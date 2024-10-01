Albanese faces a grave choice: act on damning evidence of COVID-19 vaccine contamination, or risk public health, political ruin, and catastrophic legal fallout.
Will he protect us or fail us?
Australian Prime Minister Albanese Formally Noticed COVID-19 Vaccines Contaminated
The letter below, sent to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on September 20, 2024, is no ordinary political correspondence. Signed by multiple doctors, scientists, and legal experts, including federal MP Russell Broadbent, it is a formal notice demanding immediate government action. The letter outlines alarming evidence of synthetic DNA contamination in the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines used in Australia, contamination that exceeds safe limits set by the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) by up to 145 times.
This is not a matter of partisan politics or point-scoring. It is a deeply concerning issue that raises grave questions about the duty of care owed to the Australian public by its leaders. It’s a formal notice—a legal and moral challenge to the government’s integrity and its responsibility to protect its citizens. The evidence is compelling, and the implications of ignoring it are potentially catastrophic.
Relevance of Formal Notices and Presentation of Credible Evidence
When a formal notice is issued to the head of state, it carries significant legal and ethical weight. This letter is not just a complaint or a petition; it is a documented notice that presents credible evidence. Dr. David Speicher, a Canadian virologist, confirmed in his attached report that the DNA contamination in these vaccines is a global issue, verified in Canada, Germany, and the United States. His findings demonstrate that contamination in vaccine batches includes synthetic DNA at levels grossly above safety limits and the presence of an undisclosed SV40 promoter—an agent known to facilitate DNA integration into human genomes. Vaccine batches containing synthetic DNA and an undisclosed SV40 promoter could trigger cancer and irreversible genetic mutations by integrating foreign DNA into human genomes. This failure to disclose risks is a ticking time bomb.
The implications for government accountability are clear: this is a crisis that demands immediate suspension of vaccine use, an independent investigation, and transparent inquiry into why previous warnings from experts were ignored. This notice is a formation notice, a precursor to formal action. The Prime Minister and his government are being held to account. If they do not act, the consequences—legal, ethical, and political—could be staggering.
Consequences of inaction by the Prime Minister
The first and most profound consequence of inaction is ethical. The government’s duty of care to the Australian people is non-negotiable. Leaders are entrusted with the safety and well-being of citizens, and the contamination in question raises concerns about the long-term health of millions of Australians. If the Prime Minister ignores this evidence, he will have turned his back on the most fundamental responsibility of leadership—protecting human life.
Australians are already questioning their trust in government institutions, and this issue threatens to amplify that mistrust exponentially. Should the Prime Minister and the government fail to act, civil unrest could follow. History shows us that when citizens feel betrayed by those they trust to protect them, anger turns into action. Protests, demonstrations, and movements calling for accountability would be inevitable as Australians demand answers.
The political fallout could be equally severe. Opposition parties will capitalize on this failure, and the Prime Minister’s credibility—both domestically and internationally—would be shattered. Russell Broadbent's letter is a clarion call for immediate action. If the government drags its feet, the narrative will shift from leadership to negligence, from governance to a dangerous dereliction of duty.
Australia does not exist in a vacuum. The failure to act on this formal notice would not only tarnish the government’s standing in international health and regulatory bodies but would also risk diplomatic relationships with other countries that are taking the contamination issue seriously. Australia could face global condemnation for ignoring credible health risks, isolating itself on the world stage.
And then, there is the law. Negligence, dereliction of duty, and potential class action lawsuits loom large if the Prime Minister and the government do nothing. The legal consequences of ignoring this notice are profound, and as we shall see, they are anchored in both common law and statutory obligations:
Negligence and Duty of Care
The most immediate legal consequence is negligence. The Prime Minister has a duty of care to act on credible evidence of harm, particularly when that harm threatens the health and safety of the population. If Australians continue to suffer vaccine-related injuries due to the documented DNA contamination, and it is shown that the government had knowledge of these risks but chose not to act, the case for negligence becomes strong. Negligence requires the presence of a duty, a breach of that duty, foreseeable harm, and causation. All four elements are potentially satisfied here.
Constitutional Responsibilities and Breach of Executive Duty
Under Section 61 of the Australian Constitution, the executive government is vested with the responsibility of maintaining the peace, welfare, and good governance of the Commonwealth. Failing to act on a biosecurity threat of this magnitude could be seen as a breach of constitutional duty. The Prime Minister has the responsibility to ensure that laws like the Biosecurity Act 2015 are enforced to protect Australians from health risks. Ignoring credible warnings undermines this duty and could have profound legal consequences.
Human Rights Implications
Furthermore, as a signatory to international human rights treaties, Australia has an obligation to protect the right to health. Failing to act on credible scientific evidence that suggests public health is at risk could result in human rights violations being raised both domestically and internationally.
Statutory Responsibilities and Breach of Legal Obligations
The Therapeutic Goods Act 1989 mandates that all medical products must meet specific safety standards. By continuing to allow the use of contaminated vaccines that exceed TGA safety limits, the Prime Minister and his administration could be found in breach of statutory obligations, leading to class action lawsuits from those harmed by the vaccines. If the government’s negligence results in widespread harm, legal actions could overwhelm the courts, with potentially billions of dollars in damages at stake.
The Biosecurity Act 2015 is one of the key pieces of legislation governing public health in Australia. Its purpose is to manage biosecurity risks that can cause harm to human health. A biosecurity risk includes anything that could lead to the introduction, emergence, or spread of disease or a biological threat. Contaminated vaccines, particularly those containing synthetic DNA with unknown long-term effects, clearly fall within the scope of this Act.
If the contamination poses a risk of disease or long-term health complications, as the evidence suggests, it qualifies as a biosecurity risk under the Act. The contamination may increase the risk of cancers, genomic disorders, and other severe health outcomes. As such, the government has a legal obligation to address this threat immediately.
The Biosecurity Act places clear duties on public servants, including the Prime Minister, to manage and mitigate biosecurity risks. These include investigating potential risks, issuing public health orders, and restricting the use of harmful substances (in this case, contaminated vaccines). Ignoring these obligations constitutes a breach of statutory duty.
The Prime Minister is not exempt from the obligations of the Act. As the head of the executive government, he is responsible for ensuring that biosecurity measures are implemented to protect Australians. His failure to act could be seen as a dereliction of duty and could expose him to legal and political consequences.
If the Prime Minister does not act, the consequences will be severe. Class action lawsuits, public outcry, and international condemnation are just the beginning. The government’s inaction could lead to judicial reviews and accusations of misfeasance in public office, with potentially catastrophic legal outcomes.
The Call to Action — This Is Not Optional!
The letter from Russell Broadbent and the attached scientific report are not mere warnings—they are formal notices that demand immediate, transparent action. The evidence is clear, and the stakes couldn't be higher. If the Prime Minister and the Australian government fail to act, they are knowingly placing millions at risk, opening the door to catastrophic legal and moral fallout. This is no time for political games, excuses, or bureaucratic red tape. The people of Australia deserve leadership, not evasion, and any further delay is a blatant act of negligence that will not go unchallenged.
Failure to act on this notice would be a gross and wilful negligence of the highest order. Australians deserve answers, and they deserve leadership that prioritizes their health and safety above all else.
We, as citizens, must demand transparency and accountability. Share this information. Contact your state and federal members of parliament. The future health of our nation may depend on it.
20 September 2024
The Hon Anthony Albanese MP
Prime Minister
Parliament House
CANBERRA ACT 2600
By email: parliament@pm.gov.au
Dear Prime Minister
We the under-signed are writing to seek an immediate and urgent investigation following the
discovery of DNA contamination in mRNA covid vaccines in Australia.
On 18 September 2024, an alarming report was released by Canadian virologist, Dr David Speicher,
confirming significant synthetic DNA contamination in Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines used in
Australia. A copy of the report is attached.
The findings indicate DNA contamination levels up to 145 times higher than Australia’s Therapeutic
Goods Administration (TGA) safety limits. These findings have also been replicated in Germany,
Canada, and the United States. This information adds to the growing safety concerns surrounding
these vaccines.
Dr Speicher’s findings suggest the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were rushed to the public without
adequate safety testing of the non-trial based batches. Now we are seeing alarming DNA
contaminations levels coupled with the possibility of genomic integration. This could explain the
reported rise in cancers and other severe health outcomes we are seeing in our highly vaccinated
Australian population.
This evidence demands that a full and transparent inquiry be held into the safety of these vaccines.
Australians deserve answers. We strongly recommend that the use of all COVID-19 vaccines in
Australia be immediately suspended while an urgent independent investigation is established to
understand the broader implications for Australians of the erstwhile widespread use of these products.
We are willing to donate our time and expertise to this investigation pro-bono if government
authorities request our help and provide access to the necessary data.
It would appear that both the TGA and the Department of Health have failed the Australian people by
ignoring repeated warnings by experts and pushing ahead by continuing to distribute these vaccines.
The Department of Health must be held accountable for these failures and we urge you to authorise
an independent investigation of these products
This letter has been copied to Minister Butler, the TGA and the Human Rights Commissioner.
Julian Gillespie
LLB, BJuris
Duncan Syme
MBBS FRACGP DROGG Dip Practical
Dermatology (University of Cardiff)
Dr Jeyanthi Kunadhasan
MD (UKM), MMed (AnaesUM), FANZCA MMED
(Monash)
Dr Monique O’Connor
MBBS FRANZCP
Dr Andrew Madry
BSc PhD
Kara Thomas
BNurs GCertNurs MInt&CommDev
Peter Fam
LLB, Human Rights Lawyer, Principal Partner
MAATs Methods
Dr Phillip Altman
BPharm(Hons), MSc, PhD
Clinical Trial and Regulatory Affairs Consultant
Prof Ian Brighthope
Director – The World of Wellness International
Advisor – The Aligned Council of Australia
Wendy Hoy
Emeritus Professor of Medicine, FAA AO FRACP
MBBS(H1) BScMed (H1), University of
Queensland
Prof Kylie O'Brien PhD
Consultant in Integrative Medicine, Consultant in
Integrative Medicine, Consultant in Higher
Education
Dr Paul Oosterhuis
MBBS FANZCA (retired)
Prof Brendan Vote
Director, Tasmanian Eye Institute Ltd
Clinical Professor, University of Tasmania
A/Prof Peter Parry
MBBS, PhD, FRANZCP, Cert. Child & Adolesc.
Psychiatry
Tony Nikolic
Director of Ashley, Francina, Leonard &
Associates
Katie Ashby-Koppens
Lawyer
PJ O’Brien & Associates
Astrid Lefringhausen
PhD Molecular Biology and Biochemistry
Specialised in Virology and Immunology
Board of Directors CHD Australia
Dr Chris Neil
MBBS, FRACP, PhD
Cardiologist and President – Australian Medical
Professionals’ Society
Dr Judy Wilyman PhD
Master of Population Health
Prof Gigi Foster
Co-Director, Australians for Science and Freedom
Dr Julie Sladden
MBBS(Hones), BMedSci
PGDipMedEd
Associate Prof Michael Sladden
MBChB, MAE, MRCP, FACD, FRACGP, MRCGP
Consultant Dermatologist
Associate Professor Medicine and Dermatology,
University of Tasmania
Dr Melissa McCann
BPharm MBBS FRACGP
Dr Ramesh Thakur
Emeritus Professor and former United Nations
Assistant Secretary-General
Luke McLindon
MBBS FRACGP FRANZCOG
Obstetrician & Gynaecologist
Advanced Laparoscopy/Endometriosis/Infertility
Prof Robyn Cosford
MBBS(Hons), DipNutr, Dip Hom, FACNEM
FASLM
Professor of Nutritional and Environmental
Medicine
Lifestyle and Wellness Coach
Chair, Director Children’s Health Defense
(Australia
https://substack.com/@phillipaltman/p-149173620
