Australian Prime Minister Albanese Formally Noticed COVID-19 Vaccines Contaminated

Albanese faces a grave choice: act on damning evidence of COVID-19 vaccine contamination, or risk public health, political ruin, and catastrophic legal fallout. Will he protect us or fail us?

The letter below, sent to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on September 20, 2024, is no ordinary political correspondence. Signed by multiple doctors, scientists, and legal experts, including federal MP Russell Broadbent, it is a formal notice demanding immediate government action. The letter outlines alarming evidence of synthetic DNA contamination in the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines used in Australia, contamination that exceeds safe limits set by the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) by up to 145 times.

This is not a matter of partisan politics or point-scoring. It is a deeply concerning issue that raises grave questions about the duty of care owed to the Australian public by its leaders. It’s a formal notice—a legal and moral challenge to the government’s integrity and its responsibility to protect its citizens. The evidence is compelling, and the implications of ignoring it are potentially catastrophic.

Relevance of Formal Notices and Presentation of Credible Evidence

When a formal notice is issued to the head of state, it carries significant legal and ethical weight. This letter is not just a complaint or a petition; it is a documented notice that presents credible evidence. Dr. David Speicher, a Canadian virologist, confirmed in his attached report that the DNA contamination in these vaccines is a global issue, verified in Canada, Germany, and the United States. His findings demonstrate that contamination in vaccine batches includes synthetic DNA at levels grossly above safety limits and the presence of an undisclosed SV40 promoter—an agent known to facilitate DNA integration into human genomes​​. Vaccine batches containing synthetic DNA and an undisclosed SV40 promoter could trigger cancer and irreversible genetic mutations by integrating foreign DNA into human genomes. This failure to disclose risks is a ticking time bomb.

The implications for government accountability are clear: this is a crisis that demands immediate suspension of vaccine use, an independent investigation, and transparent inquiry into why previous warnings from experts were ignored. This notice is a formation notice, a precursor to formal action. The Prime Minister and his government are being held to account. If they do not act, the consequences—legal, ethical, and political—could be staggering.

Consequences of inaction by the Prime Minister

The first and most profound consequence of inaction is ethical. The government’s duty of care to the Australian people is non-negotiable. Leaders are entrusted with the safety and well-being of citizens, and the contamination in question raises concerns about the long-term health of millions of Australians. If the Prime Minister ignores this evidence, he will have turned his back on the most fundamental responsibility of leadership—protecting human life.

Australians are already questioning their trust in government institutions, and this issue threatens to amplify that mistrust exponentially. Should the Prime Minister and the government fail to act, civil unrest could follow. History shows us that when citizens feel betrayed by those they trust to protect them, anger turns into action. Protests, demonstrations, and movements calling for accountability would be inevitable as Australians demand answers.

The political fallout could be equally severe. Opposition parties will capitalize on this failure, and the Prime Minister’s credibility—both domestically and internationally—would be shattered. Russell Broadbent's letter is a clarion call for immediate action. If the government drags its feet, the narrative will shift from leadership to negligence, from governance to a dangerous dereliction of duty.

Australia does not exist in a vacuum. The failure to act on this formal notice would not only tarnish the government’s standing in international health and regulatory bodies but would also risk diplomatic relationships with other countries that are taking the contamination issue seriously. Australia could face global condemnation for ignoring credible health risks, isolating itself on the world stage.

And then, there is the law. Negligence, dereliction of duty, and potential class action lawsuits loom large if the Prime Minister and the government do nothing. The legal consequences of ignoring this notice are profound, and as we shall see, they are anchored in both common law and statutory obligations:

Negligence and Duty of Care

The most immediate legal consequence is negligence. The Prime Minister has a duty of care to act on credible evidence of harm, particularly when that harm threatens the health and safety of the population. If Australians continue to suffer vaccine-related injuries due to the documented DNA contamination, and it is shown that the government had knowledge of these risks but chose not to act, the case for negligence becomes strong. Negligence requires the presence of a duty, a breach of that duty, foreseeable harm, and causation. All four elements are potentially satisfied here.

Constitutional Responsibilities and Breach of Executive Duty

Under Section 61 of the Australian Constitution, the executive government is vested with the responsibility of maintaining the peace, welfare, and good governance of the Commonwealth. Failing to act on a biosecurity threat of this magnitude could be seen as a breach of constitutional duty. The Prime Minister has the responsibility to ensure that laws like the Biosecurity Act 2015 are enforced to protect Australians from health risks. Ignoring credible warnings undermines this duty and could have profound legal consequences.

Human Rights Implications

Furthermore, as a signatory to international human rights treaties, Australia has an obligation to protect the right to health. Failing to act on credible scientific evidence that suggests public health is at risk could result in human rights violations being raised both domestically and internationally.

Statutory Responsibilities and Breach of Legal Obligations

The Therapeutic Goods Act 1989 mandates that all medical products must meet specific safety standards. By continuing to allow the use of contaminated vaccines that exceed TGA safety limits, the Prime Minister and his administration could be found in breach of statutory obligations, leading to class action lawsuits from those harmed by the vaccines. If the government’s negligence results in widespread harm, legal actions could overwhelm the courts, with potentially billions of dollars in damages at stake.

The Biosecurity Act 2015 is one of the key pieces of legislation governing public health in Australia. Its purpose is to manage biosecurity risks that can cause harm to human health. A biosecurity risk includes anything that could lead to the introduction, emergence, or spread of disease or a biological threat. Contaminated vaccines, particularly those containing synthetic DNA with unknown long-term effects, clearly fall within the scope of this Act.

If the contamination poses a risk of disease or long-term health complications, as the evidence suggests, it qualifies as a biosecurity risk under the Act. The contamination may increase the risk of cancers, genomic disorders, and other severe health outcomes. As such, the government has a legal obligation to address this threat immediately.

The Biosecurity Act places clear duties on public servants, including the Prime Minister, to manage and mitigate biosecurity risks. These include investigating potential risks, issuing public health orders, and restricting the use of harmful substances (in this case, contaminated vaccines). Ignoring these obligations constitutes a breach of statutory duty.

The Prime Minister is not exempt from the obligations of the Act. As the head of the executive government, he is responsible for ensuring that biosecurity measures are implemented to protect Australians. His failure to act could be seen as a dereliction of duty and could expose him to legal and political consequences.

If the Prime Minister does not act, the consequences will be severe. Class action lawsuits, public outcry, and international condemnation are just the beginning. The government’s inaction could lead to judicial reviews and accusations of misfeasance in public office, with potentially catastrophic legal outcomes.

The Call to Action — This Is Not Optional!

The letter from Russell Broadbent and the attached scientific report are not mere warnings—they are formal notices that demand immediate, transparent action. The evidence is clear, and the stakes couldn't be higher. If the Prime Minister and the Australian government fail to act, they are knowingly placing millions at risk, opening the door to catastrophic legal and moral fallout. This is no time for political games, excuses, or bureaucratic red tape. The people of Australia deserve leadership, not evasion, and any further delay is a blatant act of negligence that will not go unchallenged.

Failure to act on this notice would be a gross and wilful negligence of the highest order. Australians deserve answers, and they deserve leadership that prioritizes their health and safety above all else.

We, as citizens, must demand transparency and accountability. Share this information. Contact your state and federal members of parliament. The future health of our nation may depend on it.

20 September 2024

The Hon Anthony Albanese MP

Prime Minister

Parliament House

CANBERRA ACT 2600

By email: parliament@pm.gov.au

Dear Prime Minister

We the under-signed are writing to seek an immediate and urgent investigation following the

discovery of DNA contamination in mRNA covid vaccines in Australia.

On 18 September 2024, an alarming report was released by Canadian virologist, Dr David Speicher,

confirming significant synthetic DNA contamination in Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines used in

Australia. A copy of the report is attached.

The findings indicate DNA contamination levels up to 145 times higher than Australia’s Therapeutic

Goods Administration (TGA) safety limits. These findings have also been replicated in Germany,

Canada, and the United States. This information adds to the growing safety concerns surrounding

these vaccines.

Dr Speicher’s findings suggest the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were rushed to the public without

adequate safety testing of the non-trial based batches. Now we are seeing alarming DNA

contaminations levels coupled with the possibility of genomic integration. This could explain the

reported rise in cancers and other severe health outcomes we are seeing in our highly vaccinated

Australian population.

This evidence demands that a full and transparent inquiry be held into the safety of these vaccines.

Australians deserve answers. We strongly recommend that the use of all COVID-19 vaccines in

Australia be immediately suspended while an urgent independent investigation is established to

understand the broader implications for Australians of the erstwhile widespread use of these products.

We are willing to donate our time and expertise to this investigation pro-bono if government

authorities request our help and provide access to the necessary data.

It would appear that both the TGA and the Department of Health have failed the Australian people by

ignoring repeated warnings by experts and pushing ahead by continuing to distribute these vaccines.

The Department of Health must be held accountable for these failures and we urge you to authorise

an independent investigation of these products

This letter has been copied to Minister Butler, the TGA and the Human Rights Commissioner.

Julian Gillespie

LLB, BJuris

Duncan Syme

MBBS FRACGP DROGG Dip Practical

Dermatology (University of Cardiff)

Dr Jeyanthi Kunadhasan

MD (UKM), MMed (AnaesUM), FANZCA MMED

(Monash)

Dr Monique O’Connor

MBBS FRANZCP

Dr Andrew Madry

BSc PhD

Kara Thomas

BNurs GCertNurs MInt&CommDev

Peter Fam

LLB, Human Rights Lawyer, Principal Partner

MAATs Methods

Dr Phillip Altman

BPharm(Hons), MSc, PhD

Clinical Trial and Regulatory Affairs Consultant

Prof Ian Brighthope

Director – The World of Wellness International

Advisor – The Aligned Council of Australia

Wendy Hoy

Emeritus Professor of Medicine, FAA AO FRACP

MBBS(H1) BScMed (H1), University of

Queensland

Prof Kylie O'Brien PhD

Consultant in Integrative Medicine, Consultant in

Integrative Medicine, Consultant in Higher

Education

Dr Paul Oosterhuis

MBBS FANZCA (retired)

Prof Brendan Vote

Director, Tasmanian Eye Institute Ltd

Clinical Professor, University of Tasmania

A/Prof Peter Parry

MBBS, PhD, FRANZCP, Cert. Child & Adolesc.

Psychiatry

Tony Nikolic

Director of Ashley, Francina, Leonard &

Associates

Katie Ashby-Koppens

Lawyer

PJ O’Brien & Associates

Astrid Lefringhausen

PhD Molecular Biology and Biochemistry

Specialised in Virology and Immunology

Board of Directors CHD Australia

Dr Chris Neil

MBBS, FRACP, PhD

Cardiologist and President – Australian Medical

Professionals’ Society

Dr Judy Wilyman PhD

Master of Population Health

Prof Gigi Foster

Co-Director, Australians for Science and Freedom

Dr Julie Sladden

MBBS(Hones), BMedSci

PGDipMedEd

Associate Prof Michael Sladden

MBChB, MAE, MRCP, FACD, FRACGP, MRCGP

Consultant Dermatologist

Associate Professor Medicine and Dermatology,

University of Tasmania

Dr Melissa McCann

BPharm MBBS FRACGP

Dr Ramesh Thakur

Emeritus Professor and former United Nations

Assistant Secretary-General

Luke McLindon

MBBS FRACGP FRANZCOG

Obstetrician & Gynaecologist

Advanced Laparoscopy/Endometriosis/Infertility

Prof Robyn Cosford

MBBS(Hons), DipNutr, Dip Hom, FACNEM

FASLM

Professor of Nutritional and Environmental

Medicine

Lifestyle and Wellness Coach

Chair, Director Children’s Health Defense

(Australia

https://substack.com/@phillipaltman/p-149173620

Me: Elbow is on holiday in Biden's Holiday Home in the USA, probably getting Biden's advice and that of the Democrats on how best to answer this letter - my guess - ignore it and perhaps it will go away, all by itself.