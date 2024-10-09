Biden Wants Banks to Report All Transaction over $600

Posted Oct 9, 2024 by Martin Armstrong

Govt Looking

The Biden Administration is pushing banks to report every $600 transaction, whether a deposit or withdrawal, from every business or personal account. The Democrats want everything, and no matter how much they collect, they will always spend more. TAXES are really no longer even necessary along with borrowing. They never pay off the debt anyhow, and it would be immensely more efficient for the government to just print the money they need and end both borrowing and taxation. Over 70% of the national debt is due to interest and wars. It does not go to expand the economy or help people whatsoever.

Me: Combined with electronic banking, Big Daddy is watching over you and what you spend your money on - how long before you get approval to do that?