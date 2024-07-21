BlackRock, Soros, and the Gamble on Trump’s Assassination

July 20, 2024

A Texas investment firm, Austin Private Wealth LLC, is in hot water after they accidentally reported betting against 12 million shares of Trump Media & Technology Group just before an assassination attempt on Donald Trump. The company claimed this huge bet was a clerical error, blaming a third-party vendor for mistakenly inflating their numbers. The bizarre timing of the filing, combined with links to major investment funds and a controversial ad connection, sparked wild speculation. After the shooting, Trump’s stock price actually soared, making the mistaken bet look even more suspicious. The firm has apologized and is reviewing its procedures, but the strange coincidence has left many questions unanswered.

A Texas investment firm, Austin Private Wealth LLC, is facing scrutiny after a major error in a report they filed just before an assassination attempt on Donald Trump. On July 15, the day before Trump was shot at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, the firm made a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that showed they had placed a massive bet against 12 million shares of Trump Media & Technology Group. This looked like a gamble that Trump’s company’s stock would crash if something bad happened to him.

To make things even more interesting, my source tipped me off with the following two images from their Bloomberg terminal.

The screenshot on the left shows the Put by Austin Private Wealth LLC, that was taken earlier this morning. It shows the 120,000 puts.

As you can see their… pic.twitter.com/8CfvIwOKCo

— Champagne Joshi (@JoshWalkos) July 17, 2024

The day after the filing, someone noticed the error and took screenshots, but the information quickly vanished. Suspicion grew because Austin Private Wealth had connections with big investment firms like Vanguard and BlackRock, which some linked to powerful figures like George Soros and the Rothschild family.

Vanguard (Soros) and BlackRock are among the largest holders in Austin Private Wealth LLC pic.twitter.com/LzVU9ihqGv

— Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) July 18, 2024

Adding to the intrigue, the shooter had once appeared in an ad for BlackRock, which pulled the ad and condemned the shooting. The investment firm claimed the massive share bet was a mistake caused by a third-party vendor, which misreported their position as 12 million shares instead of the actual 1,200.

The firm apologized and said they were reviewing their processes to prevent future errors. Meanwhile, Trump’s stock price, which initially seemed poised to drop, actually surged dramatically after the shooting, rising from $31.25 to $46.17 per share before stabilizing around $37. The mix-up and its timing have left many puzzled and stirred up a storm of speculation.

Meanwhile, Georgia’s Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has revealed that he received threats after exposing an assassination attempt against Slovakia’s Prime Minister Robert Fico. He recently claimed that the same group he calls the “Global War Party” was also behind assassination attempt on Trump.

GreatGameIndia

Me: Curioser and curioser said Alice.

I wonder what Trump will be thinking if he gets re elected: BlackRock, Soros - and the Gamble on Trump’s Assassination - Friends in high places or enemies?

Tied in well with Microsoft’s “Outage” which crashed computer systems everywhere, if Trump had been assassinated according to someone’s plan?