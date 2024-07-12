Australia's severe flu and whooping cough outbreak could hit UK next, experts warn

A group of common viruses have been seeing a surge in cases and potency in Australia, with warnings that the UK could see a similar trend in the coming months

A group of common viruses are becoming increasingly potent in Australia, with a surge in symptoms and cases as the country battles its winter season. This could potentially signal a similar situation for the UK at the end of summer.

The diseases seeing a spike include whooping cough, flu and gastroenteritis.

These illnesses have seen a significant increase in cases, placing an "unprecedented" strain on hospitals and particularly affecting younger demographics. Influenza infections this year are already 27 percent higher than last year, with the northern hemisphere yet to experience winter when these viruses typically become more prevalent.

Michael Clements, the rural chair of the Royal College of General Practitioners, has cautioned that the actual figures could be even higher, as many people do not get tested for these common viruses. However, the escalating severity of symptoms has left some individuals bedridden or suffering from serious complications and diseases.

Steph Pase, a young mother who contracted influenza A, used social media to warn others not to underestimate the virus this year. Despite having previously had Covid, she claimed she had "never been sicker in my life" after falling ill with the flu last month, reports Wales Online.

After a brief recovery, the flu returned more severe than before, developing into pneumonia which she described as being "20 times worse than Covid". She eventually found herself in the emergency room receiving antibiotics and fluids intravenously for several hours before being discharged.

Sydney's Natalie Hunt told Daily Mail about her grievous bout of the respiratory virus that had her bedridden for three weeks, remarking it was the "longest and nastiest illness I've had since I was a kid".

Dr Joel Ten, a spokesperson for the National Asthma Council Australia, has observed the harsher impact of these infections in his Melbourne clinic. In his conversation with Yahoo News, Dr Ten suggested that this virus could feel worse than Covid, attributing the heightened effect to increased vaccination against coronavirus and fewer people getting their flu jabs.

Australia is bracing for virus numbers to peak around August or September, which could then herald a rise in UK cases as the seasons change. The medical community, including Dr Clements, is worried by the trend's rapid climb, fearing it could "overwhelm the hospital systems".

The spike in infections is being linked to various factors such as reduced herd immunity resulting from Covid, an uptick in international travel, and individuals attending work when sick.

Whooping cough incidence has surged past pre-pandemic figures, with 12,900 reported cases this year alonequadruple the count for the entire previous year. Notably, over 60% of these cases involve children under 14, triggering an "unseasonably high" infection warning in New South Wales.

A specific strain of grasto, cryptosporidiosis, has also seen a significant increase, with current cases in 2023 tripling. This strain is caused by a parasite that can withstand chlorine and is commonly spread in swimming pools.

