to go past Election Day.

Humans are fast being replaced by AI robots. Learn more at Transhumanism.news.

