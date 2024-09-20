Bill Gates launches new Netflix series that lays out mass suicide plan for global human depopulation

09/19/2024 // Ethan Huff

Scheduled for a Netflix launch on September 18 is a new docu-series from billionaire eugenicist Bill Gates that pushes the notion that "we have to give up hydrocarbons almost entirely," among other anti-human ideas.

Because the climate is currently not to the liking of Gates and his acolytes, major changes are needed to stop the human herd from living – all "for the planet."

Even though he jaunts around the world in his own climate-polluting private jet, as do Netflix's executives, Gates feels as though humanity needs to be muzzled and confined as people's carbon footprint is tracked, monitored and controlled at all times.

If such ideas sound dangerous and loony to you, it is not because they actually are, according to Gates. The problem is "misinformation" that Gates hopes to quell by unleashing artificial intelligence (AI) robots to police the internet for wrongspeak.

The five-episode docu-series will address a variety of anti-human topics that excite Gates. There is subject matter about infectious diseases; appearances from Lady Gaga and Bono; and lots of climate alarmism to keep viewers scared and ready to sacrifices all their freedoms.

(Related: If Bill Gates gets his wish, there will be another "pandemic" that allows him to deliver his latest batch of "vaccines" via "a little patch" on the skin.)

Gates says his family's carbon footprint is no big deal

The human herd has been growing increasingly agitated at the nerve of Gates and others like him who are trying to depopulate the planet with their mass suicide plans for total control. Gates has this covered, too.

"I buy the gold standard of funding Climeworks to do direct air capture that far exceeds my family's carbon footprint and I spend billions of dollars on climate innovation," Gates responded pridefully when pressed by BBC News last year about his extravagant and highly polluting lifestyle.

Another of Gates' wild ideas is to create a three-day work week to be powered by AI. He feels that the best candidate to get this done is Kamala Harris rather than Donald Trump, which is why he endorsed her for president.

"I think it's great to have somebody who's younger, who can think about things like AI and how we shape that in the right way, and I certainly offer up my opinions to the politicians who are interested," Gates said. "So it's going to be an interesting election."

Gates has had longtime delusions of world domination. Since his days at Microsoft, Gates has been funneling cash into projects that aim to eliminate people and replace them with whatever benefits himself and his growing empire.

"That's the problem with the extreme wealthy is that they start believing they can rule over the rest of the world," one commenter wrote about how all billionaires are basically the same – they are all filthy rich, generally bored, serve no worthwhile purpose, and suffer from a Napoleon complex.

"I'll take Gates' climate edicts seriously when he parks his private jet, moves to a grass hut, and starts traveling overseas by rowboat," wrote another.

Others pointed out that Gates is still trotting out the long-debunked myth that carbon in its many forms is somehow measurable in relation to the always-changing climate.

"The leading climatologists from the top schools, including European universities, Nobel Prize winners, and NASA's top climate data people – all of them have debunked the CO2 myth," one said.

"These are the scientists who come right out and say they had been exaggerating about climate change or at least keeping the lie quiet because if they did not, their jobs or grant funding would have been cut off. That whistleblower crowd is getting bigger and bigger every year as more and more retire."

Bill Gates is a psychopath. Find out more at Globalism.news.

Sources for this article include:

Breitbart.com

NaturalNews.com