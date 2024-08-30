A.I – Is This The Beginning Of The End For The Human Race?

By Barbara Expose on August 29, 2024

The question of whether AI could cause human extinction is a subject of intense debate among experts, futurists, and ethicists. While the potential risks of AI are significant, the possibility of it leading to human extinction depends on several factors, including how AI is developed, governed, and integrated into society. Here’s a breakdown of the possible risk v benefit of this technology, and considerations concerning it’s future use in society:

Since 1950 when Alan Turing wrote his paper ‘Computer intelligence and machinery’, the world has been debating both if and when A.I would be the saviour of human existence or its annihilator. In the hands of lunatics who have a god complex, and only wish to follow their own twisted agenda, it becomes an existential threat to us all. Do we just allow this technology to seep into all aspects of our personal lives, our financial futures, and even within the health systems that we are told to trust in.

“Success in creating AI would be the biggest event in human history. Unfortunately, it might also be the last, unless we learn how to avoid the risks.” – Stephen Hawking speaking at the launch of the Leverhulme center for the future of intelligence, Oct 19, 2016.

1. Potential Risks of AI

Superintelligent AI: Some theorists argue that if AI were to reach a level of superintelligence—far surpassing human intelligence—it could potentially act in ways that are beyond human control. If such an AI’s goals were misaligned with human values or survival, it could pose a threat.

Autonomous Weapons: AI could be used to create advanced autonomous weapons that, if deployed or used irresponsibly, could lead to catastrophic outcomes, including widespread destruction or escalation of conflicts.

Unintended Consequences: Even without malicious intent, AI systems could cause harm through unintended consequences. For instance, an AI designed to optimize a particular goal might pursue that goal in a way that harms humans or the environment.

Economic and Social Disruption: The widespread adoption of AI could lead to massive economic disruption, unemployment, and social unrest, which could indirectly contribute to large-scale societal collapse if not managed properly.

2. Mitigating the Risks

Ethical AI Development: Ensuring that AI is developed with ethical considerations in mind, prioritizing human safety, fairness, and transparency, can help mitigate risks. This includes implementing robust safety mechanisms and fail-safes.

Regulation and Governance: Effective regulation and global governance are critical to managing the development and deployment of AI. International cooperation could help prevent the misuse of AI technologies and establish standards for safety.

Human-AI Alignment: Researchers are working on aligning AI systems with human values and ensuring that AI behaves in ways that are beneficial to humanity. This involves technical challenges like designing AI systems that understand and adhere to human ethical principles.

Public Awareness and Engagement: Educating the public and involving diverse stakeholders in AI governance can ensure that societal values are reflected in AI development and deployment.

3. Balanced Perspectives

Optimistic Views: Many experts believe that AI, if managed responsibly, could greatly benefit humanity by solving complex problems, improving healthcare, advancing science, and addressing global challenges like climate change. They argue that the risks, while real, can be mitigated through careful planning, regulation, and ethical considerations.

Cautious Views: Other experts caution that the risks of AI are significant and should not be underestimated. They argue for strong precautionary measures, rigorous testing, and the development of AI with strict alignment to human values to prevent potential existential threats.

4. Current State and Future Outlook

Current AI Capabilities: As of now, AI is not close to reaching the level of general intelligence required to pose an existential threat. Most AI systems are specialized and lack the ability to independently set goals or understand the broader context of their actions.

Future Developments: The future trajectory of AI is uncertain, and while it could lead to transformative benefits, there is also a need for ongoing vigilance and proactive management to prevent potential risks.

In summary, AI does have the potential to pose existential risks under certain scenarios, and given the unscrupulous intentions of the few that control the majority, it could lead to these technologies being used to decide who and what is of importance, compared to who and what is expendable. The outcome depends largely on how AI technologies are developed, governed, and integrated into society. The key to ensuring a positive outcome lies in responsible innovators, global cooperation, and continued ethical reflection.

So, do we accept these technological advances, while blindly walking with the herd and hoping that ethics are at the forefront of the innovators minds, or do we perhaps begin to find ways that we, as individuals, can separate ourselves from these machines, perhaps in the way we deal with our finances, perhaps by looking after ourselves and our families health and wellbeing. There are so many ways to detach ourselves, to find other options and becoming self reliant and proactive, instead of putting our complete trust into corporations and systems that only serve themselves.

