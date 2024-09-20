Aussie journalist reveals EVs are a COMMERCIAL FLOP in the Land Down Under

By Kevin Hughes // Sep 18, 2024

An Australian journalist has revealed that electric vehicles (EVs) are a commercial flop in the Land Down Under.

Caleb Bond of Sky News disclosed this in a Sept. 12 piece for News.com.au, noting that dealers are pushing EVs to buyers "by any means necessary." He added that even with huge price cuts – with some dealers slashing prices by more than $20,000 in the past few months – Australians aren't sold on the idea of electric cars.

"EVs have been such a commercial flop that manufacturers are now trying to flog them by any means necessary," said Bond, who hosts "The Late Debate" on Sky News Australia. "EV deliveries dropped 10 percent in June when they made up 8.3 percent of all new cars sold in Australia – down from 8.8 percent at the same time last year. Last month, EV sales slumped to 5.9 percent of the market."

The journalist even mentioned that car makers in the United Kingdom are now rationing the sale of internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles there, as not enough people are purchasing EVs. "Given no one is buying electric cars, those companies are now artificially shrinking the entire new car market to avoid the cost," he wrote.

According to Bond, customers are more than happy to purchase hybrid EVs as shown by their growing sales. But the green fanatics are determined on forcing the use of pure battery-powered EVs on people. (Related: The Democrat’s plan to force Americans to drive electric vehicles just got even more EXPENSIVE.)

Unfortunately for the climate fanatics, no amount of pressure will force people to buy EVs. Even the Britons are adamant with their refusal to purchase pure electric cars that they will wait months for an ICE vehicle instead of purchasing readily available EVs gathering dust on showroom floors.

Penalties await carmakers who fail to sell enough EVs

The Sky News journalist also disclosed the main reason why car makers are moving heaven and earth just to sell EVs. If they sell too many ICE cars, they will be hit with hefty environmental penalties.

He recounted an interview of Robert Forrester, CEO of major British car dealer Vertu Motors, on the matter. The car dealership bigwig told the Telegraph that manufacturers were delaying the delivery of ordered cars until next year for fear that they will exceed government-mandated quotas.

"It's almost as if we can't supply the cars that people want, but we've got plenty of the cars that maybe they don't want." Forrester said.

According to Bond, "no less than 22 percent of cars sold in the U.K. by manufacturers must be zero-emission under the rules. It will increase to 80 percent in 2030 and 100 percent in 2035." Non-compliant car companies will be fined £15,000 ($19,683) – which is almost A$30,000 ($20,109) for every petrol car sold over their quota.

"The reality – as borne out in the falling sales – is that people would not buy EVs unless they were given an exceptional reason to do so," Bond concluded his piece. "At what point will we just admit the whole thing is a scam?"

