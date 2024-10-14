All 537 Australian Councils to Receive DNA Contamination report

.. and much much more

Julian Gillespie

Oct 13

good Substack Folk,

.. this pic is the TLDR

Credit: @Jikkyleaks

but let me begin by asking ..

.. (please excuse the French)

How do you piss off 537 Australian Councils and their over 5,000 Councillors?

first .. you, as part of the Canberra Mob, lock down all their districts in 2020, 2021, and 2022

second .. being the Canberra Mob, you don’t ask permission .. you don’t pick up the phone to a single Council .. no, being the Canberra Mob, you just pay off all the State and Territory governments to tell the Councils and their Councillors to heel .. to shut up .. to obey .. obey the experts in Canberra .. the Canberra Mob

third .. being the Canberra Mob, orders are sent .. coerce .. coercion .. coercing all the residents of local Council districts to receive experimental gene therapies .. which the Canberra Mob do not tell anyone, are also GMOs

fourth .. you, as the Canberra Mob, send more orders .. mandate .. mandates .. mandating that a significant number of residents in every Council district MUST receive the experimental gene therapies if they want to keep their jobs .. if they want to see Grand Ma & Grand Pa .. while again, not telling anyone the vile vials contain GMOs

.. then later

.. after they forced these liquids into the bodies of over 20 million Australians

.. into the residents of your local Council district

.. the same Canberra Mob learn their needles contained grotesque amounts of synthetic DNA contamination

synthetic DNA contamination injected ..

into the Children of your local area

.. into the Babies born in your local area

Trillions of cancer causing fragments in every shot

.. Trillions of cancer causing fragments multiplied by the over 63 million doses the Canberra Mob caused to be injected into the residents of every local Council district across the country

after telling everyone they .. and only they .. were the health experts

.. but then, a group of honest experts look .. really look .. at what was in those 63 million shots and find a sh*t ton of DNA contamination

.. then .. when that Canberra Mob learn about this grotesque DNA contamination from this group of experts, that Canberra Mob says

.. NOTHING

that, good Substack Folk, is soon going to be the realisation of over 5,000 Australian Councillors

.. soon to learn that Tony Albanese was fully briefed on Australia’s DNA contamination crisis by Russell Broadbent MP and others, critical health information impacting all of Australia’s local government residents

.. and Tony

Don of the Canberra Mob, currently

.. said .. nothing

.. is saying

nothing

that, good Substack Folk, is how you piss off 537 Councils and their over 5,000 Councillors

the ire

the understandable anger

.. in others, rage

.. a sense of utter betrayal, good Substack Folk, is soon to manifest variously in over 5,000 Australian Councillors, after the successful efforts of Councillor Adrian McRae in Port Hedland Council on Friday night, in helping his neighbouring Councillor colleagues near and far to all understand ..

Tony Albanese went MIA on the DNA

.. where’s Tony?

.. enter Adrian McRae

Adrian McRae is no slouch .. now a successful industrialist in WA mining after starting with next-to-nothing, Adrian was earlier in the sciences as a specialist in horse medicine, dentistry no less, US qualified years ago, so he is no Johnny-come-lately for those unaware .. a very talented man

having seen the correspondence by Russell Broadbent MP to Tony .. the Prime Minister .. and especially the Science Summary contained in the letter of the 25th of September, Adrian knew more needed to be done

but first he contacted Dr David Speicher to ensure he was clearly understanding the true ramifications of Dr Speicher’s DNA contamination findings .. then Councillor McRae made contact with several of the co-signatories and authors of the Science Summary to verify and clearly understand that the consequences, as stated, truly do represent a clear and present danger to all Australians

.. a threat that has unfortunately begun to materialise

armed with a thorough understanding of the situation all Australians now face .. whether vaxxed or unvaxxed .. as any rapid deterioration in the health of Australians impacts all Australians .. Councillor McRae knew the Special Meeting needed more than the Science Summary and contamination findings for getting the message understood in terms we can all understand .. and which the Councillors present needed for thoroughly understanding, so the urgency and purpose of the extensively documented Substantive Motion would become as clear as day

.. that required a Professor of renown who knows their stuff .. we shall return this part later

.. the meeting

video of the entire Special Meeting will be made available on the Port Hedland Council website in coming days HERE .. but for now the meeting can be seen here on Rumble .. thank you Courage is The Cure

.. and it was a long one - at over 2 hours and 40 minutes - especially for you east coast Folk who stayed up burning the midnight oil

.. the speech for Australia

for mine, and to assist everyone here with getting to the nub of Adrian’s concern and why this meeting had to go ahead urgently, I have extracted Councillor McRae’s speech in support of the Motion .. a little over 10 minutes

.. Albanese .. take notes

.. but wait .. let’s roll it back a little .. Adrian mentioned Angus Dalgleish

before Councillor McRae delivered this extraordinary speech the meeting was closed to the attending public and online audience for nearly 30 minutes, as Mayor Carter called a Confidential Session so Councillors could watch a certain video Councillor McRae had brought along

.. so, what was that video all about?

.. enter Professor Angus Dalgleish

Professor Dalgleish, as the lead co-signatory of Mr Broadbent’s letter of the 25th, stepped-up to break-down the Science Summary that letter contains, for the benefit of Port Hedland Councillors and the attending public

here is what the Councillors were watching during that Confidential Session .. an address by Professor Dalgleish

.. I watch this testimony from Professor Dalgleish and here again and again and again

cancer

cancer

CANCER

this is the nature of the elephant in the room Councillor McRae has now - with the successful passing of the Motion - called upon all Australian Councils to see has been shown to the Prime Minister .. Tony .. weeks ago now .. about which Tony and the Canberra Mob are saying nothing

nada

zero

zip

.. a high-def version of Prof Dalgleish’s video is available HERE

.. next steps

let’s get into some of the detail of what the Motion succeeded in achieving for happening next

.. it short, the CEO of Port Hedland is now required to undertake the following:

(A) Deliver the letter seen at Annexure 1 to the Prime Minister, endorsing the letters of The Honorable Russell Broadbent MP dated 20 and 25 September 2024, in which Council repeats the call for an immediate suspension of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 products under the same terms as expressed by Mr. Broadbent.

(B) That Council forthwith circulate to all registered health practitioners and medical clinics operating within the Port Hedland Local Government Area a copy of the letter appearing at Annexure 2, to inform all local health practitioners of the report by Dr. Speicher and the findings of the Science Summary attached to Mr. Broadbent’s letter of 25 September 2024. The Council strongly urges practitioners to share this information with patients contemplating receiving any Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines. The goal is to ensure patients can provide legally valid informed consent. Copies of the letters from Mr. Broadbent MP and Town of Port Hedland to the Prime Minister will be attached.

(C) That Council forthwith circulate to all other Australian Local Government Councils and Shires a copy of the letter appearing at Annexure 3. This letter will inform all Councils and Shires about the findings of Dr. Speicher’s report and the Science Summary, urging them to share the information with health practitioners and clinics in their areas to facilitate informed consent for their residents.

The letter will attach the letters from Mr. Broadbent MP and the Council's letter to the Prime Minister, urging all other Australian Local Government Councils and Shires to consider sending similar correspondence to the Prime Minister.

(D) Contact the Department of Health, Western Australia, and formally present Dr. Speicher’s report, the letters from Mr. Broadbent MP, and the Council's letter to the Prime Minister, using a copy of the letter appearing at Annexure 4, requesting a public response and advice on steps the Department recommends for patients contemplating the receipt of any further Covid-19 vaccines by Pfizer and Moderna, and advice on steps for public health and advice for medical practitioners.

(E) Contact the Minister for Health of Western Australia, Amber-Jade Sanderson, to formally present Dr. Speicher’s report, the letters from Mr. Broadbent MP, Council's letter to the Prime Minister, and Council’s letter to all Australian Local Government Councils and Shires, using copy of the letter appearing at Annexure 5, seeking the Minister’s public response and recommended actions for patients contemplating the receipt of any further Covid-19 vaccines by Pfizer and Moderna, and advice on steps for public health and advice for medical practitioners.

(F) Contact the Commonwealth Department of Health and Aged Care, specifically Deputy Health Secretary Professor Lawler and Health Secretary Blair Comley, presenting Dr. Speicher’s report, the letters from Mr. Broadbent MP, Council's letter to the Prime Minister, and Council’s letter to all Australian Local Government Councils and Shires, using copy of the letter appearing at Annexure 6, requesting a formal and public response from both officials, and recommended actions for patients contemplating the receipt of any further Covid-19 vaccines by Pfizer and Moderna, and advice on steps for public health and advice for medical practitioners.

(G) Contact the Commonwealth Minister for Health and Aged Care, Mark Butler, presenting Dr. Speicher’s report, the letters from Mr. Broadbent MP, Council's letter to the Prime Minister, and Council’s letter to all Australian Local Government Councils and Shires, using copy of the letter appearing at Annexure 7, requesting a formal and public response from Minister Butler, and recommended actions for patients contemplating the receipt of any further Covid-19 vaccines by Pfizer and Moderna, and advice on steps for public health and advice for medical practitioners.

.. all of the Annexures can be viewed HERE

.. but but but .. wait a minute

.. during the Special Meeting those annexures were amended to include additional paragraphs for heading-off the canned BS excuses from the TGA and Health Department when asked about this contamination

.. the same canned BS they recently flicked back at Rebekah Barnett when she asked the TGA to comment on the report of Dr Speicher

.. well, that BS don’t fly no more, and here’s why

read the text in RED below to appreciate the problem the TGA has .. and as a consequence, the rest of Australia now has, because of the TGA’s incompetence .. or perhaps, intentional acts of deception

.. this RED text in amended Annexure 1 is common throughout the rest

.. a copy of amended Annexure 1 with functional hyperlinks is here:

so you can see what the TGA has not been doing

.. it has not really been testing for DNA contamination

instead, these mugs have been using a test for DNA contamination which Moderna told them didn’t work

.. yeah, you just read that right

.. yet somehow when Dr David Speicher produces world leading test methods that reveal the synthetic DNA contamination hidden in the LNPs, these mugs at the TGA instead start waving their hands in the air to misdirect everyone with outdated guidelines for validating test processes

yet the TGA never followed the same guidelines

the TGA instead has all along been using a test method

Moderna said was rubbish

yet the TGA has the hide to try .. try .. and say Dr David Speicher’s work is rubbish

and not to be relied upon

.. when the only ones performing shyster science are the TGA ..

.. and they know we know it

Councillor Adrian McRae also cottoned on to the grift and BS flowing out of the TGA as spruiked by their media/propaganda department

and Adrian McRae broke this all down at the Special Meeting last Friday, and the Councillors there understood we have a lying TGA that has been caught out .. thus why they agreed to Councillor McRae’s mini motion calling for the amendments to get the text in RED inserted above

these last moment amendments were super important, because now all this material is being sent to all 537 Australian Councils, they will all know too what BS to not accept from the lying and deceitful TGA, which is in nothing but damage control now

they’ve been caught out

special thanks go to Australia’s most intrepid independent investigative journalist, Rebekah Barnett, because it was she who put in the right FOI application with the TGA, that saw them fumble with their black marker redactions, and leave just enough pages exposed for the world to see they are purposefully using the exact DNA contamination test that one of the manufacturers told them not to use

as Hoody and John Larter would say ..

You just couldn’t make this stuff up

ok .. that’s about it for now Folks

I together with Councillor Blanco will be following-up with the Port Hedland CEO to ensure all the letters detailed in Annexures 1 through 7 above get sent properly, and don’t end up in some mailbag by the side of the road, or lost to spam folders .. we will keep you apprised

I must admit to labouring under a shell shocking hangover yesterday after tippling a few into the wee hours Friday night with Councillor McRae and Councillor for Karratha, Brenton Johannsen, who did the long drive up to attend the Special Meeting, noting the urgency of the Motion’s information, so he came to lend a hand and his voice in support

as too do we hope soon over 5,000 other Councillors will do across Australia .. get revved up if not down right angry as well .. probably enough to tell this Canberra Mob too, that Tony ol’boy better get to quickly doing something

yes .. as Angus Dalgleish has made it clear .. we have already entered a health crisis and the Canberra Mob has to get off its collective ass*s and start fixing this mess they have made .. if we are to survive, as a country

thank you .. please share widely, and restack if you can

