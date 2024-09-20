Australia PlasmidGate: Testing in Australia confirms mRNA injections contain plasmid DNA and SV40 promoter

Independent testing commissioned for an Australian Federal Court case revealed synthetic plasmid DNA contamination in Pfizer and Moderna mRNA covid-19 vaccine vials at levels significantly exceeding the regulatory limit set by the Therapeutic Goods Administration (“TGA”).

Molecular virologist Dr. David Speicher tested vials of Moderna and Pfizer covid injections using two methods: quantitative PCR (qPCR) and fluorometry. When a high proportion of the DNA is highly fragmented, qPCR will not be able to detect its presence. qPCR measures less than 1% of the residual DNA plasmid, with the other 99% being extrapolated mathematically.

Fluorometry is an analytical technique for identifying and characterising minute amounts of a substance by excitation of the substance with a beam of ultraviolet light and detection and measurement of the characteristic wavelength of the fluorescent light emitted.

Using fluorometry, Dr. Speicher found DNA levels ranging from 7 to 145 times the TGA and the World Health Organisation’s allowable limit of 10ng per dose, with the Moderna vial exhibiting the highest contamination at 1,460ng per dose.

Dr. Speicher was provided with three vials for testing: one child Pfizer vaccine, one adult Pfizer vaccine and one Moderna vaccine. His report refers to these as modRNA vaccines which is short for modified RNA, a synthetic messenger RNA (“mRNA”). To avoid confusion, we refer to these as mRNA vaccines as it is the label they are commonly identified with even though it has always been known that the mRNA in the covid injections is synthetic because the mRNA sequence in the injections was not from natural origins, it was designed by researchers using computer algorithms.

The report highlights the presence of three types of residual DNA: spike protein DNA, origin of replication (“ori”) and the SV40 enhancer-promoter-ori sequence, the latter raising concerns due to its potential to promote DNA integration into the human genome.

Ori is a specific sequence of DNA that serves as a starting point for the replication machinery to initiate the synthesis of new DNA strands.

While all samples were found to contain spike and ori sequences, only the Pfizer samples contained the SV40 promoter-enhancer-ori sequence.

“All Australian vials contain synthetic DNA that exceed the TGA limit of 10 ng/dose by fluorometry and all Pfizer vials contain the SV40 promoter-enhancer-ori sequence. Residual DNA levels tested by PCR exceeded the TGA regulatory limit for both Pfizer lots,” Dr. Speicher wrote in his report.

The Australian testing confirms independent laboratory findings of high levels of residual DNA in mRNA covid vaccines from Germany, the US and Canada, which had confirmed the earlier work of Kevin McKernan and Dr. Philip Buckhaultz. After DNA plasmids were first discovered in the covid mRNA injections, the term PlasmidGate was coined.

The TGA refutes the findings of independent studies that reveal residual synthetic DNA in Moderna’s covid vaccines exceeding permissible limits.

The TGA argues that the presence of residual DNA, including the SV40 enhancer/promoter, poses no safety risk and that Dr. Speicher’s testing methods, as detailed in his affidavit, are unreliable due to a lack of comprehensive validation and uncertainty regarding sample integrity.

Dr. Speicher, while acknowledging the TGA’s concerns, maintains that his findings are significant and warrant further investigation into the potential for oncogenic and genomic integration risks posed by the DNA fragments found in the mRNA injections.

