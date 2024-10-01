Aftab Malik Appointed as Special Envoy to Combat Islamophobia in Australia

The Albanese government says the role is important for stamping out discrimination.

By Crystal-Rose Jones

9/30/2024

The Albanese Labor government will appoint Aftab Malik as the new Special Envoy to Combat Islamophobia.

In a statement on Sept. 30, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said every Australian should feel safe without discrimination.

“The ongoing conflict in the Middle East continues to deeply affect communities across Australia,” he said.

“The appointment of Mr. Malik is a crucial part of the government’s strategy to ensure all Australians feel safe and included and follows extensive consultation with the community.”

Malik is a British-born scholar and has worked with numerous Australian Muslim organisations, including the Lebanese Muslim Association, the British Council, and the United Nations Alliance of Civilisations.

He has previously condemned violent acts conducted in the name of Islam.

In his role as special envoy, he will be tasked with listening to and engaging with the Muslim community in Australia, and will answer to the prime minister, and Minister for Multicultural Affairs Tony Burke.

“Mr. Malik is recognised as a global expert on Muslim affairs by the U.N. Alliance of Civilisations, and has spent almost a decade working in the New South Wales Premier’s Department, promoting social cohesion and countering hate and extremism,” Albanese said.

The announcement follows the appointment of Jillian Segal as the Special Envoy to Combat Antisemitism.

Malik has been appointed for a three-year term, starting Oct. 14.

Muslim Women Most ‘Targeted’

Minister Burke spoke to ABC Radio National about the appointment, saying Muslim women wearing hijabs were the most targeted people in the nation.

The minister also expressed full confidence in Malik, noting concerns about a foreign citizen being appointed to the role.

“Rather than starting with a name, I started talking to people about what sort of person should fill the role,” he said.

“And it was through those conversations that Aftab Malik emerged …

“This is a very targeted job for them, to talk about Islamophobia, and it’s important that they have the support of the community, and Aftab does, but it’s also important their job is to help to combat Islamophobia throughout the country.”

Burke said the role was needed to “help lower the temperature in Australia.”

“Islamophobia can lead to forms of terror and violent extremism that are absolutely horrific.

Concerns of Islamophobia and anti-semitism have ratcheted up around the world following the Hamas invasion of Israel on Oct. 7, and the subsequent retaliation that continues today.

Political Cartoonist Questions Role

Veteran political cartoonist Paul Zenetti took to his public Facebook profile to question the appointment a special envoy.

Zenetti said there had not been any protests, rallies, marches or demonstrations against Islam in Australia.

“I’ve not seen one example of Islamophobia in Australia. Quite the contrary. Australia welcomes people from all faiths including many from the Middle East, the majority of whom are followers of Islam.”

“We do see examples of demonstrations condemning Jewish people and supporting terrorists who target Jews, but I can’t recall seeing anti-Islam rallies,” he said.

Zenetti questioned whether the move was a tactic by Labor to shore up votes in Western Sydney, where a new grassroots Muslim voting bloc has taken hold in opposition to the government’s position on Palestine.

