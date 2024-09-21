Australia 1,400 Electric Vehicles Recalled Due to Fire Risk While Driving

By Monica O’Shea

9/17/2024

More than 1,000 electric vehicles (EVs) have been called back in Australia due to an issue with battery software that could lead to a fire.

The Federal Transport Department issued a vehicle recall notice for 1,408 MINI Cooper SEs from 2020 to 2023, warning that defects in the battery software could lead to a blaze while the driver is in the car.

“The high-voltage battery management software has insufficient protections for short circuit events. As a result, if a short circuit occurs it could lead to a vehicle fire whilst driving or parked.” the notice said.

“A vehicle fire could increase the risk of serious injury or death to vehicle occupants, other road users, and bystanders, and/or damage to property.”

Consumers were advised to contact their preferred authorised MINI dealer for a software update at no cost.

“All vehicles require an urgent software update,” the government said.

“The new software includes a diagnostic function that reliably detects a battery malfunction and discharges the high-voltage battery to a level where a fire risk is not possible.”

A brand new electric MINI Cooper SE is available to drive away from $64,979 according to the MINI website in Australia.

This EV has a battery capacity of 54.2-kilowatt hours, providing it with a travel range between 300 to 400 kilometres.

“The lithium-ion high-voltage battery is installed in the floor of the all-electric MINI Cooper for optimum road holding and weight distribution, while also increasing the vehicle’s stability and agility,” MINI states.

MINI is owned by BMW Group Australia, which is a subsidiary of the BMW Group, a global manufacturer of luxury vehicles based in Germany.

More Recalls in September

A separate recall notice has also been sent out for more than 2,000 Hyundai Santa Fe MX5 2024 hybrid vehicles by the government.

The alert was issued on Sept. 9, warning of a manufacturing issue that was impacting airbag deployment.

“The airbag wiring harness under the rear passenger seat may not have been adequately secured. In the event of an accident, an airbag not deploying as intended could increase the risk of injury or death to vehicle occupants,” the notice said.

Also in September, 166 American Special RAM 1500 DT 2023 and 2024 pickup trucks were recalled due to a manufacturing problem impacting the driver’s airbag.

The notice mentioned the Steering Column Control Module (SCCM) may not have been welded properly due to a manufacturing defect.

“As a result, the SCCM could fail to send an airbag deployment signal to the Occupant Restraint Controller preventing the driver’s airbag from deploying,” the notice said.

EV Sales Decline in Australia

Meanwhile, EV sales in Australia declined to represent 5.8 percent of the market in Aug. 2024, down from 6.6 percent of the market in the same month last year.

The latest EV stats show sales of battery vehicles declining from 6,984 sales in Aug. 2023 to 5,892 EV sales in Aug. 2024. This represents a 15.6 percent fall in sales.

These stats, released in September, were compiled by the NRMA using data from Vfacts and the Electric Vehicle Council.

On the other hand, hybrid sales almost doubled in Aug. 2024 to 11,500 vehicles, up from 5,164 in the same month in 2023.

SUVs however and light commercial vehicles continue to command the market, representing 80 percent of all vehicles.

Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries chief executive Tony Weber said in line with the experience in many global markets, sales of battery electric vehicles were disappointing.

“This is despite the supply of battery electric vehicles increasing significantly with more brands and EV models having entered the Australian market,” he said.

However, he noted hybrid sales and plug-in hybrid vehicles were continuing to rise, despite the fall in battery sales.

“Consumers continue to embrace low emission vehicles with hybrid sales up 44.9 percent on August 2023 while sales of plug-in hybrid vehicles are up 119.8 percent,” he said.

Overall, Australia recorded 98,328 new vehicle sales in August 2024, which was the second-best August result on record.

Weber described this as a good result, despite the fact that figures were down 10.6 percent in 2023.

“This is a positive result in historic terms with this being the second-highest August ever in Australia,” he said.

“Once again, the new car market is showing signs of resilience as cost-of-living pressures and interest rates continue to impact the economy.”

The leading brand in Aug. 2024 was Toyota, followed by Ford and Mazda.

Epoch Times