Blackrock-Linked Fund Makes Huge Bet Against Trump Company Day Before Assassination Attempt

Mike Adams We have shocking news today that one investment company linked to Blackrock and other globalists placed massive "put" bets against both Donald Trump's company and Rumble (the video platform) on Friday, consisting of tens of millions of shares being shorted, and they would have reaped a windfall of profit if Trump had been killed.

The timing and magnitude of these "put" bets against DJT and Rumble are raising eyebrows and lots of questions: Did somebody have foreknowledge about an imminent government-run killing of Trump?

Today's Brighteon Broadcast News covers the full details, including screen shots of the market bets. Plus, we feature a new interview with Gerald Celente from the Trends Journal.

https://ce-publiclw.naturalnews.com/ct.asp?id=FEAB9C697914B6E09D7BE9D95E44967827CAC1E9C1740DF6C16FC15EC9077172FF312C0FF5DC2596C9A54F7339A977D8C5D5AF461F8BDDE3714C8860779917EB&ct=4aeUszAAAABCWmgzMUFZJlNZgmEXqQAACpmAAAGAEDrn3IAgADFMmJkGRhU%2fVM9T0oPU9Teo5xLaExcFZdSrVRGuIpeljyNHpo4yHadi7kinChIQTCL1IA%3d%3d

I love me, who do you love?