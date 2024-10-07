Trump’s speeches reignite the question of age

At 78, Donald Trump, is the oldest major party nominee for president in history, and he would also be the oldest president ever if he wins and finishes another term. He has always been discursive and often untethered to truth, but a review of his public appearances and statements found that with the passage of time, his speeches have grown darker, longer, angrier and less focused.

A recent example came earlier this month, when Trump said the crowd present during his debate with Vice President Kamala Harris was on his side (there was no audience). But it was hardly the only time Trump has seemed confused, forgetful, incoherent or disconnected from reality lately. In fact, it happens so often these days that it no longer even generates much attention.

Details: According to a computer analysis by The Times, Trump’s rally speeches now last nearly twice as long as they did in 2016. He also uses more all-or-nothing terms like “always” and “never” than he did eight years ago, which some experts consider a sign of advancing age.

Me: American's have a preference for old people who should be in a Seniors Complex, being hand fed.