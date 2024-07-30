The Kennedy Beacon

On July 29, American Values 2024 (AV24), the super PAC supporting Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for president, unveiled advertisements that read, “Only Kennedy Can Beat Trump.” They have been strategically placed across New York City and Washington, DC – on bus shelters, prime Midtown NYC billboards, and mobile billboard trucks that circulate around major national news networks.

Until August 4, the OOH (out-of-home) advertisements will be located in two highly trafficked areas of NYC’s Midtown (Broadway and West 54th Street, and Broadway and West 52nd Street), ensuring widespread awareness of Kennedy’s candidacy. Additionally, three LED trucks are being deployed on routes that include stops at the NYC headquarters of Fox News, CNN, NBC, ABC, and Warner Media, and in front of the studio where ABC’s Good Morning America is taped.

In Washington, DC, 95 static billboards will be displayed at prime bus stops across the city through August 2. Moreover, a fleet of six billboard trucks will circumnavigate the city eight hours daily, focusing on high-traffic areas including national monuments, tourist attractions, and Capitol Hill.

AV24 also has taken out advertising with the same message in USA Today.

“It doesn’t matter who the Dems anoint, they can’t beat Trump,” said Larry Sharpe, Organizing, AV24. “America needs to realize that the sacrificial lamb the Democrats put up, is exactly that, a sacrifice with no chance of winning. The race is now between Kennedy and Trump. And only one of them can unite this nation. RFK Jr. is the only candidate to make changes and break the establishment.”

“During this election cycle, more than in any other in US history, we have seen how the corrupt two major parties, in coordination with mainstream media and Big Tech, have prevented voters from hearing the views of all presidential candidates and thereby crippled the democratic process,” said Tony Lyons, co-founder of AV24.

“Kennedy has been censored by Meta and most of the media for no other reason than his inconvenient perspectives on how to fix America at a time when we all agree it needs fixing,” Lyons continued. “He is the most viable independent candidate in a generation. He’s secured more ballot signatures than any candidate in US history. If you haven’t watched the film Who Is Bobby Kennedy? then you’ve likely just heard all the lies. Kennedy is a folk hero, he’s a powerful corruption fighter and gets attacked by the oligarchs, by the people who are destroying democracy. And he’s the only candidate who can beat Trump.”

A recent poll conducted by Zogby Strategies indicated that Trump would beat Kamala Harris 51% to 49%. However, in a head-to-head matchup between Trump and RFK Jr., Kennedy would win by 14 points (57% to Trump’s 43%), making Kennedy the first independent president since George Washington won in 1789.

As reported by NewsNation, “about 6 in 10 U.S. adults have said in Gallup polling since 2013 that the Republican and Democratic parties do ‘such a poor job representing the American people’ that a third major party is needed.” More recently, “60% of Republicans and slightly fewer than half of Democrats (46%)” said that an alternative is necessary.

About American Values 2024

American Values 2024 (AV24) is a super PAC committed to educating and mobilizing voters to elect candidates who will restore and protect the soul of democracy in the United States. Our long-term vision is to build a movement starting at the local level to create a national groundswell to address the critical issues our country faces. Today, AV24 supports Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s presidential campaign. AV24 is co-founded by Mark Gorton (Chairman of Tower Research Capital) and Tony Lyons (President of Skyhorse Publishing).

AV24, the parent company of The Kennedy Beacon, recently launched a page where supporters can purchase Kennedy swag:

https://swag.av24.org/

