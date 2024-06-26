Tips to make your life easier.

We have clean water here which comes out of our taps, so we don't have to boil it to sterilize it - take whatever precautions you must, before using the water you use.

1) Ingrown Toenails: Put a good covering of white toothpaste around the infected ingrown toenail at night, then wrap some toilet paper around the still wet toothpaste, around your infected toe and then put in an old sock and go to sleep.

In the morning, your toe will have reduced in size, back to how it was, before it got infected.

Have to go to see someone to cut my toenails for me now - can't get down there, let alone see that far, anymore.

Now cut the toenail above the spur which has grown into your toe, so that you can pull a strip of nail away which includes the spur, so relieving your toe of the spur, which caused the toe infection in the first place. Hobble around for a few days, until everything working just fine once again.

2) Styes in your eyelids: These are caused when the water or oil glands behind your eyelashes get blocked by minute dust particles.

Mix one droplet of any shampoo in a mug of warm water. Get a cotton bud which is a stick with a cotton bud at each end. Dip one end of the stick in the solution wetting the cotton bud, then open your eyelid with your spare hand and put the cotton bud tip between your eye lids, at the end closest to your nose and pull back towards your ear, wiping the cotton bud between your eyelids and do several times.

One wetted cotton bud on the stick for one eye, the other one for the other eye and that way you don't pass any infection from one eye to the other - discard after use.

The motion of the wetted cotton bud removes the blockage in the oil or water gland, allowing the infection in your eyelid to seep out. The shampoo acts as a disinfectant and over a day or two the Stye goes away, all by itself, which is a lot better than the way Doctor's treat Styes, I assure you.

3) If you have eyesight problems, hardening of the eyeball or a shit buildup in the back of the eyeball, do the above "Styes in your eyelids treatment" for 6 months or so - the shampoo goes around your eyeballs and clears up the build up of shit in the back of your eyeballs, while improving the muscular action of your eyeballs as well.

4) Diarrhoea: Mix 3 large x Desert Spoons of Raw Brown Sugar with warm water in a large jug and put in your fridge to cool.

Drink the mixture in lieu of food, until you have flushed your body out and whatever is causing you the Diarrhoea, then start eating solid food again, but slowly - start off with toasted slices of bread, no butter and if no Diarrhoea recurrence, go on to your usual diet again. If you get a Diarrhoea recurrence, go back on the Raw Brown Sugar mix and try again after a few days.

The Raw Brown Sugar is Glucose which feeds you, the water keeps you "lubricated" so you don't dry out internally and the Diarrhoea gets flushed out of your body naturally and you can carry on working normally with the replacement Glucose food source.

5) Headaches: Headaches are usually caused by eye strain.

Feel around the back of the head (or your victim's head) with one finger or thumb hard - from underneath the ear on one side, under the ridge of the skull which you can feel at the back of the head, to under the ear on the other side.

When you hit a sore spot, keep massaging it hard with a finger or thumb of that hand, until the soreness or pain goes away - as it does, the headache will disappear, this might be immediate, or it might take a little time.

Also massage the Jaw Hinge under the ears on either side - sometimes that muscle can get sore too.

When you do it for someone with a headache, don't tell them what you have done to get rid of their headache, just shrug your shoulders and say it is a gift you have - they will think you are a God.

6) Colds and Flu:

My FREE Salt Water Cure for Bird Flu and Covid and any other virus:

3 minutes from preparation to job done: Mix one heaped teaspoon of table (or Iodine) salt in a mug of warm clean water, cup a hand and sniff or snort the entire mugful up your nose, spitting out anything which comes down into your mouth. If burning sensation, then you have a virus, so continue morning noon and night, or more often if you want, until the burning sensation goes away (2-3 minutes) then blow out your nose with toilet paper and flush away, washing your hands afterwards, until when you do my simple cure, you don't have any burning sensation at all, when you flush - job done. Also swallow a couple of mouthfuls of salt water and if you have burning in your lungs, salt killing virus and pneumonia, there too.It washes behind the eyes, the brain bulb, brain stem (Long Covid), The Escutcheon Tubes to the inner ears and the top of the throat which is at a point roughly level with half way up your ears and not where your mouth is and it goes down the back of your throat, when infected there too.

I have been doing this simple cure for over 31 years and I am and others, never sick from viruses and there is no reason why any of you should be.

Simply put, if the inside of your nose is dry and crusty, you are OK, if your nose is runny, you really need to do a salt water sniffle as quickly as possible AND THERE IS STILL CLEAN SEA WATER, TO USE INSTEAD.

Nobody has been injured or killed by my above salt water cure

7) Can't sleep in bed:

Grab a pillow and a blanket and go sit in your favourite chair with a stool to put under your feet. A table alongside with a drink of some sort, in case you wake up "throat dry" and need a quick drink.Lights off and in darkness.

Put the blanket over you, pillow behind your head and try to go to sleep, sometimes I can't sleep in bed "horizontal" and the only way I can get off to sleep is in my favourite chair - this night being one of those occasional nights again!!

8) Diabetes Type 2: Read that half a teaspoon full of Cinnamon daily is great for Diabetes Type 2,(I'm taking Cinnamon powder like a drink in a mug of hot water) supposed to make Diabetes go away altogether - don't know for sure, I'm trying it currently - nothing ventured, nothing gained - after roughly 23 years a Type 2 Diabetic, but still on pills.

9) I use Petroleum Jelly (Vaseline) for all scrapes and minor infections, works really well too, I also use it for lubrication in sex, as if "it" gets a bit strenuous, the Vaseline heals and provides lubrication at the same time - and sexually I expect to achieve at least 6 mind blowing orgasms, so the lubrication is very necessary down there - men only get to have one orgasm - why settle for anything less?

10)Glasses or Spectacle cleaner. Wash under a tap, then dry on a soft dry towel, works just fine and does not scratch the glasses lens.

11) Build up of ear wax in your ears: Use a dry cotton bud, which is a stick with a cotton bu on each end.

Carefully insert the cotton bud on the stick into your ear drum and use a twisting motion to GENTLY remove any wax buildup - I do daily after my morning wash.

One end one ear, other end the other ear, that way you don't pass a potential infection from one ear to the other. Discard after use.

The wax removal aids to my hearing and keeps my ears clean, so i don't need t osee a Doctor t oever have my ears flushed - been doing it for over 40 years, so far, no problems.

12) An alternative cold compress can be easily made with a raw potato. Scrape a raw potato with a knife blade. Gather the scraped potato into a soft cloth and wrap around the infected part of your arm or leg and bind in place and leave overnight.

In the morning the scraped potato goes black and draws the infection out, so that you can treat the cause of the infection easier.

13) Hot Water Bottle: You can but them from a Chemist, they only cost a few Dollars.

Hot water bottles are great for focusing heat or cold in specific areas - also good for headaches and especially sore and aching teeth, when you have a tooth which has gone "bad".

A hot water bottle works fine at reducing bad tooth swelling and for taking the pain away, until you can get the tooth treated or removed.

14)Cut your skin when using a razor - get a pinch of salt and put it on the bleeding cut. It hurts a bit, but the salt dries the cut up quick and starts the healing process quicker.

15) If you make a pad of several layers of soft toilet paper and put it in the front of your pants in your trousers, any leakage after using the toilet, gets absorbed by the pad of soft toilet paper in the front of your pants, so you don't get an embarrasing wet spot on the front of your trousers either!!