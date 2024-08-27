“Massive scandal” unravels after Biden-Harris regime fabricated 818,000 jobs to fake an abundant economy

By Lance D Johnson // Aug 25, 2024

Under the Biden-Harris regime, government agencies have become a spiteful vessel of lies and censorship. Another “massive scandal” of lies is unfolding again, with a new report that the Biden-Harris regime fabricated 818,000 jobs in the latest jobs report.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics just revised the jobs data to reveal that 818,000 FEWER jobs were created over the last year, contradicting the original report that Biden-Harris used to their advantage to falsely promote their economic prowess.

This data manipulation is massive. The 818,000 fabricated jobs represent a 30 percent fake boost to the economy, in terms of job creation. With these fake numbers, Biden-Harris tried to take credit for presiding over a robust and growing economy; but the truth is, more people are losing their jobs at a time when most people need two or three jobs just to make ends meet.

Biden-Harris regime fraudulently manipulating job statistics

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is calling this data manipulation a “massive scandal.” Trump accused the Biden-Harris regime of being “caught fraudulently manipulating job statistics to hide the true extent of the Economic Ruin they have inflicted upon America.”

Rob Wilson, President of Employco USA, criticized the Labor Department's performance, stating, "We knew when there was a delay that the numbers weren't going to be good. This is a big miss by the Labor Department. For this to happen during an election year is particularly egregious. We will never know how much these inaccurate numbers impacted the election, but it’s very troubling to know that false data influenced Americans' voting decisions."

Essentially, the Biden-Harris administration attempted to boost the jobs report by 30 percent, advertising a jobs report that boasted 2.9 million new jobs, year to year. This is deeply concerning, in an election year where Marxists seek to supplant the rule of law and undo the constitutional principles that the country was founded upon.

When the true job figures came out, the jobs data for the quarter actually saw the largest downward revision since 2009, back when Barack Obama was President. Were certain government officials trying to conceal this devastating jobs data? The misrepresentation of data is a reoccurring pattern within the Biden-Harris regime. This administration has fudged the inflation numbers, making inflation seem “not so bad.” They have also censored the excess mortality data that coincides with their lockdowns and vaccine mandates. The list of deceptions goes on.

Weakening labor market comes at a time when Americans must work extra jobs to make ends meet

Recent concerns about a weakening labor market led to a market sell-off earlier this month, raising fears that the U.S. economy may be on the brink of a recession. However, job numbers should be high by default because Americans must work two or three jobs to afford skyrocketing rent, food, energy costs.

Even with people working extra jobs, in July, job growth in the U.S. significantly under-performed expectations, with employers adding just 114,000 jobs. This figure fell short of the Dow Jones estimate of 185,000. Additionally, the unemployment rate climbed to 4.3 percent, marking the highest level since October 2021. Moreover, Goldman Sachs economists had anticipated job growth for the year to be at least 600,000 jobs weaker than previously estimated, with potential declines reaching up to one million.

When Biden-Harris talk about creating jobs, they fail to mention all the energy jobs they have destroyed with the Green New Deal. Moreover, the Biden-Harris vaccine mandates robbed people of their careers, forcing tens of thousands of people out of the labor market. Remember, this government intentionally destroyed jobs, careers and livelihoods all over a "vaccine" that didn’t work, that caused more health problems, leaving thousands of people debilitated and unable to work.

These unlawful mandates were even used on the military, purging tens of thousands of healthy, courageous service members. This government has destroyed jobs in record numbers, dishonored our men and women in uniform. Yes, the American people have fought back, bringing back industry and small business through tough economic times, but this communist regime will continue on their path of destruction if they are not voted out in record numbers this November.

