Hotel Workers Across the Country Go on Strike. How Will That Affect My Trip?

Though hotel chains say they’ll continue to operate normally, travelers could see disruptions as employees walked off the job in cities from Boston to San Francisco. Here’s what to know.

By Derek M. Norman

Sept. 1, 2024Updated 9:49 a.m. ET

Over the busy Labor Day weekend, thousands of front-desk workers, housekeepers and other employees at more than a dozen hotels across the country walked off the job on early Sunday after failing to come to an agreement in contract negotiations.

The strikes — which as of Sunday morning were called at hotels in Boston; Greenwich, Conn.; San Francisco; San Jose, Calif.; and Seattle — were scheduled to last three days, just as many travelers’ holiday weekend plans were in full swing. More hotel workers in other cities could also soon announce strikes.

The strike comes as thousands of workers at Hilton, Hyatt, Marriott and Omni properties across the country — in about 12 cities stretching from Honolulu to Boston — have been engaged in contentious talks since at least May.

The workers, members of Unite Here, which represents many segments of the hospitality industry, have been pushing for higher wages and to address pandemic-era staffing and service cuts that have left some employees feeling overwhelmed.

“The hotel industry has rebounded from the pandemic, and room rates are at record highs,” Gwen Mills, Unite Here’s international president, said in a statement before the strike. “But hotel workers can’t afford to live in the cities that they welcome guests to. Too many hotel workers have to work two or sometimes three jobs in order to make ends meet.”

The affected hotels say they plan to stay open, perhaps with modified services, but they may not always notify travelers that a strike is happening. So inquire ahead of time, or you may be surprised to find a spirited picket line in front of your hotel when you arrive.

Here’s what else you need to know.

There’s a strike at the hotel where I have a reservation. What should I do?

First, call the hotel and ask to speak to a manager to confirm that a strike is taking place at that property. Unite Here has also created a website, FairHotel.org, that offers an updated map of which properties are experiencing labor disputes. Ask the manager which services are being affected by the strike, and ask about the hotel’s cancellation policy.

Then decide if you still want to stay at the hotel.

Besides weighing the effect on services, consider your feelings about the dispute itself, said Bjorn Hanson, an adjunct professor at the New York University Jonathan M. Tisch Center of Hospitality. Some travelers like to support the business and keep their reservation at the property, Dr. Hanson said. Others prefer to support the striking workers by not crossing a picket line.

If you choose not to stay at the affected hotel, he said, you should first book new accommodations and then call your original hotel as soon as possible to cancel.

In the case of past strikes, Dr. Hanson said, “Individual hotels have some discretion, but the hotel company policy was: Whatever our cancellation policy is, is the policy we will maintain during the strike. So at the very least, that is what the regular, average traveler should keep in mind and plan around,” he said.

The cancellation policy at Hilton, Hyatt, Marriott and Omni hotels generally depends on your specific rate and dates of your stay, so you’ll need to look up your reservation on their app or website.

Will my hotel stay open during the strike?

In general, hotels say they are prepared to operate without disruption.

Representatives for Hyatt, Hilton and Omni all said that they had contingency plans to minimize any strikes’ impact on hotel operations. Marriott did not respond to request for comment.

While the chains would not reveal details of those plans, it is likely that they would use nonunion employees, Dr. Hanson said. They might also, for example, substitute a grab-and-go buffet for table service. And outside contractors may be hired to perform services that hotel staff would typically perform.

During the most recent major hotel strike, last summer in Los Angeles, thousands of hotel workers walked off the job just as travelers were gearing up for the Fourth of July. That first strike was resolved after three days. Sporadic walkouts at other properties throughout the summer affected housekeeping services for some guests and caused disruptions after event organizers canceled events.

What are the sticking points in the negotiations?

Hotel workers are calling for higher wages, as well as the reversal of Covid-era staffing and service cuts. Housekeepers at the Hilton Baltimore Inner Harbor, for example, are asking for a raise to $20 an hour from $16.20 now.

During the pandemic, the union said, many hotels cut staffing and guest services like daily housekeeping and room service, which caused some workers to lose income and also created a heavier workload for the remaining workers.

Could there be additional strikes?

Unite Here members at hotels in 12 other cities have all voted to authorize a strike, though a strike authorization does not necessarily mean that workers will walk off the job.

For example, as many as 4,500 hotel workers at other hotels in Boston and Cambridge, Mass., could end up striking at properties like the Omni Boston Hotel at the Seaport and the Sheraton Boston Hotel, which is owned by Marriott. Nearly 5,000 workers in Honolulu, at properties such as the Waikiki Beach Marriott Resort & Spa and the Royal Hawaiian Resort are ready to strike. Labor actions could also affect hotels in cities like Baltimore, San Francisco and New Haven, Conn., among others.

