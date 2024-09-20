Bill Gates proposes using AI to stifle free speech; the UN is aiming to be in control of AI, globally

By Rhoda Wilson on September 20, 2024

Bill Gates wants to use artificial intelligence (“AI)” for real-time censorship of vaccine-related “misinformation,” sparking a heated debate about free speech rights, mind control and the rewriting of history by the so-called “elite.”

According to Bill Gates, online misinformation is the No. 1 unsolvable problem facing today’s young people. Gates spends a lot of his time and money pushing global climate change mitigation measures and vaccines but, as CNBC noted, one problem has him stumped – what he refers to as “misinformation.”

Recently, Gates proposed AI for real-time censorship of what he deems “vaccine misinformation,” arguing that while free speech is important, it should have limitations, especially when it incites violence or discourages vaccination.

Gates, a prominent advocate for vaccines through his “philanthropic” organisations, believes that those who advise against vaccines are “inciting violence” and hindering public health. He envisions AI as a tool to establish and enforce speech “boundaries” to control the narrative surrounding vaccines.

His promotional video, amplified by CNBC on 5 September, is rather sickening to watch, even if it is less than two minutes long. However, if you can stomach it or if not, you have anti-nausea tablets to hand, you can watch it below.

As, SHTF Plan noted, “misinformation” is the buzzword the ‘elites’ use to lament that the slaves use free speech, and won’t stay in line parroting their official narrative.

So, what Gates is really saying is that his problem is that there seems to be no quick fix or one solution to what he perceives as the free speech problem.

Free speech advocate Dr. Emily Carter has warned that Gates’ proposals could stifle open dialogue, erode informed consent in medicine, and set a dangerous precedent for broader censorship, ultimately prioritising thought control over transparent and open discourse.

As quoted by Natural News, “The idea of AI-driven censorship is fraught with challenges. It risks stifling important discussions and could lead to a situation where only sanctioned viewpoints are allowed,” Carter said. “This approach could erode the principles of open dialogue and informed consent, which are essential for a functioning democracy.”

Natural News continued, “Gates’ psychopathic attempt to control people and bury vaccine injuries and deaths using AI continues a pattern of malicious behaviour.”

Further reading: Bill Gates says urging people to avoid vaccines is “inciting violence” and he wants “anti-vaxxers” censored by AI, Natural News, 18 September 2024

It comes as no surprise that Gates is promoting AI to control speech ahead of the UN’s Summit of the Future being held next week, from 22 to 23 September, the outcome of which, by way of adopting the ‘Pact for the Future’ and its annexe the ‘Global Digital Compact’, the UN aims to play a significant and governing role in AI globally.

South African lawyer Shabnam Palesa Mohamed has prepared a notice that anyone can serve on their country’s UN representative, their central government representative or Member of Parliament and local state or county officials ahead of the Summit.

