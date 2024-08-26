Beware September 2024

Posted Aug 25, 2024 by Martin Armstrong |

Be mindful that we may see even gold make a high as we head into the first week of September. There appears to be disturbing signs in many markets as we head into the week of September 2nd. We have governments realizing that they are losing power, and as they do, they will get NASTY, to put it mildly. The American Neocons (The Rise of the Neocons) are in a desperate position. Now that RFK has joined with Trump because they are both anti-war, I fear that they are going to get desperate. The Democrats have already torched America by flooding the country with illegals to vote for them against Americans, and they denied the American people any right to even vote for a candidate of their choice. This will be the last election for the US and will most likely split in the year ahead before 2028. I fear that people will either still attempt to kill Trump, perhaps attributing it to bird flu or monkeypox. If they cannot pull that off, they will start World War III ASAP to try to trap Trump and RFK into war. They do not care about anything but their own power.

In Europe, with France arresting the CEO of Telegram warns the world that anyone who has any position that is independent should NOT TRAVEL TO EUROPE from here on out. It is NO LONGER SAFE to travel to Europe! Britain is trying to extradite people from other countries, including here in the United States for daring to tell the truth. This is how desperate things are becoming in Europe.

Capital Controls 2

For our European clients, you should begin to move assets out of Europe, and that is for the EU and Britain. They will eventually turn to capital control to prevent capital from moving to retain power. This is just how all governments respond when they are in their death throes. We had a Double Directional Change in the British pound in 2024. This has picked the dramatic political shift in Britain, and this is a HARD LEFT turn that will terminate the once great foundation of Britain.

Peter Hitchins is one of the top half-dozen journalists in the UK.

