By Ethan Huff // Oct 02, 2024

The unclaimed bodies of thousands of United States military veterans were found to have been cut up and sold by modern-day grave robbers at the University of North Texas Health Science Center in Fort-Worth as part of what appears to be a black-market organs and body parts trafficking ring.

One such veteran who was identified is Victor Carl Honey, 58, who served in the U.S. Army before developing mental illness and dying in September 2022 from heart failure. Honey's body was removed from its storage spot at UNT, carved up, and the remains distributed all across the country for cash.

Before this happened, Honey's body sat frozen and "unclaimed," according to the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office, which claims to have tried to phone Honey's relatives only to discover that their phones had supposedly been disconnected.

"Honey's body was kept in a freezer before it was cut up and shipped piecemeal across the country," one report explains.

"His torso was sold to a medical education company for $900; his right leg shipped to a Swedish medical device manufacturer for $341; the bones from his skull were sent to the U.S. Army for $210 for military training purposes."

Big Pharma buying body parts to test new drugs, vaccines

It turns out that 830 other bodies were sliced and diced for profit in the exact same way. The other victims were not only military veterans but also nursing home residents, hospital patients and even homeless encampment residents whose bodies were snatched by profiteers under the guise of "organ donation."

Who is buying all these body parts, you might be asking? Big Pharma is one of the recipients, including specific names like Johnson & Johnson, Boston Scientific and Medtronic, all of which use the corpse materials to test new drugs and vaccines.

After the body parts are were divvied up, sold and used by Big Pharma for testing, UNT reportedly takes the remains and cremates, buries or scatters them at sea. Many of the victims' loved ones, meanwhile, never learn what happened and are left asking questions as they try to figure out how such a thing is legal.

UNT reportedly charges $1,400 for whole bodies; $649 for heads; and $900 for torsos. Everyone profits in some way except for the victims and their families, who not only get nothing but also have to deal with their loved ones being butchered in this disgustingly inhumane way as if they were lab rats.

Local medical examiners and coroners report tens of thousands of unclaimed bodies every single year. Their job is to dispose of them after a certain period of time, but they are instead profiting from the bodies by dissecting them and selling the most valuable parts for cash.

UNT's Health Science Center is said to reap about $2.5 million a year by "leasing" body parts to medical groups. It is a similar setup to what Planned Parenthood does with the body parts and other remains of aborted babies, which are also sold for profit to Big Pharma.

"I don't believe they tried to find us," said Kimberly Patman, Honey's ex-wife, about the claim by UNT that its staff tried to contact the family but was unable to reach anyone.

"That is crazy. We are here. We have always been here. His son has his same name. How can he be unclaimed? They did it for money. They did it to him, a decorated military veteran – they'll do it to anybody."

