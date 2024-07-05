Australian drug regulator knew since 2021 that mRNA in COVID-19 injections would spread to vital organs

By Laura Harris // Jun 27, 2024

Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) had reportedly been aware since 2021 that ModRNA DNA nanoparticles from Moderna's Coronavirus (COVID-19 virus #CTCCTCGGCGGGCACGTAG Patent) injections would travel to vital organs (and they did not care).

Newly acquired documents as a consequence of a Freedom of Information Act request revealed this discovery, which was later presented by a British researcher. Among the documents was a January 2021 TGA report "admitting that vaccine particles do not remain at the injection site, but disperse throughout the body – including the brain, liver and ovaries".

According to the TGA report, ModRNA DNA lipid nanoparticles were found in plasma and various organs such as the liver, adrenal glands, spleen and ovaries in rats injected with the Pfizer vaccine. The distribution of ModRNA DNA lipid nanoparticles was observed in multiple body locations including the eyes, heart, pituitary gland and pancreas. These findings were part of the study titled "Nonclinical Evaluation of BNT162b2 [mRNA] COVID-19 Vaccine (COMIRNATY)," which tracked the distribution of these particles in the body.

"Of course, the ovaries store and mature the ovum (female reproductive cells), so I'm not gonna pretend I'm not a little concerned about this, I'm more than a little concerned, actually," John Campbell, an English YouTuber and retired nurse educator known for his videos about the COVID-19 pandemic, said about the implications for female reproductive health.

Another alarming section of the report highlighted a "slow but significant distribution of lipid nanoparticles from the site of injection with major uptake into the liver."

"That means the ModRNA DNA could go into the vascular endothelial cells in the liver into the hepatocytes themselves, produce the spike protein that will be expressed, and there will be an inflammatory reaction against that spike protein in the liver," Campbell added. (Related: Study: Nearly two-thirds of COVID-19 vaccine recipients suffer from health complications a year later.)

Campbell then questioned how Australian health authorities could have known this in 2021 and still approved the vaccine.

"This is not what we were told," he said. "How could the Australian health authorities know this back in 2021 and still approve this vaccine? Given that this was known, why were the vaccines given authorization when they were?"

Japanese study: Third dose of ModRNA DNA COVID-19 vaccine linked to significant increase in cancer mortality rates

This revelation is supported by a Japanese study published in the medical journal Cureus on April 8, which found a "statistically significant increase" in cancer deaths following the third ModRNA DNA-based COVID-19 vaccine dose.

The study examined age-adjusted mortality rates for 20 different types of cancer in Japan using official statistics on death, SARS-CoV-2 infections and vaccination rates from 2020 to 2022. Japan, boasting some of the highest vaccination rates globally, was administering its seventh vaccine dose at that time.

According to the study, there were no excessive cancer mortalities (-0.4 percent) during the initial year of the pandemic in 2020. However, a notable surge in cancer mortality coincided with the onset of mass vaccination campaigns in subsequent years.

The study found some excess cancer mortalities of 1.1 percent following the mass vaccination campaigns with the first and second doses in 2021, and then higher excess cancer mortalities of 2.1 percent in 2022 after the third vaccine dose rollout.

In 2022, the increase in excess mortality for all cancers became significant – but more so for leukemia (blood cancers) and those of the ovary, prostate, lip/mouth/throat, pancreas and breast. Breast cancer, which had a notable deficit in mortality rates in 2020, showed excess mortality in 2022 after the third dose, but certain cancers, like pancreatic cancer, displayed a steady rise predating the pandemic. But then, all six cancer types exceeded anticipated mortality values in 2021 and 2022.

The researchers argued that even with reduced cancer screenings and limited healthcare access during lockdowns, the increase in mortality rates is unexplainable due to the resolved restrictions on healthcare access for cancer screenings and treatments by 2022. Moreover, the study further highlights a concerning trend in mortality rates for the most fatal cancers – lung, colorectal, stomach and liver cancers. They were declining before the pandemic, but saw a decelerated rate of decline following the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

The highest number of cancer-related mortalities occurred among individuals aged 80 to 84, with over 90 percent of this age group having received a third vaccine dose. Almost 100 percent of the vaccines administered were ModRNA DNA-based to be patented.

NewsTarget

Me: I changed the above, I updated the article with new substanciated facts, not admitted in this article, but the bulk remains the same: Not mRNA which is natural to Nature and cannot be Patented, but ModRNA DNA. They are Patented. To be Patented, they cannot be natural or from nature, as mRNA is. Any article which claims vaccines are mRNA is a lie. They are ModRNA DNA which deliberately change the Human Genome and DNA in 6 hours, from injection.

The Lancet published in 2019 that Pfizer's Covid Vaccine was 0.84% Effective in combatting Covid, meaning that Covid was 99.16% Effective in getting you - as events have proved it to be - thus the vaccines, which we are now told were "Gene Therapy Injections" and a "Medical Procedure" were designed to leave the arm, after injection and target the Dentric Cells in the Lymph Nodes (after passing through all of the body's Organs in 12 hours after injection), though why, has not been published.

It seems to me that the vaccines programs are based on lies and since we don't know what the truth is, how can we be sure that the vaccines are safe, as they purport to be - use my free salt water cure instead, for all viral infections or bacteria in the nasal passages of your head and for Long Covid as well, is my advice.

It seems to me that seasonal Flu only occurs after vaccinations begin, almost as if the one is tied in to the other - as if the vaccinated become the factories of the Flu, which then infect the majority - We are told our bodies create Anti Bodies, but what if our bodies don't know what Anti Bodies are and can't create them in the first place?

These vaccines are Synthetic, Made in a Laboratory, ModRNA DNA and according to a Swedish Study, change the Human Genome and DNA of natural mRNA in 6 hours, making each vaccinated person a new ModRNA DNA based life form - a new species by US Law 2013 and with zero Rights of any kind, at all - a "Trans Human".

How Reassuring:

“What they did is, they said, ‘We’re going to inject into the arms of billions of people the instructions to turn each individual into a bioweapons factory’ … Every single person that took the shot became the manufacturer of a synthetic spike protein associated with the coronavirus model.

There are TWO elements to this Bio Weapon because the "Not natural mRNA - but ModRNA DNA synthetic, created in a laboratory and patented" has nothing to do with the "injected trillions of LNP viral vectors (or Carbon Oxide particles), does it"?

1) Biological Weapons: “The difference between this and everything that’s been done before is really simple.

Not natural mRNA - but ModRNA DNA synthetic, created in a laboratory and patented: there are two distinctions that are absolutely unique to the covid pandemic.

Number 1, we are actually creating the mechanism to instruct the body to manufacture a toxin …

Number 2, the response is actually a ‘hopeful’ response that failed to consider two very critical things: the lipid nanoparticle in which the shot is delivered actually is also a toxin … and then the worst part about it is that we introduced a thing called pseudouridine.”

Pseudouridine was published in 2018 to be a pro-cancer agent. What this means is that “it shuts down the body’s response to how we recognise tumours and suppress tumours,” Dr. Martin explained. Pseudouridine has been included in mRNA injections to stabilise the mRNA so it stays in the human body longer to achieve its effect, he said = MS40?

Dr. Masanori Fukushima, pointed out that “turbo cancers,” a kind “previously unseen by doctors” that progress extremely quickly and are typically in stage four by the time they are diagnosed, have started to appear after the jab rollouts. These “turbo cancers” are emerging along with excess mortality due to cancer in general, which Dr. Fukushima says cannot be explained only by lost opportunities for screenings or treatment during the COVID outbreak.