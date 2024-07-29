“Just as the TGA appears to place high trust in Pfizer’s word, Australians are supposed to simply trust the TGA when it says that residual DNA is within acceptable limits. When the regulator was asked under FOI to release the results of its spot testing on Covid vaccine lots, it ‘released’ 74 fully redacted black pages.”

Dystopian Down Under

Australian drug regulator goes on record: Pfizer mRNA shots 'not contaminated'

The Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) denies that the Pfizer mRNA Covid vaccine is contaminated, as at least four independent labs around the world claim to have detected plasmid DNA contamination in vials of the mRNA Pfizer and Moderna shots, most well over regulatory limits…