Biden and Starmer Leave Ukraine Long-Range Missile Question Open

Britain’s prime minister said conversations would continue in the coming days at the United Nations General Assembly.

By Caden Pearson

9/14/2024

No decision on Ukraine’s pleas to lift restrictions on the use of Western-supplied arms to strike into Russia was immediately forthcoming when the heads of the U.S. and British governments met at the White House on Friday.

President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer met to discuss support for Ukraine amid its war with Russia, as well as the Middle East, and the Indo-Pacific.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Starmer described their meeting as “long and productive.” The prime minister did not directly address whether Ukraine should be allowed to fire Anglo-French Storm Shadow missiles and U.S.-supplied Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) into Russia.

He said the discussion at Friday’s meeting with Biden wasn’t about any particular decision and that conversations would continue in the days ahead with a broader group of world leaders at the United National General Assembly (UNGA).

“Talking strategically about tactical decisions, this isn’t about a particular decision, but we'll obviously pick up again in UNGA in just a few days time with a wider group of individuals,” the British prime minister told reporters at the White House.

He added, “Ukraine has a right to self-defense, and we’ve stood united.”Friday’s meeting was held one day after remarks by Russian President Vladimir Putin that were taken by Western leaders as a threat to escalate the conflict into a broader war with the West.

Putin told state television that Moscow would make “appropriate decisions” to address threats against Russia if NATO allowed Kyiv to strike the country with Western-supplied long-range arms.

The Russian leader said the move would change the nature of the conflict, and mark NATO’s direct involvement in the war with Ukraine.

When asked about Putin’s remarks, Biden told reporters at the White House on Friday, “I don’t think much of Vladimir Putin.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has pleaded for the West to lift restrictions on Kyiv’s use of Western-supplied arms in the conflict with Russia. Up to now, the United States has permitted Ukraine to use U.S.-supplied weapons provided solely within a restricted zone adjacent to the Russian border.

Recent events signaled this position might change, and that Ukraine may receive the answer it hoped for.

Kirby Clarifies US Policy

Remarks by Biden earlier this week sparked widespread speculation about a possible shift in the United States’ willingness to allow Kyiv to fire long-range weapons into Russia. When asked, Biden told reporters aboard Marine One, “We’re working that out right now.”

Come Friday morning before the U.S.-UK summit, White House National Security Communications Advisor Jake Kirby said there’s been no change to U.S. policy in this regard.

“I wouldn’t be looking for an announcement today about long-range strike capabilities inside Russia, certainly anything—certainly by the United States,” he told reporters at a press gaggle.

Kirby declined to say whether British or French leaders would allow Ukraine to use their Storm Shadow missiles, even if the United States would not. “Of course, these are sovereign countries,” he said, adding that they would decide what their support to Ukraine looks like. “And we respect that,” he added.

France and Britain currently supply Ukraine with the Anglo-French cruise missile, which has a maximum range of around 155 miles, but only for use within its borders. The missiles fire from aircraft, reach near the speed of sound, and hug the terrain before they drop and detonate a high explosive warhead.

Kirby also declined to say whether France or the United Kingdom needs the United States permission to allow their long-range arms to strike into Russia, given their missiles contain U.S. components.

Biden, Starmer Meeting

Biden and Starmer met one-on-one for around 20 minutes in the Oval Office before a longer group meeting with aides. It was the second bilateral meeting between the two leaders, having met at the NATO Summit in July.

According to a readout of the meeting issued by the White House, the leaders discussed a range of foreign policy issues in depth.

“They reaffirmed their unwavering support for Ukraine as it continues to defend against Russia’s aggression,” the White House stated.

Biden and Starmer expressed concern over Iran and North Korea supplying Russia and China with lethal arms. They also discussed the need for Israel to make more effort to protect civilians and address humanitarian concerns in Gaza amid its war against Hamas terrorists.

The American and British leaders condemned attacks in the Red Sea by Iran-backed Houthi rebels and discussed their country’s cooperation on clean energy, AUKUS, and other opportunities to deepen ties, according to the readout.

Biden also expressed support for the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement and its role in maintaining peace and stability in Northern Ireland.

The Epoch Times

