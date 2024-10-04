Aging might not be a steady process.

New research suggests that instead of creeping up year by year, the effects of aging hit us hard at specific points of life.

The big picture: The ages to watch are 44 and 60, The Wall Street Journal reports from a recent study published in Nature Aging.

👀 Zoom in: The study, conducted by researchers at Stanford University, included participants between the ages of 25 and 75, who were tracked over two years. Researchers studied changes in more than 100,000 microbes and molecules — from proteins to cholesterol — that dictate how our bodies function.

In the mid-40s, people experienced a spike in changes to the way they metabolize alcohol and fats, which could explain worse hangovers or weight gain at that age.

At 60, big changes came in the way we metabolize carbs as well as kidney and immune function. That might explain the increased vulnerability to the flu and COVID after this age.

At both points, people see a spike in skin and muscle aging and a decrease in the ability to metabolize caffeine.

The bottom line: Aging is a natural part of life, but researchers suggest leaning into healthy lifestyle changes as we age — and particularly around these times of more rapid change — to ease the blow, The Journal reports.

Prioritize sleep, exercise and a balanced diet.

Me: Well speaking for myself, 45 was when my body started to become unglued and I had to learn new ways to do things to keep my quality of life ongoing and 60 was never a problem for me - but 78 is - because I am realizing I need to do hands on activities which demand brain power and thinking and forward planning, like putting together "difficult" plastic kits - things that make me think, not get lazy with it. A lazy mind makes forward planning and new jobs difficult, if not impossible to do. Diet is everything when you have Type 2 Diabetes, an ongoing curve in food choices which keep your blood sugars down as much as possible and exercise - shudder - I've always been a lazy person and I work on the theory that we are each given a number of Heart beats and when they are up, so is your life, so why speed up the process with exercise, added to which, after vaccines, that appears to also shorten life, so why the intent to exercise? A good diet can keep the weight off and keep it down - Gluttony is the price of everything bad in life, which later happens to you. It is how it is. Pig out and have a short life, or take things slow with a good diet and possibly live for a long time, works for me.