Biden Aims to Ban Restrictions on Migrant Voters

Posted Jul 10, 2024 by Martin Armstrong |

It should alarm every American citizen that the sitting President of the United States, who has opened our border to over 9 million illegals, just announced that he would veto our bill to prevent noncitizens from voting. pic.twitter.com/gekEIsM6Tz

— Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) July 8, 2024

The Biden team is out of options after his disastrous presidential debate. In fact, the entire Democratic Party is in dire straits due to the state of the economy, ongoing warfare, and migrant crisis. The people “technically not supposed to be here,” as Joe Biden once candidly said, would certainly vote blue as their meal ticket would run dry if anyone else were in office. Hence, Biden is working to open up voting to migrants.

Republicans have been attempting to pass H.R. 8281 or the SAVE Act that would update the National Voter Registration Act of 1993 and make proof of citizenship a require to vote in the US election. Seems straightforward, as one must be a citizen to have a say in the direction of the country. House Republicans believe a photo ID, birth certificate, passport or any government document stating that a person is indeed a citizen would suffice. The bill would also remove non-citizens from voter registration rolls and require elected officials to ask voters for proof of US citizenship before voting. Migrants attempting to vote illegally could be deported under this law.

Ballot Voter Fraud

The Democrats have called this measure “restrictive,” with the sitting president stating it would make it harder for American citizens to vote. Joe Biden plans to veto the bill once it reaches his desk. Americans are in favor of the SAVE Act, as are their elected officials. The DNC needs those migrant votes.

Rep Chip Roy of Texas stated, “81% of Americans want ID verification to vote. It’s pretty straightforward. Democrats are assulating American Citizenship on a daily basis – elections, open borders, fiscal health, welfare to noncitizens. It’s time to stand up for Americans and pass the SAVE Act.” Roy was citing a poll conducted by Pew Research that found 81% of Americans on the right and left believe it is fair to ask for voter ID.

Migrants are already registered to vote in the 2024 US Presidential Election. Nonprofit shelters will be required to provide non-citizens with paperwork to register to vote in upcoming elections, and New York has stipulated that the paperwork must be available in Spanish as well as Chinese. Staten Island Rep. Nicole Malliotakis claims that her team discovered that migrants were being encouraged to vote after requesting information through the Freedom of Information law. The Department of Social Services denies her claims against the organization Homes for the Homeless.

Last year, Democratic Secretary of State Jena Griswold’s office “accidentally” sent 30,000 registration notices to noncitizens. The forms were distributed in English and Spanish, but Griswold swore it was a mistake. Colorado and 18 other states already issue driver’s licenses to non-citizens AND use Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) records to register voters automatically.

In January 2022, NYC Mayor Eric Adams celebrated a new piece of legislation that would have permitted 800,000 “Dreamers” to register to vote. The measure was later found to be unconstitutional, but rest assured that the Dems will continue to fight for migrants to have the ability to vote and influence foreign elections.

Places like Michigan have more voters than eligible citizens. Millions of dead Americans somehow voted in the last election. They’re trying to remove Trump and Kennedy from ballots entirely. A large portion of Americans actually admitted to committing fraud during the last election, and studies have shown that Donald Trump would have won if mail-in votes were not a factor.

