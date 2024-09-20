Bill Gates says urging people to avoid vaccines is “inciting violence” and he wants “antivaxxers” censored by AI

By Lance D Johnson // Sep 18, 2024

Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft, and former friend to Jeffrey Epstein, was recently interviewed by CNBC to discuss how to handle “vaccine hesitancy” using real-time censorship imposed by artificial intelligence (AI). Bill Gates said those who urge people to avoid vaccines are “inciting violence” and are therefore a threat to public health. He proposes a totalitarian approach, calling for speech “boundaries” that weed out “vaccine misinformation” in real time.

Bill Gates wants to control minds and rewrite history on vaccines

Gates’ “philanthropic” organizations are heavily invested in vaccines, from the traditional antigen-based biologics to the experimental mRNA jabs, which are linked to excess mortality worldwide. He recently announced plans to turn all vaccines into mRNA and expand the realm of vaccination to include hundreds more diseases and potentially thousands more boosters. Gates’ resume includes the mass injury of teenage girls via HPV vaccine programs in India and the spread of vaccine-derived polio strains through polio vaccine campaigns in third world countries.

During the covid-19 scandal, Gates frequently appeared on the mainstream media networks, urging every person in the world to stay home, lock down and get vaccinated. He has proposed that individuals submit to his climate change proposals, too, which include: blocking out the sun using chemtrails, controlling global farming and ridding the world of cow farts, forcibly releasing millions of genetically modified mosquitoes, and getting populations to eat bugs and switch to fake meat.

Now the prominent philanthropist wants to use artificial intelligence (AI) for real-time censorship of vaccine-related “misinformation.” Gates’ comments, made in a recent CNBC interview, have sparked a heated debate about free speech rights, mind control and the rewriting of history by the elite.

Gates, who is deeply and psychotically invested in vaccines through the Gates Foundation, GAVI, and the World Health Organization, has increasingly focused on combating vaccine "misinformation" -- which is really just the suppression of vaccine injury testimonials and the abolition of informed consent. In his latest interview, he expressed a desire to impose “boundaries” on speech, particularly when it pertains to vaccines. Gates argued that while free speech is important, there should be limitations, especially if such speech incites violence or deters individuals from getting vaccinated.

“We should have free speech, but if you’re inciting violence or causing people not to take vaccines, where are those boundaries?” Gates said. He suggested that the U.S. might need new rules to address these issues, indicating a preference for AI-driven systems that could swiftly identify and suppress harmful content before it has a chance to spread.

Ironically, everyone knows that the true purveyor of “vaccine misinformation” has always been Bill Gates, as he looks for ways to exploit populations with propaganda and force vaccine programs down people's throats to advance his "philanthropic" mission of transhumanism and population control.

Gates’ totalitarian approach to AI is a threat to humanity

Gates’ totalitarian approach could lead to excessive censorship and a suppression of legitimate debate, eroding informed consent in medicine and making a mockery of healthcare systems globally. Using AI to enforce Gates’ vision for the world will set a dangerous precedent, leading to broader restrictions on free speech, the uncontested implementation of vaccine passports, and further restrictions to the scientific method and the progress of human civilization. Gates’ AI censorship will prioritize thought control over public discourse at the expense of transparency, informed consent, and free will.

Dr. Emily Carter, a free speech advocate, warned that Gates' proposals could undermine democratic values and erode the principles of our Constitutional Republic. “The idea of AI-driven censorship is fraught with challenges. It risks stifling important discussions and could lead to a situation where only sanctioned viewpoints are allowed,” Carter said. “This approach could erode the principles of open dialogue and informed consent, which are essential for a functioning democracy.”

Gates’ psychopathic attempt to control people and bury vaccine injuries and deaths using AI continues a pattern of malicious behavior. Over the past five years, he has repeatedly called for social media companies to remove what he believes is “vaccine misinformation.” The so-called “vaccine misinformation” and “conspiracy theories” that Bill Gates complains about ultimately turn out to be the TRUTH. His actions have negatively affected millions of lives in the U.S. and hundreds of millions of lives globally. People have been injured and killed all to push forth Gates’ false promises of vaccine safety and efficacy. Meanwhile, Gates continues to cash in on his investments, pushing narratives that have led to mass deception, injury, and death. His collaboration with OpenAI is apparent, as the vaccine propaganda stemming from their large language model is sinister and appalling.

